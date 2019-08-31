POTEET FOOTBALL
Richard Fowler, Special Contributor

The start of a new football season is often a moment to remember, but for Poteet, Friday was a night to forget.

The Pirates fell behind early and never recovered as Denton Ryan, the No. 2 team in the Class 5A state poll, rolled to a 52-6 victory at C.H. Collins Stadium.

Poteet, who played without star running back Seth McGowan, will hope that history repeats itself, as two years ago, they suffered a 44-3 loss to the Raiders but rebounded to make the playoffs.

Denton Ryan boasts one of the most talented rosters in the state and that star power was on full display on the first quarter.

The defense struck the first blow when Drew Sanders returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown and Seth Henigan then found Emani Bailey for a 5-yard scoring strike to make it 14-0 at the end of one quarter.

The Raiders poured it on in the second

Billy Bowman Jr. broke free for a 61-yard punt return to score to push the advantage to 21-0.

Sanders then hauled in touchdown passes of 7 and 35 yards from Henigan and Bailey caught a 15-yard scoring strike as the lead swelled to 42-0 at halftime.

Denton Ryan tacked on another touchdown early in the third quarter on a 23-yard pass from Henigan to Ja’Tavion Sanders.

Poteet finally got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter on a 2-yard run by Steven Fink but that is all the Raiders would allow.

