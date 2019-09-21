POTEET FOOTBALL SETH MCGOWAN
Richard Fowler, Special Contributor

Poteet has taken some lumps during the early stages of the season, but they have shown the ability to bounce back before.

With the 7-5A Division I slate set to get started next week, the Pirates took a huge step forward on Friday with a 19-14 victory over undefeated 6-A Tyler Lee at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.

It was the first head win for new head coach Rodney McLain.

Poteet (1-3) drew first blood when Jayland Police hooked up with Tristan Golightly for a 26-yard touchdown to take a 6-0 lead.

The Red Raiders responded when standout sophomore Jamarion Miller scored on a 9-yard run to take a 7-6 lead into halftime.

The Pirates regained the advantage in the third quarter when Oklahoma pledge Seth McGowan broke free for a 33-yard touchdown run and Matthew Sierra added a 24-yard field goal to make it a two-score game at 16-7.

Tyler Lee closed the gap with its defense, as Garfield Lawrence returned a fumble 38 yards to the end zone to make it 16-14.

But the Poteet defense slammed the door down the stretch and Sierra tacked on a 31-yard field goal in the final minutes to provide the final margin.

