Poteet has taken some lumps during the early stages of the season, but they have shown the ability to bounce back before.
With the 7-5A Division I slate set to get started next week, the Pirates took a huge step forward on Friday with a 19-14 victory over undefeated 6-A Tyler Lee at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
It was the first head win for new head coach Rodney McLain.
Poteet (1-3) drew first blood when Jayland Police hooked up with Tristan Golightly for a 26-yard touchdown to take a 6-0 lead.
The Red Raiders responded when standout sophomore Jamarion Miller scored on a 9-yard run to take a 7-6 lead into halftime.
The Pirates regained the advantage in the third quarter when Oklahoma pledge Seth McGowan broke free for a 33-yard touchdown run and Matthew Sierra added a 24-yard field goal to make it a two-score game at 16-7.
Tyler Lee closed the gap with its defense, as Garfield Lawrence returned a fumble 38 yards to the end zone to make it 16-14.
But the Poteet defense slammed the door down the stretch and Sierra tacked on a 31-yard field goal in the final minutes to provide the final margin.
