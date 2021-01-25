Poteet found itself in new surroundings this season with its drop down to Class 5A Division II.
The Pirates left behind many of their longtime district foes, including crosstown rival West Mesquite, to compete in the new 6-5A Division II, which included several Dallas ISD programs.
Poteet found the change to its liking, as it finished second in district to return to the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season.
Those accomplishments were recognized on the all-district team, where the Pirates claimed two superlative awards and 26 spots on the list.
Senior Marcel Jackson was voted as the special teams player of the year, but that was just part of his story. Jackson contributed in all three phases, as he was named second-team wide receiver after recording 31 catches for 493 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns, and honorable mention defensive back.
Senior Matthew Duarte was also a major award winner, as he was tabbed kicker of the year.
Senior quarterback Jaylond Police led a group of six Pirates on the first-team offense.
Police was one of the most productive quarterbacks in the area, completing 129-of-228 passes for 1,901 yards and 22 touchdowns with only five interceptions, while adding 67 carries for 558 yards and seven scores on the ground.
Two of Police’s favorite targets were named to the first team in senior tight end Kennan Puckett and senior wide receiver D’Shaud Turner.
Puckett recorded a team-high 36 receptions for 400 yards and a touchdown, while Turner had 24 catches for 370 yards and three scores.
Junior center Jayden Donahoe and senior offensive linemen Jonathan Echols and Brandton Cooksey were first-team picks.
Donahoe graded out at 90 percent and recorded 60 knockdown blocks and allowed only one quarterback pressure, Echols graded out at 92 percent with 71 knockdowns and just two quarterback pressures and Cooksey helped Poteet average 367.3 yards per game.
Cooksey was a dual-selection, as he was also named first-team defense for his work at tackle, where he had 14 stops, with 2.5 tackles for loss, and a pair of sacks.
He was joined on the first team by four more Pirates in senior defensive end King Moore, senior inside linebacker Stephen Kirk, senior outside linebacker Malek Harrison and junior safety Demarques Taylor.
Moore had 26 tackles, with two for loss, and one sack as an anchor on the line. In the middle, Kirk registered 43 tackles, with two for loss and a pair of sacks.
Harrison was a big-time playmaker with 59 tackles, with 13 for loss, to go along with nine sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Taylor was a leader in the secondary, where he made 31 tackles and recorded one interception, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Poteet earned nine more spots on the all-district second team.
Senior running back Xzaveon Jeans led the team in rushing with 115 carries for 715 yards and nine touchdowns, while also catching a pair of scoring passes.
Jackson was joined at second-team wide receiver by senior Charles Bradley, who had 23 receptions for 424 yards and five scores and sophomore offensive lineman Alixandur Brown helped the Pirates average 36.5 points per game while grading out at 85 percent and tallying 56 knockdowns.
On the other side, senior defensive end Kiy Whitaker registered 25 tackles, with five for loss.
Junior linebacker Miles Garner had 25 tackles, with 2.5 for loss, and a fumble recovery and senior linebacker Nicholas Deville ranked among the team leaders in several categories with 59 tackles, with 6.5 for loss, three sacks and two pass breakups.
Senior cornerback Jeremiah Anukem made 23 tackles to go along with an interception and nine pass breakups and junior safety Shaune Wilson had 23 tackles.
Poteet’s honorable mention selections included Jackson at defensive back, Moore at offensive lineman, Taylor at running back and junior defensive end Hunter Nichols.
District champion South Oak Cliff claimed four superlative awards. Senior running back Cameren Davis was voted the most valuable player after he rushed for 585 yards and nine touchdowns.
Senior Jimmy Wyrick, Jr. was tabbed defensive most valuable player, as he had 36 tackles with five for loss, with a pair of interceptions and six pass breakups, wide receiver Randy Reese was named sophomore of the year as he averaged 27.2 yards per catch (12-326) with four touchdowns and SOC was also honored as the coaching staff of the year.
Hillcrest senior running back Nasir Reynolds earned offensive most valuable player honors, as he rushed 176 times for 1,147 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Spruce senior Elisco Gamez was selected as the punter of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.