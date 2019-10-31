Poteet was cruising right along riding a four-game winning streak up until last week, when cross-town rival West Mesquite handed them a 31-17 setback.
The Pirates (4-4, 3-1) look to get back on the winning track, but it will not be easy, as they go on the road to take on Tyler John Tyler (3-5, 3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Poteet was without the services of leading rusher Seth McGowan (82-874, 8 TDs) a week ago and they had problems finding consistency.
The absence of McGowan was one reason, but so too were 15 penalties and three turnovers.
Quarterback Jaylond Police has completed 71-of-146 attempts for 923 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season.
Even without McGowan, Poteet has a formidable running threat in Xzaveon Jeans, who has 94 carries for 504 yards and four scores and Jailyn Graham was also effective in the ground game a week ago.
Tristan Golightly has emerged as one of the top receivers in the area with 37 catches for 565 yards and nine touchdowns. Graham (17-256, 3 TDs) and TJ McCollum (10-111) are other top targets on the outside.
The John Tyler defense struggled at times during its 0-4 start. They thought they had turned a corner when they shut out Texarkana Texas High and held Wylie East to just seven points.
But they have given up 36 points in their last two outings, a three-point win over West Mesquite and a eight-point loss to McKinney North.
Poteet will have to be very focused on Kitan Crawford. Crawford, who also play defense, has seen his role in the offense increase of late and he responded two weeks ago with 29 carries for 310 yards and four touchdowns.
Quarterback Cameron Ford has thrown for 970 yards and five touchdowns and is also a threat on the ground, rushing for 438 yards and five scores, while Austin Campbell (21-211), Crawford (17-237) and Frank Turner (13-308) are the top options in the passing game.
Stephen Kirk leads the Poteet defense with 73 tackles and three sacks. He is one of several active players on that side of the ball, including Brenton Hamilton (59 tackles, 6 TFL), Jalen Hodo (52 tackles, Jahmad Jackson (49 tackles), Aaron Mixell (48 tackles), Nicholas Deville (37 tackles) and Bryce Hamilton (32 tackles).
Last year’s meeting was the first between the two programs and it was a classic.
Poteet fell behind 21-0 early and battled from behind all night long before taking the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Seth McGowan with only 15 seconds left. That was just enough time, though, as Devlen Woods hooked up with Ke’Andre Street on a 49-yard Hail Mary as time expired to lift the Lions to a 48-44 victory.
