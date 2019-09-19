It has not been an ideal start to the season for Poteet, which is 0-3 for the first time since 2009.
The Pirates will look to get their ship turned around when they host Tyler Lee on Homecoming night at 7 p.m. Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Poteet entered the season without an experienced quarterback but has gotten production from both Jaylond Police and Steven Fink. Police has completed 18-of-39 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown, while Fink, who had a huge game against Waxahachie, is 19-of-42 for 449 yards and five scores.
It has been Xzaveon Jeans who has led the ground game with 42 carries for 214 yard and a pair of touchdowns. Oklahoma commitment Seth McGowan has 12 attempts for 104 yards but did not play last week.
Tristan Golightly has emerged as one of the top receivers in the area and has 16 catches for 274 yards and a trio of touchdowns while Jailyn Graham has also been reliable with 10 grabs for 188 yards and two scores.
After surrendering 105 points in the first two weeks, the defense showed improvement in last week’s 33-21 loss to Mansfield Summit.
Jahmad Jackson and Stephen Kirk each have 20 tackles while Jonathan Kath and Jalen Hodo have each made 16 stops.
The Pirates will look to create more big plays on the defensive side of the ball after forcing just two turnovers in three games.
Tyler Lee is off to an impressive 3-0 start with victories over Marshall (27-20), Tyler John Tyler (34-7) and Nacogdoches (35-28).
The Red Raiders won only two games last season but returned 15 starters and have been building under head coach Kurt Traylor.
Quarterback Mark Patton is a returning starter at quarterback and sophomore running back Jamarion Miller is a budding star.
Last season, Tyler Lee got off to a great start and led 14-0 after one quarter. Poteet came roaring back with 39 straight points and went on to a 46-21 victory.
