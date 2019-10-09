Poteet has flown under the local radar by its lofty standards so far this season.
A big reason for that was their 0-3 start, but the Pirates appeared to have turned a corner.
They finished non-district with a win over Tyler Lee that is looking more impressive by the week. After enjoying a bye, they opened the 7-5A Division I slate with a solid 44-21 win over Sherman.
Poteet (2-3, 1-0) will look to make it three in a row when it hosts Texarkana Texas High (3-3, 0-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Seth McGowan continues to round into form. The Oklahoma pledge had 22 carries for 211 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. For the season, he is averaging 8.2 yards per attempt and 122.5 yards per game (60-490).
The Pirates do not have to overuse McGowan as Xzaveon Jeans (58-293) has filled in nicely when called upon.
Quarterback Jaylond Police had one of his better performances last week, throwing three touchdown passes.
Tristan Golightly (24-359, 5 TDs) continues to be the primary target, while Jailyn Graham (13-320, 3 TDs) has emerged as another consistent option.
It has been an interesting start to the 7-5A Division I season for Texas High.
They lost a 16-0 defensive battle to Tyler John Tyler in the opener.
Last week was a far different story, as McKinney North scored 48 points in the opening half and went on to a 62-41 victory.
Though a large chunk of the production came after the outcome was no longer in doubt, the Tigers did see some good things offensively.
Newcomer Brayson McHenry threw for 367 yards and four touchdowns. Kobe Webster (4-129, 2 TDs) was the main target, averaging 32.3 yards per catch, with Clayton Smith (4-79, TD) also catching a pair of touchdowns.
Tracy Cooper (16-84) provided balance on the ground.
After holding Tyler Lee to only 14 points, the Poteet defense was again up to the task last week, limiting Sherman to 282 total yards.
Stephen Kirk led the effort with 11 tackles and a pair of sacks. Jalen Hodo had eight stops, Heng Taing recorded an interception and Charles Washington recovered two fumbles and Jeremiah Anukem, Malik Harrison and King Moore forced fumbles.
Last season, Poteet posted a 46-28 victory in Texarkana in the first-ever meeting between the teams.
