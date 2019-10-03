POTEET FOOTBALL

Poteet will open its 7-5A Division I season against Sherman at 7 p.m. Friday at Bearcat Stadium.

 Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

The start of the season did not go according to plan for Poteet, but they did end non-district on high note with a solid win over Tyler Lee.

After a week off for their bye, the Pirates (1-3, 0-0) are hoping to build on that momentum when they start the 7-5A Division I slate against Sherman (3-2, 0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Bearcat Stadium.

Poteet battled injuries and inexperience early on, but started to figure some things out in their last performance.

Senior running back Seth McGowan, an Oklahoma commitment, looked like his old self with 26 carries for 175 yards and one touchdown.

Quarterback Jaylond Police is still progressing in the passing game, but he showed the ability to make plays with his legs, as well, with nine carries for 83 yards.

Tristan Golightly is the go-to option on the outside with 20 receptions for 317 yards and four touchdowns and Jailyn Graham is also off to a nice start with 11 grabs for 194 yards.

The Sherman defense allowed only 16.5 points per game during its 3-1 start before running into the offensive machine that is McKinney North in last week’s 49-28 loss in the 7-5A Division I opener.

Quarterback Tate Bethel has thrown for 712 yards and six touchdowns without an interception in 90 attempts.

Miketavion Brown has been the leader in the backfield, with 86 carries for 516 yards and three touchdowns, while Benjamin Omayebu (18-235, 3 TDs) and Sean Husband (11-118) have been top targets in the passing game.

The Pirate defense will look to build on its best performance of the year two weeks ago. Brenton Hamilton has a team-high 32 tackles, with three for loss, while Jahmad Jackson (31 tackles), Stephen Kirk (31 tackles), Jalen Hodo (29 tackles), Jalen Updite (26 tackles), Aaron Mixell (24 tackles) and Bryce Hamilton (23 tackles) have also been active.

Poteet will also look to force more big plays after generating only five takeaways in four games.

Last season, the Pirates opened a 16-0 first-half lead and held Sherman to 246 total yards as they claimed a 29-13 victory.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

