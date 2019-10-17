Poteet has been a different team during the last month and the results have been evident on the field.
The Pirates (3-3, 2-0 in 7-5A Division 1) are riding a three-game winning streak and will look to extend that when they take on Wylie East (2-5, 0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Wylie ISD Stadium.
Poteet stormed to a 55-10 rout of Texarkana Texas High last Thursday in a game in which they dominated in all three phases of the game.
Running back Seth McGowan averaged better than 20 yards per carry, with nine rushes for 189 yards and touchdown runs of 3, 13, 32 and 62 yards.
Quarterback Jaylond Police was not asked to throw much, but he was efficient, going 6-of-10 for 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Tristan Golightly. The Pirate reserves looked good, too, as Tylan McCollum completed all three of his attempts, including a 30-yard scoring strike to Raymond Austin.
Police is completing 51 percent of his passes (45-of-88) on the season for 494 yards and seven scores, with Golightly (27-384, 7 TDs) and Jailyn Graham (13-220, 3 TDs) the top targets.
McGowan, who missed two of the first three games in which Poteet lost, has been nearly unstoppable in spite of being the focal point of opposing defenses. The Oklahoma commitment is averaging nearly 10 yards per carry, with 69 rushes for 679 yards and six touchdowns. While McGowan gets most of the attention, Xzaveon Jeans has also been effective when called upon, with 63 carries for 317 yards and a pair of scores.
Poteet will face a Wylie East defense that is giving up 42.8 points per game and has been outscored 154-28 in three district losses.
A week ago, the Raiders surrendered nearly 600 total yards of offense and trailed 48-0 at halftime against McKinney North.
The Wylie East offense has endured similar struggles and managed only 101 yards a week ago.
There have been times this season when the Raiders have been able to move the ball.
Quarterback Cade Adamson has completed 50 percent of his passes for 920 yards and six touchdowns and he has a pair of solid targets with Xavier Smith (25-322, 2 TDs) and Josh Hollingsworth (23-186, 2 TDs).
Christian Johnson has shouldered the load on the ground with 112 attempts for 520 yards and six touchdowns, while Tristan Lee is another option out of the backfield.
They will take on a Poteet defense that has hit its stride in recent weeks. After allowing 46 points per game in the first three weeks, the Pirates have allowed only 45 total points during its last three contests.
Junior Stephen Kirk leads the defense with 60 tackles and three sacks and also had a big interception return to set up a score last week. Brenton Hamilton has recorded 56 tackles, Jalen Updite has 44 tackles, including five for loss, and Jahmad Jackson and Jalen Hodo each have 41 stops.
Jeremiah Anukem has forced a pair of fumbles, has five pass breakups and also returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown last week. Jackson has also broken up five passes, while Hodo, McCollum and Christian Davis each have three pass breakups.
Poteet won the meeting last season, 61-21, and has a 6-1 lead in the all-time series and a couple of those have been among the toughest in Wylie East’s 10-year history.
The Raiders have advanced past the first round of the playoffs three times in their history and the Pirates ended two of those runs. In 2012, Poteet held on for a thrilling 52-49 victory in the regional semifinals and three years later, after Wylie East won an early-season meeting, 50-41, the Pirates got revenge in the area round as Angel Sevier kicked a field goal as time expired to earn a 46-43 win.
