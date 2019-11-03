Some might have thought Poteet was a team trending downward.
The Pirates were coming off a 31-17 loss to rival West Mesquite, were without the services of star running back Seth McGowan and faced the tough task of traveling east to play at Tyler John Tyler, with whom they entered Friday tied for second place in 7-5A Division I.
Poteet answered the bell in all respects, pulling away late to claim an impressive 37-14 victory at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Pirates (5-4) improve to 4-1 in district heading into next week’s showdown with McKinney North (5-0) and assure themselves of at least the second seed and a home field game in the first round of the playoffs.
Poteet drew first blood on Friday when Jaylond Police found Jailyn Graham on a 44-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead.
The Lions (3-2) responded early in the second quarter on a 15-yard touchdown run by Kitan Crawfod, but the Pirates were able to get a 25-yard field goal from Matthew Duarte to take a 10-7 lead into halftime.
Police went back to Graham, this time on a 19-yard hook-up to extend the lead early in the third quarter, with John Tyler hanging close after Crawford’s 26-yard touchdown run closed the gap to 17-14.
It was all Pirates down the stretch.
Police found the end zone on a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter to establish some breathing room.
The defense then struck the biggest blow. With the Lions driving to make it a one-score game, Jeremiah Akumen picked off a pass and returned it 89 yards for a touchdown that made it 31-14.
Xzaveon Jeans provided the exclamation point when he busted free for a 42-yard touchdown run to put the finishing touches on the win.
