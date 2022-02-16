Poteet had battled through a roller coaster ride through the 13-5A season.
At one point, the Pirates stood alone in first place at 4-0, but a four-game losing streak not only knocked them from atop the standings, it also put their playoff hopes in jeopardy.
But Poteet was able to right the ship down the stretch and take care of business to earn a return trip to the playoffs.
The Pirates capped that push on Tuesday by wrapping up the regular season with a 42-36 win over crosstown rival West Mesquite.
Poteet, who finished the district slate with a 8-6 record, took control from the start with a 11-2 run and built a 23-7 lead by halftime.
Though out of the playoff race, the Wranglers refused to go down without a fight, and used a 11-4 spurt in the third quarter to get the deficit back to single digits.
West Mesquite kept the charge going in the fourth to make things interesting, but the first-half deficit proved too large to overcome.
Derrick Martin paced the Pirate offense with 16 points, Jaran Young tallied 10 and Carlos Rodriguez added six. The Wranglers got 12 points from Kyler Wigenton, 10 from Da’Myuis Williams and six from Carrie Rollins.
Highland Park put the finishing touches on its 13-5A championship campaign with a 59-43 victory over Royse City. Forney finished one game back after its 58-44 win against Crandall and North Forney ended its season on a high note with a 66-59 victory over Greenville.
Last Friday, Poteet took second-place Forney down to the wire, but the Jackrabbits were able to pull out a 67-61 victory.
The Pirates trailed 36-30 at halftime, but made a push in the third quarter to make things interesting. Forney, however, was able to do enough down the stretch to secure the win.
Young had a big game for Poteet with 23 points, Jeremiah Taylor had 13 and Joshua Hobbs and Rodriguez each added nine.
West Mesquite dropped a 64-51 decision to Royse City on Friday. Wigenton led the Wranglers with 17 points and Rollins and Dylan Olivares each scored eight. Gavin Alexander recorded 20 points for the Bulldogs to lead all scorers.
Highland Park had secured a share of the district title with a 69-33 victory over Greenville.
It was all Scots from the start, as they opening a 18-point halftime lead and then outscored the Lions 26-12 to push the advantage to 56-24.
Highland Park had 11 different players tally points, led by 15 from Dylan Walker, 13 from Camp Wagner and nine from Rhodes Crow.
Poteet’s win over West Mesquite on Tuesday, coupled with Royse City’s loss to Highland Park, allowed the Pirates to secure the third seed in next week’s playoffs.
Poteet will face 14-5A runner-up Midlothian next week at a time and place to be determined.
The top-seeded Scots will play whoever emerges with the fourth seed between Waco University and Joshua, with 13-5A runner-up Forney drawing the other.
District 14-5A champion Red Oak is coming off an undefeated campaign and will square off with Royse City in the bi-district round.
