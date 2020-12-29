The 13-5A volleyball season ended without a Mesquite ISD team in the playoffs.
And while the postseason teams claimed a bulk of the honors, Poteet and West Mesquite did have their share of representatives on the all-district team.
The Pirates had a trio of honorees, led by Aniyah Harrington, who was voted to the first team.
The junior outside hitter was one of the better attackers in the district, but also a six-rotation player, where she tallied 229 kills, 194 digs and 23 aces.
Senior libero/defensive specialist Kylah Hunter was named to the second team. A team leader, Hunter recorded 283 digs and 23 aces.
She was joined on the second team by Margeaux Shields. The junior setter not only directed the offense, with 314 assists, she was strong in other areas, as well, with 163 digs, 92 kills and 20 aces.
Highland Park captured the 13-5A championship in undefeated fashion at 14-0, dropping just three sets along the way, and advanced to the regional quarterfinals.
It is no surprise that the Scots were well-recognized on the all-district team.
Sophomore outside hitter Sydney Breon was selected as the most valuable player. Other top honors included junior outside hitter Emily Hellmuth as outstanding hitter, senior libero/outside hitter Kennedy Westendorff as outstanding defender, sophomore middle hitter Nicole Mauser as top newcomer and Michael Dearman as coach of the year.
Highland Park had a trio of first-team selections in senior outside hitter Anna Claire Nichol, senior setter Carter Ching and junior outside hitter Presley Wright, while junior defensive specialist Bela Alomar and senior middle hitter Charlotte Lassarat earned second-team honors.
North Forney finished third in district and had a number of honorees, including newcomer of the year Camryn Bertoglio, a freshman outside hitter/defensive specialist, who averaged 1.4 kills and 1.3 digs per set.
The Falcons had a pair of first-team selections with junior outside hitter/defensive specialist Davalynn Brooks who recorded a team-high 3.5 kills per set to go along with 2.7 digs per game, and junior libero Karsyn Hunter, who had 6.1 digs per game.
Junior middle hitter Arianna Escuerdo (1.9 kpg, 20 blocks) and junior setter Arissa Givens (5.2 apg, 2.7 dpg) made the second team.
