Poteet was feeling pretty good about itself early in the second half on Friday.
After struggling in a season-opening loss to Denton Ryan, the Pirates had gotten their offense untracked and the defense had done its job well enough to give them a 39-17 lead early in the third quarter.
Waxahachie had other ideas, though.
The Indians scored 24 unanswered points late in the third quarter and into the fourth to rally for a 53-46 victory at Lumpkins Stadium.
It was a tough way to finish for Poteet, who was in control during the first half of the game.
Steven Fink, making his first start at quarterback, enjoyed a big debut and got things started with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Tristan Golightly to grab a 7-0 lead.
Waxahachie answered to tie it at 7-7 at the end of one quarter, but the Pirates opened it up in the second.
Seth McGowan broke free for a 25-yard touchdown run and shortly after, Fink and Golightly hooked up on a 41-yard scoring strike to push the lead to 20-7.
After an Indian field goal, Xzaveon Jeans bulled into the end zone from a yard out to make it 26-10.
Brandon Hawkins Jr. caught his second touchdown pass of the first half to temporarily stem the tide, but Fink then found McGowan and the senior did the rest for a 60-yard score to give them a 33-17 halftime edge.
The lead swelled to 22 on the first play of the second half on Golightly’s 35-yard catch, but a long fumble return for a score by Preston Hodge swung the momentum in Waxahachie’s favor.
Though the Pirates were able to get a big play when Fink connected with Jailyn Graham on a 81-yard touchdown that made it 46-29, it was all Indians from there.
Campbell Sullivan threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Basham and then ripped off a 88-yard scoring run to make it a one-score game.
Sullivan then went back to Hawkins, whose third touchdown grab of the night proved to be the game-winner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.