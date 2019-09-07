POTEET VS TYLER JOHN TYLER FOOTBALL
Poteet was feeling pretty good about itself early in the second half on Friday.

After struggling in a season-opening loss to Denton Ryan, the Pirates had gotten their offense untracked and the defense had done its job well enough to give them a 39-17 lead early in the third quarter.

Waxahachie had other ideas, though.

The Indians scored 24 unanswered points late in the third quarter and into the fourth to rally for a 53-46 victory at Lumpkins Stadium.

It was a tough way to finish for Poteet, who was in control during the first half of the game.

Steven Fink, making his first start at quarterback, enjoyed a big debut and got things started with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Tristan Golightly to grab a 7-0 lead.

Waxahachie answered to tie it at 7-7 at the end of one quarter, but the Pirates opened it up in the second.

Seth McGowan broke free for a 25-yard touchdown run and shortly after, Fink and Golightly hooked up on a 41-yard scoring strike to push the lead to 20-7.

After an Indian field goal, Xzaveon Jeans bulled into the end zone from a yard out to make it 26-10.

Brandon Hawkins Jr. caught his second touchdown pass of the first half to temporarily stem the tide, but Fink then found McGowan and the senior did the rest for a 60-yard score to give them a 33-17 halftime edge.

The lead swelled to 22 on the first play of the second half on Golightly’s 35-yard catch, but a long fumble return for a score by Preston Hodge swung the momentum in Waxahachie’s favor.

Though the Pirates were able to get a big play when Fink connected with Jailyn Graham on a 81-yard touchdown that made it 46-29, it was all Indians from there.

Campbell Sullivan threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Basham and then ripped off a 88-yard scoring run to make it a one-score game.

Sullivan then went back to Hawkins, whose third touchdown grab of the night proved to be the game-winner.

