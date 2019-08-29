Poteet believes it can be among the state’s elite and it will get a good measuring stick in its season opener against Denton Ryan at 7 p.m. Friday at C.H. Collins Stadium.
The Pirates are not strangers to extended playoff runs during the last decade, but it is the Raiders that have enjoyed the more recent postseason success, having made the state semifinals in each of the last two years.
Poteet is another area program that has had a change at the top. Kody Groves was named Mesquite ISD Athletics Director in March and defensive coordinator Rodney McLain was promoted to the head coaching position.
Personnel wise, Poteet should not skip a beat coming off a 8-3 year that ended with a narrow 41-38 loss to College Station in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
The Pirates return Seth McGowan, one of the top-rated running backs in the country and last year’s 7-5A Division I most valuable player. McGowan averaged nearly eight yards per carry and accounted for 1,614 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground last season.
Poteet must replace quarterback Dalton Dale, who had a very good season a year ago, but junior Jaylond Police could be ready to fill those shoes.
Tristan Golightly (14-301) gives the Pirates a seasoned receiver on the outside and the offensive line should be solid with returning starters Jackson Huber and Matthew Martinez, as well as talented sophomore Jayden Donahoe.
Defensively, Poteet has seven starters back from one of the top units in the region.
Senior Jalen Hodo was the 7-5A Division I defensive player of the year after recording 92 tackles with three interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.
The Pirates will be very solid in the middle with the return of linebackers Jonathan Kath (60 tackles), who McLain called a “leader of the defense,” Jalen Updite (61 tackles, 9 TFL) and Nicholas Deville (42 tackles).
King Moore (39 tackles, 2 sacks) will be one of the anchors of the defensive line, while TJ McCollum, Jeremiah Anukem and Stephen Kirk are other names to watch.
Ryan has had its season end one step short of the state title game by Highland Park in each of the last two years, but many believe this could be the Raiders year, as they return 13 starters with a wealth of Division I talent.
Junior Seth Henigan threw for 1,979 yards and 20 touchdowns and should only be better with a year of experience under his belt.
Henigan was a bevy or weapons to spread the ball around to.
Junior Billy Bowman Jr. (53-553, 8 TDs), a Texas commitment, is an explosive playmaker on the outside who also stars on defense ad junior Ja’tavion Sanders (23-378) is another big-time option.
The ground game is also in good hands with senior Emani Bailey, who rushed for 1,284 yards and 14 touchdowns and Oklahoma pledge Drew Sanders will be used in a variety of ways on both offense and defense.
The Ryan defense allowed only 14.9 points per game last season and has several leaders back, including Bowman (5 interceptions), Sanders (119 tackles, 3 interceptions), Tra Smith (103 tackles, 3 interceptions), JC Coleman (20 TFL) and Del’shun Neal (19 TFL, 10 sacks).
Denton Ryan and Poteet have met five times since 2008, with the Raiders winning all five, including a 28-14 win last year.
