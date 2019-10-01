Poteet did not play flawlessly on Tuesday, but at the same time, it never allowed Terrell to entertain the thought that an upset could happen.
While the Tigers were able to take early leads in Game 1 and Game 3, the Pirates quickly reestablished control as they went on to a 25-19, 25-10, 25-17 victory at Poteet High School.
The Pirates improve to 19-16 overall and 3-2 in 13-5A, as they move into a tie for third place with Kaufman.
“At this point, any win is good for us,” Poteet head coach Lisa Lisewsky said. “We’ve had a little bit of struggles at our setting position, but that is coming along really nicely with the two sophomores (Alyssa Lopez and Jahzara Ogunniyi) that have moved up.”
Poteet was at its best in the second game, when it jumped on the Tigers from the start.
A kill from Amara Anugwom gave them the early serve and Kylah Hunter went on a six-point run to stake them to a 7-1 lead.
A double-block at the net from Grace Horn and Aniyah Harrington and an ace from Harrington, along with the help of some Terrell miscues, allowed the Pirates to push the lead to 15-3.
Terrell went on two mini-runs that were ended by smashes from Takylia White and Anugwom and then Hunter went back to work behind the line, serving the final five points, which included an ace and a team block at the net to close out the 25-10 win.
“I think we passed a little bit better (in Game 2), so that makes our setting that much better and if we can establish our middles, we’re pretty good,” Lisewsky said.
The other two sets were more competitive, at least at the start.
Anugwom made two nice plays at the net, White had an ace and Horn delivered a kill, but Terrell was able to hang around and took a 12-10 lead in the opening game.
Anugwom then came up big with a block and two kills to give Poteet back the lead at 15-12. The Tigers continued to hang around, but Horn had two kills, Harrington added another and Helah Payne delivered an ace as the Pirates pulled away for the 25-19 win.
It was a similar story in the third game, as Terrell led 5-2 early, and despite kills from Kendal Fomby-Bell and White, still held a 9-7 advantage.
Poteet started to reassert itself from that point and a smash from Harrington capped a 8-2 run to give them a 15-11 lead.
The Pirates kept Terrell at arm’s length the rest of the way, as Anugwom and Horn each had two points at the net as they closed out the 25-17 game-three win and the sweep.
Poteet concludes the first half of the 13-5A season on Friday with an important match against Kaufman, with the winner moving into sole possession of third place.
It is just the start of a big week, as the Pirate then host first-place and undefeated North Forney, who they took to five sets before dropping a heartbreaker in the first meeting.
Poteet understands that there is a long way to go, but the next two matches will set the tone for the stretch run.
“If we’re on our game, we’re fairly tough to beat,” Lisewsky said. “We need a little bit better focus on defense, but we served consistently tonight, we established our middles early and got the ball to them often … that’s really where we thrive is on ball control, so if we have that, then we’re pretty good.”
