Poteet is off to a 0-2 start for the first time since 2015.
If the Pirates need any reminder that the season is far from being over, they need look no further than that season, when they reeled off nine wins in their next 10 games to advance to the regional semifinals.
Poteet led 39-17 at one point last week only to see Waxahachie rally during the final two quarters to score 24 unanswered points to earn a 53-46 victory.
The good news for the Pirates was that they got their offense going after being held to six points in their opening loss to Denton Ryan.
Senior Steven Fink got his first extended duty at quarterback and shined, completing 18-of-35 passes for 431 yards and five touchdowns.
Tristan Golightly had a huge game with seven catches for 175 yards and three touchdowns, Jailyn Graham had four receptions for 109 yards, highlighted by a 81-yard score and Seth McGowan took a short pass 60 yards to the end zone.
McGowan, who did not play in the opener, was also his old self on the ground with 12 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown and Xzaveon Jeans provided a nice complement in the backfield with 10 rushes for 89 yards and a score.
That was not quite enough, however, as Waxahachie’s Campbell Sullivan had three touchdowns of 47 yards or longer to help lead the Indian comeback.
Poteet got some big performances on the defensive side and Jalen Updite led the way with 14 tackles, including one for loss. Jonathan Kath had nine tackles, Jalen Hodo and Stephen Kirk each made eight stops and Brenton Hamilton and Jahmad Jackson added seven tackles each.
They will need to be at their best against a Mansfield Summit team that has steamrolled their first two opponents in blowouts over Sand Springs (Okla.) Page (41-7) and Arlington Seguin (48-6).
Kainen McKinney has slid into the starting quarterback role nicely, completing 60 percent of his passes for 423 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while adding a pair of scores on the ground.
Jaydon Lott (24-212, TD) and Calvion Porter (29-89, 2 TDs) have shouldered the rushing load, with David Hopkins and Kalon Duvall also scoring touchdowns on the ground. Jaelon Travis (8-173, 2 TDs) and Hal Pressley (8-136, 2 TDs), last year’s district offensive sophomore of the year, have been the main options on the outside.
The Jaguars have recorded nine sacks and 13 tackles for loss through two games. Sophomore Ahmaad Moses has led that effort with a team-high 22 tackles, while Charles Ezenagu and David Cottrell have made 14 and 10 stops, respectively.
Last season, Poteet trailed 14-0 in the first half, but McGowan returned in the second to rush for 150 yards as they rallied for a 24-21 win.
