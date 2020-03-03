Poteet and West Mesquite begin their pursuit of the playoffs on Tuesday as the 13-5A softball season got started.
In recent years, the district title has run through Forney and that is once again expected to be the case, as the Jackrabbits are ranked No. 1 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll.
If the Jackrabbits are going to be dethroned, it could come at the hands of the Pirates, who are off to an impressive start of their own and check in at No. 12 in the TGCA Class 5A state poll.
In addition to Poteet and Forney, Terrell and Kaufman are also off to hot starts heading into the district slate.
Here is a look at the field:
Poteet (9-1-1)
The Pirates have almost matched their overall win total from a year ago when they went 13-13-1 and finished third in the district (8-4).
Poteet, who has made seven consecutive playoff appearances, returned a solid nucleus.
Senior Makayla Geeslin was selected as the 13-5A utility player of the year last season, as she posted a .400 batting average and a .516 on-base percentage during the 13-5A slate, while also driving in 13 runs and striking out only once.
Sophomore pitcher/infielder Trinity Jackson was chosen as the freshman of the year after hitting .452 with an eye-popping .806 slugging percentage buoyed by three home runs and 14 RBIs. She also had a 1.000 fielding percentage.
The Pirates returned three second-team selections, as well, with junior outfielder Taylor Thompson, who hit .463 with 13 RBIs, junior infielder Miranda Chavez, who posted a .429 batting average with 15 runs batted in, and senior pitcher/infielder Ariana Chappell, who not only shouldered a large responsibility on the mound, but also hit .321 with five home runs and 19 RBIs.
Chappell figures to be a key arm once again, but she is not alone, as freshman Alyssa Gallardo has turned in several strong showings on the mound and junior Eleni Jensen has also been called upon.
The offense is off to a strong start, as well, with the aforementioned players as well as juniors Raquel Harper and Anaiya McLean, sophomore Kyndall Fomby-Bell and freshman Abby Rainwater.
West Mesquite (0-10)
The Wranglers have not gotten off to an ideal start as they try to earn their first playoff berth since 2001.
West Mesquite has a senior leader in Jayani Sylvie, who was a first-team all-district honoree a year ago.
They also had three players named to the honorable mention list with Victoria Hernandez, MaKayla Hardy and Myrna Martinez.
Hardy and Kamri Henderson have logged the most innings on the mound thus far.
Sylvie, Henderson, Angelica Escobedo, Kylie Alvarado and Hardy are among the top hitters through the first month.
Forney (11-0)
The Jackrabbits won the state championship in 2018, advanced to the state semifinals before dropping a 7-6 decision to Angleton in 11 innings last year, and are stocked to make a third consecutive trip to Austin.
Forney has an embarrassment of riches returning, including reigning most valuable player senior Savanna DesRochers, who signed with Kansas, offensive player of the year senior Trinity Cannon, who signed with Texas A&M, and defensive player of the year junior Vanessa Hollingsworth.
In addition to that trio, the Jackrabbits can also turn to senior infielder Sadie Hewitt, who made the first team, second-team outfielder junior Jessika Roberts, as well as Kyler Sanders.
North Forney (6-5-1)
The Falcons were the district runner-up last season and advanced to the area round of the playoffs.
North Forney will be well-armed to return to the postseason behind 13-5A pitcher of the year senior Savannah Gunn, who is once again averaging better than one strikeout per inning, and first-teamers in junior infielder Brianna Acosta and junior outfielder Bailey Willoughby.
Senior Brooke Cornelison and Gunn are off to hot starts at the plate, as are sophomore Hayeli Acosta and freshman Emmy Apodaca.
Terrell (10-2)
The Tigers are one of the surprises of the early season, having already eclipsed last year’s total of seven wins.
Junior infielder Courtney Harrell is off to a blistering start, hitting an eye-popping .786 with three home runs and four doubles. Harrell has also logged a majority of innings on the mound, where she has posted a 2.58 earned run average.
Freshman Brooklyn Vigil-Yeager has made an immediate impact, hitting .476, and seniors Grayce Keto and Nancy Martinez, and two more freshmen in Kara Cookston and Lisandra Ibarra have also contributed at the plate.
Kaufman (6-1)
The Lions were edged out of the playoffs on a tiebreaker against Terrell last season, but should once again be in the hunt.
Kaufman is hitting .403 as a team, led by Alexis Smith (.643, 3 HRs) and Lexie Guerrero (.636). Brianna Cordero (.467), Reece Yager (.455), Makayla Mays (.438) and Kenzie Brito (.400) are also off to hot starts.
On the mound, the Lions have leaned on Izzy Black.
Lancaster (2-4)
The Tigers endured their share of struggles last season and if they hope to turn things around, they will need to do so with newcomers after graduating their only two all-district selections.
There is a good mix of experience and younger player eager to make an impact with four sophomores and two freshmen.
