The Poteet and West Mesquite girls basketball teams each enjoyed successful seasons on the court.

The Pirates finished third in 13-5A to qualify for the playoffs for the third season in a row and the fifth time in six years.

The Wranglers had been left out of the playoff picture recently, but returned to the postseason mix for the first time since 2016 by placing fourth in the district.

Poteet and West Mesquite’s efforts were recently recognized with several nods on the 13-5A all-district team.

The Pirates, who finished with a 14-14 record before falling to Midlothian in the playoffs, had five players recognized, including a trio named to the first team.

That group is led by senior center Jaliyah Johns, who earned first-team honors for the third consecutive season. It marked the fourth time Johns was selected, having been an honorable mention pick after her freshman campaign.

Senior Yaya Rolla-Padilla was named to the first team after claiming second-team honors a year ago. Senior Heaven Worthy, an honorable mention pick last season, was also voted to the first team.

Senior Daija Espinoza made the second team for the second straight season where she was joined by junior Peyton Jones.

West Mesquite, who posted a 16-11 record and fell to Red Oak in the bi-district round, landed four players on the all-district team.

Senior Shamaria Henry was tabbed a first-team honoree for the second straight season and this is her third all-district selection.

Senior Naja Bollin, who made the second team last season, was voted to the first team this year.

The Wranglers will return two players next season who made the second team in junior post Tiffany Ikwumere and sophomore guard Jade Coleman.

District champion Lancaster had 11 selections overall, including three superlative awards.

Senior Aysia Ward was tabbed the 13-5A most valuable player, junior Jaliyah Harper was named co-newcomer of the year and Laquita Walker was honored as the coach of the year.

District runner-up North Forney had two superlative awards with offensive most valuable player Jordan Hammons and co-newcomer of the year Jayla Moore.

Rounding out the major honors, Kaufman freshman Lexi Esparza was voted as the defensive most valuable player.

13-5A Girls Basketball All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Aysia Ward          Sr.     Lancaster

Offensive Most Valuable Player

Jordan Hammons Sr.     North Forney

Defensive Most Valuable Player

Lexi Esparza        Fr.     Kaufman

Co-Newcomers of the Year

Jaliyah Harper     Jr.      Lancaster

Jayla Moore         Jr.      North Forney

Coach of the Year

Laquita Walker              Lancaster

First Team

Jaliyah Johns       C       Sr.     Poteet

Yaya Rolla-Padilla         G       Sr.     Poteet

Heaven Worthy    G       Sr.     Poteet

Naja Bollin G       Sr.     West Mesquite

Shamaria Henry   G       Sr.     West Mesquite

Kamryn Anderson         G       Sr.     Lancaster

Skylar Barnes      G       Jr.      Lancaster

MeMe Harper       G       Sr.     Lancaster

Raven Busby        G       So.    North Forney

Lauren Chambers G       Sr.     North Forney

Kyla West   G       Sr.     Kaufman

Sade Williams      G       Sr.     Forney

Second Team

Daija Espinoza     G       Sr.     Poteet

Peyton Jones        G       Jr.      Poteet

Jade Coleman       G       So.    West Mesquite

Tiffany Ikwumere P       Jr.      West Mesquite

Na’Khia Attaway G       Jr.      Lancaster

Jamerya Harper   G       Sr.     Lancaster

LaTavia Kemp     G       Sr.     Lancaster

Kyndahl Wyatt    G       Sr.     North Forney

Kyra Samuels       P       So.    North Forney

Nicole Blevins      G       Sr.     Kaufman

Bre Saucedo         G       Jr.      Kaufman

Tanae Fletcher      G       Jr.      Forney

Bethany Jones      P       Sr.     Forney

Honorable Mention

Jatalyah Williams G       Jr.      West Mesquite

Rabitu Salami      P       Sr.     West Mesquite

Kyla Harris G       Fr.     Lancaster

Amayia Price        G       Fr.     Lancaster

Paige Garmon                          Kaufman

Piper Wilburn                          Kaufman

Starr Desmond              Sr.     Forney

Jada Turner                   Sr.     Forney

Academic All-District

Kamryn Anderson         G       Sr.     Lancaster

Na’Khia Attaway G       Jr.      Lancaster

Skylar Barnes      G       Jr.      Lancaster

MeMe Dunlap      G       Sr.     Lancaster

Jaliyah Harper     G       Jr.      Lancaster

Jamerya Harper   G       Sr.     Lancaster

LaTavia Kemp     G       Sr.     Lancaster

Aysia Ward          G       Sr.     Lancaster

Kyra Samuels       C       So.    North Forney

Jayla Moore         F       Jr.      North Forney

Raven Busby        G       So.    North Forney

Lauren Chambers G       Sr.     North Forney

Jordan Oliver       G       Sr.     North Forney

Latiscea Womack G       Sr.     North Forney

Kyndahl Wyatt    G       Sr.     North Forney

Michelle Boyle     C       Sr.     Forney

Starr Desmond     C       Sr.     Forney

Tanae Fletcher      G       Jr.      Forney

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

