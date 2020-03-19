The Poteet and West Mesquite girls basketball teams each enjoyed successful seasons on the court.
The Pirates finished third in 13-5A to qualify for the playoffs for the third season in a row and the fifth time in six years.
The Wranglers had been left out of the playoff picture recently, but returned to the postseason mix for the first time since 2016 by placing fourth in the district.
Poteet and West Mesquite’s efforts were recently recognized with several nods on the 13-5A all-district team.
The Pirates, who finished with a 14-14 record before falling to Midlothian in the playoffs, had five players recognized, including a trio named to the first team.
That group is led by senior center Jaliyah Johns, who earned first-team honors for the third consecutive season. It marked the fourth time Johns was selected, having been an honorable mention pick after her freshman campaign.
Senior Yaya Rolla-Padilla was named to the first team after claiming second-team honors a year ago. Senior Heaven Worthy, an honorable mention pick last season, was also voted to the first team.
Senior Daija Espinoza made the second team for the second straight season where she was joined by junior Peyton Jones.
West Mesquite, who posted a 16-11 record and fell to Red Oak in the bi-district round, landed four players on the all-district team.
Senior Shamaria Henry was tabbed a first-team honoree for the second straight season and this is her third all-district selection.
Senior Naja Bollin, who made the second team last season, was voted to the first team this year.
The Wranglers will return two players next season who made the second team in junior post Tiffany Ikwumere and sophomore guard Jade Coleman.
District champion Lancaster had 11 selections overall, including three superlative awards.
Senior Aysia Ward was tabbed the 13-5A most valuable player, junior Jaliyah Harper was named co-newcomer of the year and Laquita Walker was honored as the coach of the year.
District runner-up North Forney had two superlative awards with offensive most valuable player Jordan Hammons and co-newcomer of the year Jayla Moore.
Rounding out the major honors, Kaufman freshman Lexi Esparza was voted as the defensive most valuable player.
13-5A Girls Basketball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Aysia Ward Sr. Lancaster
Offensive Most Valuable Player
Jordan Hammons Sr. North Forney
Defensive Most Valuable Player
Lexi Esparza Fr. Kaufman
Co-Newcomers of the Year
Jaliyah Harper Jr. Lancaster
Jayla Moore Jr. North Forney
Coach of the Year
Laquita Walker Lancaster
First Team
Jaliyah Johns C Sr. Poteet
Yaya Rolla-Padilla G Sr. Poteet
Heaven Worthy G Sr. Poteet
Naja Bollin G Sr. West Mesquite
Shamaria Henry G Sr. West Mesquite
Kamryn Anderson G Sr. Lancaster
Skylar Barnes G Jr. Lancaster
MeMe Harper G Sr. Lancaster
Raven Busby G So. North Forney
Lauren Chambers G Sr. North Forney
Kyla West G Sr. Kaufman
Sade Williams G Sr. Forney
Second Team
Daija Espinoza G Sr. Poteet
Peyton Jones G Jr. Poteet
Jade Coleman G So. West Mesquite
Tiffany Ikwumere P Jr. West Mesquite
Na’Khia Attaway G Jr. Lancaster
Jamerya Harper G Sr. Lancaster
LaTavia Kemp G Sr. Lancaster
Kyndahl Wyatt G Sr. North Forney
Kyra Samuels P So. North Forney
Nicole Blevins G Sr. Kaufman
Bre Saucedo G Jr. Kaufman
Tanae Fletcher G Jr. Forney
Bethany Jones P Sr. Forney
Honorable Mention
Jatalyah Williams G Jr. West Mesquite
Rabitu Salami P Sr. West Mesquite
Kyla Harris G Fr. Lancaster
Amayia Price G Fr. Lancaster
Paige Garmon Kaufman
Piper Wilburn Kaufman
Starr Desmond Sr. Forney
Jada Turner Sr. Forney
Academic All-District
Kamryn Anderson G Sr. Lancaster
Na’Khia Attaway G Jr. Lancaster
Skylar Barnes G Jr. Lancaster
MeMe Dunlap G Sr. Lancaster
Jaliyah Harper G Jr. Lancaster
Jamerya Harper G Sr. Lancaster
LaTavia Kemp G Sr. Lancaster
Aysia Ward G Sr. Lancaster
Kyra Samuels C So. North Forney
Jayla Moore F Jr. North Forney
Raven Busby G So. North Forney
Lauren Chambers G Sr. North Forney
Jordan Oliver G Sr. North Forney
Latiscea Womack G Sr. North Forney
Kyndahl Wyatt G Sr. North Forney
Michelle Boyle C Sr. Forney
Starr Desmond C Sr. Forney
Tanae Fletcher G Jr. Forney
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.