The 13-5A volleyball race was one of the most tightly-contested in the area last season.
Three teams battled down to the wire for the district crown, with North Forney ultimately edging out Forney by one game and Poteet by two. There was drama for the final playoff berth, as well, with Lancaster outlasting Kaufman in a play-in match.
A quick look at last year’s all-district team would seem to indicate a more wide-open field, as every team faces question marks considering 27 of the 48 honorees were seniors.
The Pirates are one of those teams looking to fill holes after graduating four all-district performers, including outstanding hitter and four-time selection Tanyeah Brown.
Poteet broke a three-year playoff drought and if they hope to start a new streak, some younger faces will need to step up alongside senior middle blocker Grace Horn, sophomore setter Margeaux Shields and senior right side Helah Payne.
West Mesquite has not made the playoffs since 1993 and won just one district game a year ago but was more competitive in several of their matches.
The Wranglers return a solid presence in the middle in senior Ya’Janae Patt, as well as junior middle hitter Ti’Anna Freeman, but need others to continue to improve, as well.
Though North Forney lost several key contributors, including 13-5A most valuable player Jayden Thompson, they appear to be the best equipped to defend their crown.
The Falcons had several younger players emerge as sophomore Karsyn Hunter was named co-outstanding defender and sophomore Davalynn Brooks was tabbed newcomer of the year.
In addition to that pair, sophomore setter Arissa Givens was a third Falcon to make an impact during their inaugural season and senior Kiara Trejo and junior Kennedy Cline should return, as well.
Forney actually split the season series with North Forney a year ago, with a Jackrabbit loss to Poteet being the difference in the district title.
Forney should be right in the thick of things once again with junior Maddie Becker, last year’s outstanding libero, senior Emily Alvarez and juniors Joanna Edmonds, Brook Johnson and Shelby Houston.
Lancaster’s road back to the playoffs will be a difficult one after graduating six all-district performers, including a pair of superlative award winners, though seniors Kymesha Whitfield and Lauren Hughes were honorable mention selections.
Kaufman will try to get over the hump with seniors Abbey Gunter and Lexie Guerrero while Terrell graduated all three all-district performers from a squad that won just one district match a year ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.