Poteet and West Mesquite will renew their cross town rivalry with their 30th meeting when they square off at 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The Pirates (4-3, 3-0) have shaken off a 0-3 start with a four-game winning streak to put themselves in contention for the 7-5A Division I title. The Wranglers (1-6, 1-2) have taken some lumps through the toughest part of the schedule, but are still in control of their own destiny with a playoff berth in their sights.
Poteet moved the ball at will in Friday’s 51-10 win over Wylie East, rolling up 636 yards of total offense. Running back Seth McGowan had his usual night, rushing 13 times for 195 yards and a touchdown and adding a 52-yard reception. The Pirates also have to be encouraged by the passing game. Quarterback Jaylond Police had his best game of the season, completing 15-of-22 passes for 269 yards and three scores. Tristan Golightly was the main target, with seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown and Devyon Camps also had a 30-yard scoring catch.
Poteet is averaging 50 points in district play. McGowan (82-874 8 TDs) is averaging better than 10 yards per carry and is closing in on 1,000 yards for the season, despite missing one game. Police has thrown for 763 yards and 10 touchdowns with only one interception and Tristan Golightly (34-493, 9 TDs) has emerged as one of the top receivers in the area.
The West Mesquite defense has been solid, but fell victim to the McKinney North high-powered offense in last week’s 56-34 loss.
Ja’Kobe Walton recorded a team-high 10 tackles, Jay Wynn made nine stops and Clivarion Walker also had eight tackles.
West Mesquite amassed nearly 500 total yards against McKinney North. Quarterback Kevin Jennings completed 22-of-35 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Ty Jordan had 22 total touches for 212 yards. Ja’Kobe Walton and Tajyrian Turner each caught touchdown passes and Josue Murillo (5-70) and D’Erian Mitchell (2-56) also made big plays.
Jennings has continued to make strides during his sophomore campaign and has done a good job avoiding mistakes, with only three interceptions in 108 attempts.
Jordan will once again be the focus of the Poteet defense. The senior leads the team in rushing (63-515, 6 TDs), averaging better than eight yards per carry, and receiving (42-462, 4 TDs).
Poteet gave up a 95-yard touchdown in the first quarter, but slammed the door on Wylie East from that point, giving up just three points. Jalen Updite and Nicholas Deville led the way with 11 tackles and one TFL each. Brenton Hamilton had 10 tackles, Stephen Kirk recorded nine stops and Jahmad Jackson and Cody Anderson each added eight tackles.
The Pirates allowed 46 points per game during their slow start, but during their four-game winning streak, they are holding opponents to only 13.8 points.
Poteet has a 16-13 edge in the all-time series that has featured a number of streaks.
The Pirates won four in a row from 1991-994 only to see the Wranglers take the next three.
Poteet claimed five straight from 2000-2004. West Mesquite countered with a eight-game run form 2005-2012, with the Pirates now having turned the tables as winners of the last six meetings, including a 41-19 victory a year ago.
