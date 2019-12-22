This season did not go according to plan for Poteet and West Mesquite, as injuries, inexperience and some close losses resulted in some tough times.

The Pirates did return to the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season after finishing second in 7-5A Division I, but were knocked out in the first round, ending the year with a 5-6 mark.

The Wranglers, who had designs on a return to the playoffs back in August, were never able to get fully on track as they finished 2-8.

Despite the struggles, there were some highlights and many of those were reflected on the al-district team.

Poteet earned 13 spots on the all-7-5A Division I squad, while West Mesquite got 10 nods.

The Pirates placed a pair of players on the first team with junior quarterback Jaylond Police and senior wide receiver Tristan Golightly.

Police, in his first season as the full-time starter, completed 86-of-181 passes for 1,176 yards and 12 touchdowns and added 219 yards and two scores on the ground.

Golightly, who signed with Kansas last week, led the team with 43 catches for 677 yards and nine touchdowns.

Poteet landed four more players on the defensive first team. Senior defensive lineman Cody Anderson recorded 27 tackles, with one for loss.

Junior linebacker Stephen Kirk posted a team-high 88 tackles, with three for loss, three sacks and an interception. Senior linebacker Jalen Updite had 63 tackles, with six for loss, an interception and a forced fumble.

Senior safety Jalen Hodo, who signed with Air Force last week and was the district defensive player of the year last season, put together another strong campaign with 85 tackles, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Oklahoma-signee Seth McGowan headlines a group of seven Pirates on the second team. The senior was hampered by injuries for much of the season, but showed what he could do when healthy, rushing 84 times for 884 yards, an average of 10.5 yards per carry, and nine touchdowns.

Also making the second-team offense were senior tight end Ryan Wulf, senior offensive lineman Jackson Huber and junior kicker Matthew Duarte.

The second-team defense included senior defensive tackle Charles Washington (17 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries), senior defensive end Bryce Hamilton (45 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles) and Police, who earned a second nod as a punter.

West Mesquite captured one superlative award, as senior Ty Jordan was named the co-offensive player of the year.

Jordan, who signed with Utah last week, carried the ball 86 times for 572 yards and six touchdowns and also caught 48 passes for 480 yards and four scores. For good measure, he also threw a 24-yard touchdown pass and had a 77-yard punt return for a score.

The Wranglers had two players named to the first-team offense with senior fullback Nick Walton, who rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown and also caught eight passes for 163 yards and a pair of scores, and senior offensive lineman Kyree Miller, who is orally committed to Tennessee.

Two more West Mesquite players made the first-team defense. Junior safety Ja’Kobe Walton ranked among the team leaders in tackles and recorded an interception. He contributed on offense, as well, catching nine passes for 168 yards and four touchdowns and he also returned a kickoff 79 yards for a score.

Ja’Kobe Walton was joined by junior punter Austin Stout.

Sophomore quarterback Kevin Jennings made the second-team offense after competing 142-of-237 passes for 1,776 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushing for 117 yards and a score.

Jennings is joined on the second team by senior wide receiver Josue Murillo (15-242, 2 TDs), senior offensive lineman Gabe Chambless, senior defensive tackle Colby Williams and sophomore defensive end Trevion Mitchell.

District champion McKinney North earned the lion’s share of the superlative awards with senior quarterback Dillon Markiewicz as the most valuable player, junior wide receiver as the co-offensive player of the year, sophomore defensive end Dylan Frazier as the defensive newcomer of the year and Mike Fecci as coach of the year.

Rounding out the major honors, Sherman senior linebacker/safety Gage Smith was voted the defensive player of the year and Wylie East freshman wide receiver TJ Washington as offensive newcomer of the year.

7-5A Division I Football All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Dillon Markiewicz         QB    Sr.     McKinney North

Co-Offensive Players of the Year

JJ Henry               Jr.      McKinney North

Ty Jordan   RB    Sr.     West Mesquite

Defensive Player of the Year

Gage Smith LB/S  Sr.     Sherman

Offensive Newcomer of the Year

TJ Washington              Fr.     Wylie East

Defensive Newcomer of the Year

Dylan Frazier       DE    So.    McKinney North

Coach of the Year

Mike Fecci                     McKinney North

First Team Offense

Rian Cellers          QB    Jr.      Texarkana Texas High

Jaylond Police      QB    Jr.      Poteet

Tate Bethel QB    Jr.      Sherman

Kitan Crawford    RB    Sr.     Tyler John Tyler

Tracy Cooper       RB    Sr.     Texarkana Texas High

Nick Walton         FB     Sr.     West Mesquite

Kobe Webster      WR   Sr.     Texarkana Texas High

Tristan Golightly  WR   Sr.     Poteet

Noah Ford  WR   Sr.     McKinney North

Xavier Smith        WR   Sr.     Wylie East

Benji Omayebu    WR   Jr.      Sherman

Brandon Frazier   TE     Sr.     McKinney North

Jacoby Hunt                  TE     Jr.      Sherman

Kyree Miller         OL     Sr.     West Mesquite

Angel Sarmiento  OL     Sr.     Tyler John Tyler

Seth Holmes         OL     Jr.      McKinney North

Seteye Akpabio    OL     So.    McKinney North

Austin Markiewicz         C       Sr.     McKinney North

Tyler Huettel        K       Jr.      McKinney North

First Team Defense

Keyon Davis        DT    Jr.      McKinney North

Trestin Whitehead         DT    Sr.     Texarkana Texas High

Cody Anderson    DT    Sr.     Poteet

LaTravion Hawkins       DT    Jr.      Tyler John Tyler

Yarmon Evans     DT    Sr.     McKinney North

Clayton Smith      DE    Jr.      Texarkana Texas High

Jaylen Green        DE    Jr.      Texarkana Texas High

Kameron Mayfield         DE    Sr.     Tyler John Tyler

Ethyn Dennis       DE    Jr.      McKinney North

Daveon Cummings        ILB    Sr.     Tyler John Tyler

Stephen Kirk        ILB    Jr.      Poteet

Isaiah Johnson     OLB  Sr.     Tyler John Tyler

Jalen Updite         OLB  Sr.     Poteet

Shiloh Canady     OLB  Sr.     Tyler John Tyler

Marquavius Fisher         S       Sr.     Texarkana Texas High

Jalen Hodo S       Sr.     Poteet

Ja’Kobe Walton   S       Jr.      West Mesquite

Kitan Crawford    CB    Sr.     Tyler John Tyler

Lajontae Wrightner        CB    Jr.      Texarkana Texas High

Miguel Munoz      P       Sr.     Tyler John Tyler

Austin Stout         P       Jr.      West Mesquite

Second Team Offense

Kevin Jennings     QB    So.    West Mesquite

Emanuel Fincher  RB    Sr.     McKinney North

Seth McGowan    RB    Sr.     Poteet

Jayden Kelly        FB     Sr.     Texarkana Texas High

Austin Campbell  WR   Sr.     Tyler John Tyler

Frank Turner        WR   Sr.     Tyler John Tyler

Sean Monsour      WR   Sr.     McKinney North

Sean Husband      WR   Jr.      Sherman

Josue Murillo       WR   Sr.     West Mesquite

Ryan Wulf  TE     Sr.     Poteet

Jackson Huber     OL     Sr.     Poteet

Brandon Nelson   OL     Jr.      McKinney North

Gabe Chambless  OL     Sr.     West Mesquite

Cooper Govan     OL     Sr.     McKinney North

Kimbrick McCaney        OL     Sr.     Tyler John Tyler

LeTavion Erwin   C       Jr.      Tyler John Tyler

Matthew Duarte   K       Jr.      Poteet

Second Team Defense

Devaughante Jack          DT    Sr.     Texarkana Texas High

Ivan Calvillo        DT    Sr.     Sherman

Colby Williams    DT    Sr.     West Mesquite

Charles Washington      DT    Sr.     Poteet

Daniel Omayebu  DE    Sr.     Sherman

King Moore          DE    Jr.      Poteet

Trevion Mitchell   DE    So.    West Mesquite

Bryce Hamilton    DE    Sr.     Poteet

Tyrone Williams  ILB    Sr.     Tyler John Tyler

Carson Criss        ILB    Sr.     McKinney North

Mathias Coleman OLB  Jr.      Sherman

Braylon Stewart   OLB  So.    Texarkana Texas High

Max Fecci   OLB  Sr.     McKinney North

D’JOnte Henderson       S       Sr.     Tyler John Tyler

Travion Ates        S       Jr.      Tyler John Tyler

Caleb Arnold        S       Jr.      Texarkana Texas High

Matt Arnold         CB    Sr.     Texarkana Texas High

Keelan Erwin       CB    Jr.      Tyler John Tyler

Gerald Clark        P       Sr.     Sherman

Jaylond Police      P       Jr.      Poteet

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

0
0
0
0
0

