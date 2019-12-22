This season did not go according to plan for Poteet and West Mesquite, as injuries, inexperience and some close losses resulted in some tough times.
The Pirates did return to the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season after finishing second in 7-5A Division I, but were knocked out in the first round, ending the year with a 5-6 mark.
The Wranglers, who had designs on a return to the playoffs back in August, were never able to get fully on track as they finished 2-8.
Despite the struggles, there were some highlights and many of those were reflected on the al-district team.
Poteet earned 13 spots on the all-7-5A Division I squad, while West Mesquite got 10 nods.
The Pirates placed a pair of players on the first team with junior quarterback Jaylond Police and senior wide receiver Tristan Golightly.
Police, in his first season as the full-time starter, completed 86-of-181 passes for 1,176 yards and 12 touchdowns and added 219 yards and two scores on the ground.
Golightly, who signed with Kansas last week, led the team with 43 catches for 677 yards and nine touchdowns.
Poteet landed four more players on the defensive first team. Senior defensive lineman Cody Anderson recorded 27 tackles, with one for loss.
Junior linebacker Stephen Kirk posted a team-high 88 tackles, with three for loss, three sacks and an interception. Senior linebacker Jalen Updite had 63 tackles, with six for loss, an interception and a forced fumble.
Senior safety Jalen Hodo, who signed with Air Force last week and was the district defensive player of the year last season, put together another strong campaign with 85 tackles, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Oklahoma-signee Seth McGowan headlines a group of seven Pirates on the second team. The senior was hampered by injuries for much of the season, but showed what he could do when healthy, rushing 84 times for 884 yards, an average of 10.5 yards per carry, and nine touchdowns.
Also making the second-team offense were senior tight end Ryan Wulf, senior offensive lineman Jackson Huber and junior kicker Matthew Duarte.
The second-team defense included senior defensive tackle Charles Washington (17 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries), senior defensive end Bryce Hamilton (45 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles) and Police, who earned a second nod as a punter.
West Mesquite captured one superlative award, as senior Ty Jordan was named the co-offensive player of the year.
Jordan, who signed with Utah last week, carried the ball 86 times for 572 yards and six touchdowns and also caught 48 passes for 480 yards and four scores. For good measure, he also threw a 24-yard touchdown pass and had a 77-yard punt return for a score.
The Wranglers had two players named to the first-team offense with senior fullback Nick Walton, who rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown and also caught eight passes for 163 yards and a pair of scores, and senior offensive lineman Kyree Miller, who is orally committed to Tennessee.
Two more West Mesquite players made the first-team defense. Junior safety Ja’Kobe Walton ranked among the team leaders in tackles and recorded an interception. He contributed on offense, as well, catching nine passes for 168 yards and four touchdowns and he also returned a kickoff 79 yards for a score.
Ja’Kobe Walton was joined by junior punter Austin Stout.
Sophomore quarterback Kevin Jennings made the second-team offense after competing 142-of-237 passes for 1,776 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushing for 117 yards and a score.
Jennings is joined on the second team by senior wide receiver Josue Murillo (15-242, 2 TDs), senior offensive lineman Gabe Chambless, senior defensive tackle Colby Williams and sophomore defensive end Trevion Mitchell.
District champion McKinney North earned the lion’s share of the superlative awards with senior quarterback Dillon Markiewicz as the most valuable player, junior wide receiver as the co-offensive player of the year, sophomore defensive end Dylan Frazier as the defensive newcomer of the year and Mike Fecci as coach of the year.
Rounding out the major honors, Sherman senior linebacker/safety Gage Smith was voted the defensive player of the year and Wylie East freshman wide receiver TJ Washington as offensive newcomer of the year.
7-5A Division I Football All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Dillon Markiewicz QB Sr. McKinney North
Co-Offensive Players of the Year
JJ Henry Jr. McKinney North
Ty Jordan RB Sr. West Mesquite
Defensive Player of the Year
Gage Smith LB/S Sr. Sherman
Offensive Newcomer of the Year
TJ Washington Fr. Wylie East
Defensive Newcomer of the Year
Dylan Frazier DE So. McKinney North
Coach of the Year
Mike Fecci McKinney North
First Team Offense
Rian Cellers QB Jr. Texarkana Texas High
Jaylond Police QB Jr. Poteet
Tate Bethel QB Jr. Sherman
Kitan Crawford RB Sr. Tyler John Tyler
Tracy Cooper RB Sr. Texarkana Texas High
Nick Walton FB Sr. West Mesquite
Kobe Webster WR Sr. Texarkana Texas High
Tristan Golightly WR Sr. Poteet
Noah Ford WR Sr. McKinney North
Xavier Smith WR Sr. Wylie East
Benji Omayebu WR Jr. Sherman
Brandon Frazier TE Sr. McKinney North
Jacoby Hunt TE Jr. Sherman
Kyree Miller OL Sr. West Mesquite
Angel Sarmiento OL Sr. Tyler John Tyler
Seth Holmes OL Jr. McKinney North
Seteye Akpabio OL So. McKinney North
Austin Markiewicz C Sr. McKinney North
Tyler Huettel K Jr. McKinney North
First Team Defense
Keyon Davis DT Jr. McKinney North
Trestin Whitehead DT Sr. Texarkana Texas High
Cody Anderson DT Sr. Poteet
LaTravion Hawkins DT Jr. Tyler John Tyler
Yarmon Evans DT Sr. McKinney North
Clayton Smith DE Jr. Texarkana Texas High
Jaylen Green DE Jr. Texarkana Texas High
Kameron Mayfield DE Sr. Tyler John Tyler
Ethyn Dennis DE Jr. McKinney North
Daveon Cummings ILB Sr. Tyler John Tyler
Stephen Kirk ILB Jr. Poteet
Isaiah Johnson OLB Sr. Tyler John Tyler
Jalen Updite OLB Sr. Poteet
Shiloh Canady OLB Sr. Tyler John Tyler
Marquavius Fisher S Sr. Texarkana Texas High
Jalen Hodo S Sr. Poteet
Ja’Kobe Walton S Jr. West Mesquite
Kitan Crawford CB Sr. Tyler John Tyler
Lajontae Wrightner CB Jr. Texarkana Texas High
Miguel Munoz P Sr. Tyler John Tyler
Austin Stout P Jr. West Mesquite
Second Team Offense
Kevin Jennings QB So. West Mesquite
Emanuel Fincher RB Sr. McKinney North
Seth McGowan RB Sr. Poteet
Jayden Kelly FB Sr. Texarkana Texas High
Austin Campbell WR Sr. Tyler John Tyler
Frank Turner WR Sr. Tyler John Tyler
Sean Monsour WR Sr. McKinney North
Sean Husband WR Jr. Sherman
Josue Murillo WR Sr. West Mesquite
Ryan Wulf TE Sr. Poteet
Jackson Huber OL Sr. Poteet
Brandon Nelson OL Jr. McKinney North
Gabe Chambless OL Sr. West Mesquite
Cooper Govan OL Sr. McKinney North
Kimbrick McCaney OL Sr. Tyler John Tyler
LeTavion Erwin C Jr. Tyler John Tyler
Matthew Duarte K Jr. Poteet
Second Team Defense
Devaughante Jack DT Sr. Texarkana Texas High
Ivan Calvillo DT Sr. Sherman
Colby Williams DT Sr. West Mesquite
Charles Washington DT Sr. Poteet
Daniel Omayebu DE Sr. Sherman
King Moore DE Jr. Poteet
Trevion Mitchell DE So. West Mesquite
Bryce Hamilton DE Sr. Poteet
Tyrone Williams ILB Sr. Tyler John Tyler
Carson Criss ILB Sr. McKinney North
Mathias Coleman OLB Jr. Sherman
Braylon Stewart OLB So. Texarkana Texas High
Max Fecci OLB Sr. McKinney North
D’JOnte Henderson S Sr. Tyler John Tyler
Travion Ates S Jr. Tyler John Tyler
Caleb Arnold S Jr. Texarkana Texas High
Matt Arnold CB Sr. Texarkana Texas High
Keelan Erwin CB Jr. Tyler John Tyler
Gerald Clark P Sr. Sherman
Jaylond Police P Jr. Poteet
