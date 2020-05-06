Like nearly all soccer district races around the state, there was no closure for 13-5A girls soccer teams due to the cancellation of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outside of Forney having wrapped up the outright district championship, the final week of the 13-5A slate was shaping up to be one of the more exciting in the area.

Poteet had already secured its Mesquite ISD-record 24th consecutive playoff berth, there was still work to be done, as the Pirates could finish as high as the second seed or as low as the fourth.

West Mesquite will be wondering what might have been. The Wranglers have only two playoff appearances in program history—the last of which came in 2013—but they had positioned themselves to have a fighting chance to add a third berth to that total in their final two matches.

What might have transpired will never be known, but the teams have tried to carry on as normally as possible in spite of the situation and part of that was selected the all-district team, where both Poteet and West Mesquite were well-represented.

The Pirates had nine players recognized, including five on the first team.

That quintet was headlined by Desiree Navarra, who captured a superlative award when she was voted as the co-offensive player of the year.

Senior Katia Yerena made the list for second straight season and she was joined on the first team by Italy Esparza, Kamille Williams and Ashley Montoya.

Poteet’s second-team honorees include seniors Lily Meija, Metzli Munoz, Victoria Zapata and Diana Lopez.

Though they trailed Poteet in the standings, West Mesquite actually earned one more spot on the team, including a pair of major honors.

Freshman Itzel Reyes made an immediate impact with a team-best 15 goals and nine assists on her way to being named offensive midfielder of the year.

Sophomore Juliana Martinez also had a standout campaign with seven goals and three assists and was tabbed the utility player of the year.

West Mesquite placed four more players on the first team, including sophomore Natalie Valadez, last year’s newcomer of the year who registered three goals and three assists.

Valadez was joined by a pair of strong defenders in seniors Valeria Guillen (1 goal) and Isabel Nunez, as well as sophomore midfielder Stephanie Velasquez.

The Wrangler second-teamers are senior goalkeeper Kelly Orellana, senior midfielder Danna Feria and sophomore defenders Justus Bustamante and Alicia Aguilar.

Not surprisingly, district champion Forney claimed the lion’s share of the superlative awards with five top honors.

Senior Alyssa Price was tabbed co-most valuable player as one of the most prolific scorers in the area with 27 goals and 21 assists.

Junior Delaney Welch was named co-defensive midfielder of the year, while also adding two goals and a pair of assists.

Junior Zoe Theriot was voted the goalkeeper of the year and senior Tatum Mercer was selected as the defensive player of the year as they helped a stingy Jackrabbit defense that allowed only two goals in 11 district matches and posted nine shutouts.

Trisha Williamson was recognized as the coach of the year as not only did Forney win the district title, they were No. 10 in the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Class 5A Region 2 poll and No. 12 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll.

North Forney senior Savannah Hudson earned co-most valuable player honors while teammate junior J’Laila Harris is the co-defensive midfielder of the year.

Terrell, who was also in the thick of the playoff race, also claimed a pair of superlative awards.

Senior Jaelyn Young is the co-offensive player of the year and freshman Josie Mendoza was voted as the co-newcomer of the year along with Lancaster sophomore Sydney Stokes.

13-5A Girls Soccer All-District Team

Co-Most Valuable Players

Alyssa Price         Sr.     Forney

Savannah Hudson         Sr.     North Forney

Co-Offensive Players of the Year

Jaelyn Young       Sr.     Terrell

Desiree Navarra   Fr.     Poteet

Defensive Player of the Year

Tatum Mercer      Sr.     Forney

Offensive Midfielder of the Year

Itzel Reyes  Fr.     West Mesquite

Co-Defensive Midfielders of the Year

Delaney Welch     Jr.      Forney

J’Laila Harris       Jr.      North Forney

Utility Player of the Year

Juliana Martinez   So.    West Mesquite

Goalkeeper of the Year

Zoe Theriot Jr.      Forney

Co-Newcomers of the Year

Josie Mendoza      Fr.     Terrell

Sydney Stoker      So.    Lancaster

Coach of the Year

Trisha Williamson                   Forney

First Team

Chloe Chadwick   So.    F       Forney

Kasey Carter        So.    F       Forney

Megan Wills         Jr.      D       Forney

Bianca Salazar     Fr.     CM    Forney

Alex Garza Sr.     D       Forney

Italy Esparza        Sr.     MF    Poteet

Katia Yerena        Sr.     D       Poteet

Kamille Williams  Sr.     GK    Poteet

Ashley Montoya  Jr.               Poteet

Natalia Bowman  Sr.     D       North Forney

Isabel Olvera        Sr.     D       North Forney

Janae Porter         Jr.      F       North Forney

Cambree Delagarza        So.    D       North Forney

Genesis Nunez      Sr.     F       Terrell

Audi Vargas         Sr.     MF    Terrell

Abigail Aguilar     Jr.      D       Terrell

Shelbie Stephens  So.    MF    Terrell

Valeria Guillen     Sr.     D       West Mesquite

Natalie Valadez    So.    MF    West Mesquite

Stephanie Velasquez      So.    MF    West Mesquite

Isabel Nunez         Sr.     D       West Mesquite

Evelyn Ramos      Jr.      MF    Kaufman

Vanessa Ford       Sr.     MF    Kaufman

Kalani Beck          Fr.     CM    Lancaster

Alana Johnson     Jr.      CM    Lancaster

Second Team

Belle Enriquez      Jr.      D       Forney

Gabby Garza        Fr.     F       Forney

Makenna Scott     Fr.     F       Forney

Shannon Flores-Dominguez    Sr.     D       Forney

Sydney Thrasher  Sr.     MF    Forney

Lily Meija   Sr.     D       Poteet

Metzli Munoz       Jr.      D       Poteet

Diana Lopez         Jr.      MF    Poteet

Victoria Zapata    Sr.     MF    Poteet

Fabiola Diaz         Jr.      MF    North Forney

Abeni Valdez        Jr.      GK    North Forney

Michelle Rodriguez        Fr.     MF    North Forney

Keeley Jordan      Sr.     MF    North Forney

Karina Lugo         Fr.     MF    Terrell

Chloe Turner        Sr.     GK    Terrell

Jesseyla Vargas    Jr.      GK    Terrell

Mariah Ventura    Jr.      MF    Terrell

Justus Bustamente         So.    D       West Mesquite

Kelly Orellana      Sr.     GK    West Mesquite

Alicia Aguilar       So.    D       West Mesquite

Danna Feria         Sr.     MF    West Mesquite

Connie Esquivel   So.    MF    Kaufman

Alexis Wright       Fr.     D       Kaufman

Vanessa Romero  Sr.     D       Lancaster

MyKayla Fluellen Fr.     D       Lancaster

