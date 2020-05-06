Like nearly all soccer district races around the state, there was no closure for 13-5A girls soccer teams due to the cancellation of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Outside of Forney having wrapped up the outright district championship, the final week of the 13-5A slate was shaping up to be one of the more exciting in the area.
Poteet had already secured its Mesquite ISD-record 24th consecutive playoff berth, there was still work to be done, as the Pirates could finish as high as the second seed or as low as the fourth.
West Mesquite will be wondering what might have been. The Wranglers have only two playoff appearances in program history—the last of which came in 2013—but they had positioned themselves to have a fighting chance to add a third berth to that total in their final two matches.
What might have transpired will never be known, but the teams have tried to carry on as normally as possible in spite of the situation and part of that was selected the all-district team, where both Poteet and West Mesquite were well-represented.
The Pirates had nine players recognized, including five on the first team.
That quintet was headlined by Desiree Navarra, who captured a superlative award when she was voted as the co-offensive player of the year.
Senior Katia Yerena made the list for second straight season and she was joined on the first team by Italy Esparza, Kamille Williams and Ashley Montoya.
Poteet’s second-team honorees include seniors Lily Meija, Metzli Munoz, Victoria Zapata and Diana Lopez.
Though they trailed Poteet in the standings, West Mesquite actually earned one more spot on the team, including a pair of major honors.
Freshman Itzel Reyes made an immediate impact with a team-best 15 goals and nine assists on her way to being named offensive midfielder of the year.
Sophomore Juliana Martinez also had a standout campaign with seven goals and three assists and was tabbed the utility player of the year.
West Mesquite placed four more players on the first team, including sophomore Natalie Valadez, last year’s newcomer of the year who registered three goals and three assists.
Valadez was joined by a pair of strong defenders in seniors Valeria Guillen (1 goal) and Isabel Nunez, as well as sophomore midfielder Stephanie Velasquez.
The Wrangler second-teamers are senior goalkeeper Kelly Orellana, senior midfielder Danna Feria and sophomore defenders Justus Bustamante and Alicia Aguilar.
Not surprisingly, district champion Forney claimed the lion’s share of the superlative awards with five top honors.
Senior Alyssa Price was tabbed co-most valuable player as one of the most prolific scorers in the area with 27 goals and 21 assists.
Junior Delaney Welch was named co-defensive midfielder of the year, while also adding two goals and a pair of assists.
Junior Zoe Theriot was voted the goalkeeper of the year and senior Tatum Mercer was selected as the defensive player of the year as they helped a stingy Jackrabbit defense that allowed only two goals in 11 district matches and posted nine shutouts.
Trisha Williamson was recognized as the coach of the year as not only did Forney win the district title, they were No. 10 in the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Class 5A Region 2 poll and No. 12 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll.
North Forney senior Savannah Hudson earned co-most valuable player honors while teammate junior J’Laila Harris is the co-defensive midfielder of the year.
Terrell, who was also in the thick of the playoff race, also claimed a pair of superlative awards.
Senior Jaelyn Young is the co-offensive player of the year and freshman Josie Mendoza was voted as the co-newcomer of the year along with Lancaster sophomore Sydney Stokes.
13-5A Girls Soccer All-District Team
Co-Most Valuable Players
Alyssa Price Sr. Forney
Savannah Hudson Sr. North Forney
Co-Offensive Players of the Year
Jaelyn Young Sr. Terrell
Desiree Navarra Fr. Poteet
Defensive Player of the Year
Tatum Mercer Sr. Forney
Offensive Midfielder of the Year
Itzel Reyes Fr. West Mesquite
Co-Defensive Midfielders of the Year
Delaney Welch Jr. Forney
J’Laila Harris Jr. North Forney
Utility Player of the Year
Juliana Martinez So. West Mesquite
Goalkeeper of the Year
Zoe Theriot Jr. Forney
Co-Newcomers of the Year
Josie Mendoza Fr. Terrell
Sydney Stoker So. Lancaster
Coach of the Year
Trisha Williamson Forney
First Team
Chloe Chadwick So. F Forney
Kasey Carter So. F Forney
Megan Wills Jr. D Forney
Bianca Salazar Fr. CM Forney
Alex Garza Sr. D Forney
Italy Esparza Sr. MF Poteet
Katia Yerena Sr. D Poteet
Kamille Williams Sr. GK Poteet
Ashley Montoya Jr. Poteet
Natalia Bowman Sr. D North Forney
Isabel Olvera Sr. D North Forney
Janae Porter Jr. F North Forney
Cambree Delagarza So. D North Forney
Genesis Nunez Sr. F Terrell
Audi Vargas Sr. MF Terrell
Abigail Aguilar Jr. D Terrell
Shelbie Stephens So. MF Terrell
Valeria Guillen Sr. D West Mesquite
Natalie Valadez So. MF West Mesquite
Stephanie Velasquez So. MF West Mesquite
Isabel Nunez Sr. D West Mesquite
Evelyn Ramos Jr. MF Kaufman
Vanessa Ford Sr. MF Kaufman
Kalani Beck Fr. CM Lancaster
Alana Johnson Jr. CM Lancaster
Second Team
Belle Enriquez Jr. D Forney
Gabby Garza Fr. F Forney
Makenna Scott Fr. F Forney
Shannon Flores-Dominguez Sr. D Forney
Sydney Thrasher Sr. MF Forney
Lily Meija Sr. D Poteet
Metzli Munoz Jr. D Poteet
Diana Lopez Jr. MF Poteet
Victoria Zapata Sr. MF Poteet
Fabiola Diaz Jr. MF North Forney
Abeni Valdez Jr. GK North Forney
Michelle Rodriguez Fr. MF North Forney
Keeley Jordan Sr. MF North Forney
Karina Lugo Fr. MF Terrell
Chloe Turner Sr. GK Terrell
Jesseyla Vargas Jr. GK Terrell
Mariah Ventura Jr. MF Terrell
Justus Bustamente So. D West Mesquite
Kelly Orellana Sr. GK West Mesquite
Alicia Aguilar So. D West Mesquite
Danna Feria Sr. MF West Mesquite
Connie Esquivel So. MF Kaufman
Alexis Wright Fr. D Kaufman
Vanessa Romero Sr. D Lancaster
MyKayla Fluellen Fr. D Lancaster
