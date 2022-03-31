As the 10-6A boys basketball season progressed, a series of tiers developed in the standings.
In the upper tier stood just one team, as Horn pulled away from the pack en route to an undefeated run to the 10-6A championship.
The Jaguars, who qualified for the playoffs for the third consecutive season and won its second district crown during that time, claimed eight honors on the all-district team.
That group included three superlative award winners, including most valuable player senior Bryson Smith.
The versatile all-around guard averaged 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game, leading the Jaguars in the latter three categories along with field goal percentage.
Smith raised his level of play when the playoffs commenced, tallying 24 points, five rebounds and four assists in a bi-district win over Lakeview, and pouring in 31 points in the area round.
Horn senior Yai Koinyang was selected as the offensive most valuable player. One of the most dynamic scorers in the area, Koinyang recorded 14.9 points, 3.6 boards, 1.9 steals and 1.5 assists per contest.
The other major award went to Ondra Waddy, who received coach of the year honors as he led the Jaguars to a 12-0 record in 10-6A play and a 24-11 mark overall.
Smith and Koinyang were joined on the first team by seniors Sean Moning and Jordan Williams.
Moning had 7.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.5 assists per contest, while Williams averaged 9.9 points, 2.7 boards, 1.3 steals and 0.7 assists.
Sophomore Spencer Mozee recorded 4.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.6 steals per game to earn second-team honors.
The honorable mention selections included senior Kamayua Black, who registered 6.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game, as well as sophomore Ethan Williams, who will join Mozee as returners on next year’s squad.
North Mesquite was another of the big stories of the season, as the Stallions made the playoffs for the first time in four years and just the second since 2008.
The Stallions were rewarded for their efforts with six all-district honorees, highlighted by a superlative award winner in senior Tamorrian Grigsby, who was voted as the defensive most valuable player.
The 6-8 Grigsby was an imposing figure in the middle, tallying a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds per game and also averaging 4.0 blocks and altering countless other shots.
Junior Cordale Russell, also a standout on the gridiron, added his second all-district accolade of the athletic year, as he joined Grigsby on the first team after recording 11 points and five rebounds per game.
North Mesquite landed a pair of players on the second team with senior Corey Love and junior Dalan Hicks.
Love turned in a well-rounded 5.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, while Hicks recorded eight points, two boards and two assists per contest.
Rounding out the Stallion selections, senior Korey Neal and junior Tylan Woodson were chosen for the honorable mention list.
Mesquite was hoping to make a late push for the playoffs, but it was not meant to be. Two of the bright spots for the Skeeters found their way to the second team with sophomore D.J. Willis and senior Jay White.
While MISD claimed four of the five superlative awards, the final major honor went to Rockwall-Heath junior Mekhi Johnson, as he averaged 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists on his way to newcomer of the year honors.
10-6A Boys Basketball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Bryson Smith Sr. Horn
Offensive Most Valuable Player
Yai Koinyang Sr. Horn
Defensive Most Valuable Player
Tamorrian Grigsby Sr. North Mesquite
Newcomer of the Year
Mekhi Johnson Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Coach of the Year
Ondra Waddy Horn
First Team
Sean Moning Sr. Horn
Jordan Williams Sr. Horn
Cordale Rusell Jr. North Mesquite
Caden Marshall Sr. Rockwall
Kaden Shelburne Sr. Rockwall
Brennan Ray Sr. Rockwall
Tylar Hankamer Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Kyler Courtney Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Chris Ramirez So. Skyline
Tre Jenkins Sr. Skyline
Second Team
Spencer Mozee So. Horn
Corey Love Sr. North Mesquite
Dalan Hicks Jr. North Mesquite
D.J. Willis So. Mesquite
Jay White Sr. Mesquite
Jace Eagler Sr. Rockwall
David Chang Sr. Rockwall
Cooper Smith So. Rockwall-Heath
D.J. Thomas Fr. Rockwall-Heath
Sydnei Pruitt Jr. Skyline
Nick Vasso Jr. Tyler Legacy
Honorable Mention
Kamayua Black Sr. Horn
Ethan Williams So. Horn
Korey Neal Sr. North Mesquite
Tylan Woodson Jr. North Mesquite
Hudson Goellner Fr. Rockwall
LaDarren Green Jr. Skyline
Brandon Barnes Jr. Skyline
Jayden Copeland Jr. Skyline
Academic All-District
Sean Moning Sr. Horn
Yai Koinyang Sr. Horn
Bryson Smith Sr. Horn
Ethan Williams So. Horn
Kris Williams So. Horn
Brennan Ray Sr. Rockwall
Bryson Taylor Sr. Rockwall
Jack Conselman Sr. Rockwall
Caden Marshall Sr. Rockwall
Sydnei Pruitt Jr. Skyline
Brandon Barnes Jr. Skyline
Chris Ramirez So. Skyline
