As the 10-6A boys basketball season progressed, a series of tiers developed in the standings.

In the upper tier stood just one team, as Horn pulled away from the pack en route to an undefeated run to the 10-6A championship.

The Jaguars, who qualified for the playoffs for the third consecutive season and won its second district crown during that time, claimed eight honors on the all-district team.

That group included three superlative award winners, including most valuable player senior Bryson Smith.

The versatile all-around guard averaged 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game, leading the Jaguars in the latter three categories along with field goal percentage.

Smith raised his level of play when the playoffs commenced, tallying 24 points, five rebounds and four assists in a bi-district win over Lakeview, and pouring in 31 points in the area round.

Horn senior Yai Koinyang was selected as the offensive most valuable player. One of the most dynamic scorers in the area, Koinyang recorded 14.9 points, 3.6 boards, 1.9 steals and 1.5 assists per contest.

The other major award went to Ondra Waddy, who received coach of the year honors as he led the Jaguars to a 12-0 record in 10-6A play and a 24-11 mark overall.

Smith and Koinyang were joined on the first team by seniors Sean Moning and Jordan Williams.

Moning had 7.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.5 assists per contest, while Williams averaged 9.9 points, 2.7 boards, 1.3 steals and 0.7 assists.

Sophomore Spencer Mozee recorded 4.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.6 steals per game to earn second-team honors.

The honorable mention selections included senior Kamayua Black, who registered 6.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game, as well as sophomore Ethan Williams, who will join Mozee as returners on next year’s squad.

North Mesquite was another of the big stories of the season, as the Stallions made the playoffs for the first time in four years and just the second since 2008.

The Stallions were rewarded for their efforts with six all-district honorees, highlighted by a superlative award winner in senior Tamorrian Grigsby, who was voted as the defensive most valuable player.

The 6-8 Grigsby was an imposing figure in the middle, tallying a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds per game and also averaging 4.0 blocks and altering countless other shots.

Junior Cordale Russell, also a standout on the gridiron, added his second all-district accolade of the athletic year, as he joined Grigsby on the first team after recording 11 points and five rebounds per game.

North Mesquite landed a pair of players on the second team with senior Corey Love and junior Dalan Hicks.

Love turned in a well-rounded 5.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, while Hicks recorded eight points, two boards and two assists per contest.

Rounding out the Stallion selections, senior Korey Neal and junior Tylan Woodson were chosen for the honorable mention list.

Mesquite was hoping to make a late push for the playoffs, but it was not meant to be. Two of the bright spots for the Skeeters found their way to the second team with sophomore D.J. Willis and senior Jay White.

While MISD claimed four of the five superlative awards, the final major honor went to Rockwall-Heath junior Mekhi Johnson, as he averaged 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists on his way to newcomer of the year honors.

10-6A Boys Basketball All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Bryson Smith       Sr.     Horn

Offensive Most Valuable Player

Yai Koinyang       Sr.     Horn

Defensive Most Valuable Player

Tamorrian Grigsby        Sr.     North Mesquite

Newcomer of the Year

Mekhi Johnson     Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Coach of the Year

Ondra Waddy                Horn

First Team

Sean Moning        Sr.     Horn

Jordan Williams   Sr.     Horn

Cordale Rusell      Jr.      North Mesquite

Caden Marshall    Sr.     Rockwall

Kaden Shelburne  Sr.     Rockwall

Brennan Ray        Sr.     Rockwall

Tylar Hankamer   Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Kyler Courtney    Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Chris Ramirez      So.    Skyline

Tre Jenkins Sr.     Skyline

Second Team

Spencer Mozee     So.    Horn

Corey Love Sr.     North Mesquite

Dalan Hicks         Jr.      North Mesquite

D.J. Willis   So.    Mesquite

Jay White   Sr.     Mesquite

Jace Eagler  Sr.     Rockwall

David Chang        Sr.     Rockwall

Cooper Smith       So.    Rockwall-Heath

D.J. Thomas         Fr.     Rockwall-Heath

Sydnei Pruitt        Jr.      Skyline

Nick Vasso Jr.      Tyler Legacy

Honorable Mention

Kamayua Black    Sr.     Horn

Ethan Williams    So.    Horn

Korey Neal Sr.     North Mesquite

Tylan Woodson   Jr.      North Mesquite

Hudson Goellner  Fr.     Rockwall

LaDarren Green   Jr.      Skyline

Brandon Barnes   Jr.      Skyline

Jayden Copeland  Jr.      Skyline

Academic All-District

Sean Moning        Sr.     Horn

Yai Koinyang       Sr.     Horn

Bryson Smith       Sr.     Horn

Ethan Williams    So.    Horn

Kris Williams       So.    Horn

Brennan Ray        Sr.     Rockwall

Bryson Taylor      Sr.     Rockwall

Jack Conselman   Sr.     Rockwall

Caden Marshall    Sr.     Rockwall

Sydnei Pruitt        Jr.      Skyline

Brandon Barnes   Jr.      Skyline

Chris Ramirez      So.    Skyline

