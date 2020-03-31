Sharing a district with perennial powerhouse Lancaster often means playing in the shadows at times.
Still, Poteet was able to carve out its own slice of success this season, finishing in a tie for second in 13-5A and advancing to the playoffs for the second straight season.
For their efforts, the Pirates captured five honors on the 13-5A all-district team.
Poteet, who posted a 15-11 overall record, earned one superlative award as senior Jalon Alexander was tabbed the defensive player of the year.
Alexander was a stout perimeter defender who averaged 1.2 deflections and 1.0 steals per game. He also contributed in other areas, scoring 4.6 points and dishing out 1.3 assists.
Senior guard Tyler Jones was voted to the 13-5A first team for the second consecutive season.
Jones did a little of everything for the Pirates, leading the team with 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Jones played a team-high 28 minutes per night and shot 40.2 percent on 3-pointers and a clutch 84.5 percent from the free throw line.
Poteet also had a trio of players selected to the second team.
Senior guard Javonte Valdes recorded 6.4 points 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.
Senior forward Charles Brown registered 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per night and led the team in blocked shots and field goal percentage at 46.2 percent.
Junior Jaylond Police was second on the team in scoring at 6.6 points a game and also averaged 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and nearly one steal per game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.