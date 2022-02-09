Jaran Young and Poteet are currently in third place in 13-5A heading into the final week of the regular season after splitting a pair of games this week. The Pirates claimed a 44-42 victory over Royse City on Monday, but dropped a close 43-38 decision to Crandall on Tuesday.

Poteet has a 7-5 district record, giving them a one-game lead over both Royse City and Crandall with two games left to play. The Pirates finish the 13-5A slate on the road at Forney on Friday and back at home to take on rival West Mesquite on Tuesday.