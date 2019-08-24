Since playing its first varsity season in 1990, Poteet has seen more good times than bad. In their 29-year history, the Pirates have won five district championships and have compiled an overall winning record of 203-127-1, giving them the highest winning percentage of any MISD program..
But for all the big moments, Poteet is currently enjoying more success than ever, having averaged better than 10 victories per season during the last nine years.
Under coach Bill Taylor, Poteet enjoyed success right away, posting a .500 record in its inaugural season, and then improving to 7-3 the next year.
By their fourth season, the Pirates had broken through into the playoffs for the first time in 1993, winning the program’s first district title along the way with a perfect 5-0 record in 10-4A.
After first-round playoff losses in both 1993 and 1994, Poteet made the jump in 1997, picking up postseason wins against Thomas Jefferson (35-6) and Grapevine (24-14) before falling to Corsicana in the third round.
That would start a five-year stretch during which the Pirates compiled a 45-17 record. During this run, they won at least one playoff game in each year, including another run three rounds deep in 1999, when they knocked off Spruce (24-0) and Texas High (34-13) before being upended by Waco Midway (27-0) in the third round.
Poteet then endured a four-year playoff drought until 2006, when coach Charles Hesse led the Pirates to an 8-2 regular season and a return to the playoffs, where the team lost a back-and-forth battle against Lake Dallas, 38-35.
The following season, Poteet was in the playoff hunt until the final week of the regular season, when a loss to Pearce ended their postseason hopes.
The Pirates limped to a 4-6 record in 2007 and things took a turn from the worse from there.
In the next two years, Poteet has won just one game and they finished without a victory during a 0-10 season in 2009.
But a head coaching change by bringing in Randy Jackson breathed new life in to the Pirates’ program. Poteet snapped its 18-game losing streak with a season-opening win over Royse City and they took off from there.
The Pirates went on to clinch a share of the District 15-4A championship and they were not done.
Poteet picked up a pair of close wins over Hutto (21-20) and Whitehouse (24-19) and then took out years of frustration in a 45-21 victory over longtime rival Highland Park.
The Pirates did not let down the following week, defeating Bastrop, 42-35. The road came to an end in the Class 4A Division II state semifinals, with a narrow 29-27 loss to eventual state champion Aledo, to cap one of the most dramatic turnarounds in the history of Texas high school football.
Poteet had high hopes in 2011, and while they were still successful in posting a 7-3 record, a pair of one-point losses left them out of the playoff race.
The Pirates refused to let that start a new downward trend and they battled their way back to the playoffs the following year. Poteet made the most of its return trip, easily taking care of Little Elm (50-14) and Lincoln (48-14) in the first two rounds.
The regional semifinal was a thriller, with the Pirates scoring a late 52-49 victory over Wylie East.
The end of the road was near, though, as Poteet was unable to take advantage of its chances in a 21-13 loss to district rival Lancaster in the regional championship.
During the 2012-13 offseason, the Pirates found themselves with another challenge when Jackson took the head coaching job at Plano East at the end of spring training.
Defensive coordinator Kody Groves took the reins and Poteet did not skip a beat, rolling to a 9-1 regular season and its first win over rival West Mesquite in eight years.
The Pirates were once again just warming up, as victories over Frisco Wakeland (17-2) and Woodrow Wilson (42-7) set up a showdown with Whitehouse. The game lived up to the hype and then some, with Malachi Cobb's interception with less than a minute left helping them hold on for a 65-60 victory.
Poteet found itself in the regional finals for the third time in four years, but another trip to the state semifinals was not to be, as Ennis made several big defensive plays in the second half to pull away for a 43-21 win.
Three years ago, Poteet shook off a blowout loss to Lancaster in the season-opener with nine consecutive victories to cruise to the 12-5A championship.
That winning streak continued into the playoffs with a 36-0 victory over Woodrow Wilson but it came to an abrupt halt the following week, as The Colony used a late interception in the end zone to complete a 27-24 upset.
The Pirates followed a similar script the following year, overcoming a 0-2 start to return to to the playoffs, where they crushed Carrollton Newman Smith in a 40-0 rout and then ousted Wylie East in a 46-43 thriller when Angel Sevier kicked a field goal as time expired.
The road came to an end in the regional semifinals, though, as eventual state finalist Mansfield Lake Ridge pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 69-40 win.
The 2016 season is another that will be rememberd for quite some time. Ater a 1-2 start, the Pirates roared into actoin, winning six of their last seven regular season games.
They were just getting started, as they followed that up with playoff wins over Sulphur Springs (57-21), Frisco Lone Star (45-14), South Oak Cliff (45-37) and Lancaster (34-27) to advance to the state semifinals for the second time.
Unfortunately for Poteet, that run met a similar fate, as they once again ran into powerhouse Aledo and once again saw the season end with a 38-14 loss.
Two seasons ago was a roller coaster ride as they were hit hard by injuries, but the return of some key players down the stretch allowed them to win late when it counted and get back to the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years.
They followed that up with another trip to the playoffs in 2018. After a 3-1 start, the Pirates reeled off four straight wins in the new 7-5A Division I, setting up a showdown with Tyler John Tyler.
It was a wild, back-and-forth affair that saw Poteet fall down 21-0 in the first quarter only to rally to take a 44-41 lead with just 15 seconds left in regulation on a touchdown run from Seth McGowan. That would be too much time, however, as the Lions had a storybook ending of their own in mind and they made it happen, completing a 50-yard Hail Mary as time expired to claim the 48-44 win.
Despite the setback, Poteet still marched on to the playoffs, but in another heartbreaker, College Station was able to pull out a 41-38 victory in the bi-district round.
Follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.