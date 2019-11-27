Poteet returned to the volleyball playoffs for the second consecutive season and a big reason was the contributions of seven players who earned 13-5A all-district honors.
The Pirates had two players claim superlative awards, as junior Kylah Hunter was named outstanding libero and senior Amara Anugwom was tabbed outstanding blocker.
Hunter recorded 475 digs, an average of 5.2 per set, and also served 40 aces. Anguwom registered a team-high 52 blocks to go along with 2.2 kills per game.
Senior middle blocker Grace Horn and sophomore outside hitter Aniyah Harrington were named to the first team.
Horn had 1.7 kills per set with 22 aces and 40 blocks. Harrington had one of the best all-around seasons of any district player, averaging a team-high 3.7 kills and 3.2 digs per game with 45 aces and 25 blocks.
Sophomore setter Margeaux Shields and junior Takylia White were second-team honorees. Sheilds led the Pirates with 790 assists, but did much more than just set up teammates with 1.1 kills and 2.9 digs per set with 43 aces and 24 blocks. White recorded 1.8 kills and 2.6 digs per game with 50 aces.
Senior right side Helah Payne had 1.3 kills per set with 42 aces and 28 blocks to earn honorable mention recognition.
West Mesquite did not make the playoffs but did make strides and had six players honored, highlighted by sophomore Mercy Okougbodu’s selection as the 13-5A co-newcomer of the year.
Senior middle blocker Ya’Janee Patt was voted to the first team, while junior setter Skye Harris and junior outside hitter Ti’Anna Freeman were second-team selections.
The Wranglers also had a pair of players on the honorable mention list with junior outside hitter Breanna Harper and senior defensive specialist Mariah Sanchez.
District champion North Forney earned four superlative awards, headlined by sophomore Davalynn Brooks being voted the 13-5A most valuable player.
Sophomore Karsyn Hunter was tabbed co-outstanding defender, freshman Logan Bearden was chosen co-newcomer of the year and Holly Perkins was honored as the coach of the year.
District runner-up Forney nabbed three top honors with senior Shelby Houston as the outstanding hitter, junior Maddie Becker the co-outstanding defender and sophomore Carsyn Riley joining Okougbodu and Bearden and co-newcomers of the year.
13-5A Volleyball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Davalynn Brooks So. North Forney
Outstanding Hitter
Shelby Houston Sr. Forney
Outstanding Libero
Kylah Hunter Jr. Poteet
Co-Outstanding Defenders
Maddie Becker Jr. Forney
Karsyn Hunter So. North Forney
Outstanding Blocker
Amara Anugwom Sr. Poteet
Co-Newcomers of the Year
Mercy Okougbodu So. West Mesquite
Carsyn Riley So. Forney
Logan Bearden Fr. North Forney
Coach of the Year
Holly Perkins North Forney
First Team
Grace Horn MB Sr. Poteet
Aniyah Harrington OH So. Poteet
Ya’Janae Patt MB Sr. West Mesquite
Kiara Trejo OH/DS Sr. North Forney
Kennedy Cline MB Jr. North Forney
Arissa Givens S So. North Forney
Bethany Jones MB Sr. Forney
Brooke Johnson MB Jr. Forney
Emily Alvarez OH Sr. Forney
Lily Lancaster OH Jr. Kaufman
Adisyn Abanilla L Sr. Kaufman
Karyssa Breunig OH Fr. Terrell
Second Team
Margeaux Shields S So. Poteet
Takylia White OH Sr. Poteet
Skye Harris S Jr. West Mesquite
Ti’Anna Freeman OH Jr. West Mesquite
Kelly Reynolds RH Sr. North Forney
Arianna Escudero MB So. North Forney
Emily Chaney DS Sr. Forney
Corinne Taysom S So. Forney
Lexie Guerrero OH Sr. Kaufman
Abbey Gunter MB Sr. Kaufman
Chloe Tuner OH Sr. Terrell
Shernecia Jackson L Sr. Terrell
Iyanah Taylor MB/S So. Lancaster
Jasmin Smith MB Sr. Lancaster
Honorable Mention
Helah Payne RS Sr. Poteet
Breanna Harper OH Jr. West Mesquite
Mariah Sanchez DS Sr. West Mesquite
Sophia Juarez RS So. North Forney
Macie Wells RS Jr. Forney
London Skipper RS Jr. Forney
Taylee Wells DS So. Forney
Avery Gunter RS Sr. Kaufman
Evelyn Ramos MB Jr. Kaufman
Daphne Thompson OH Sr. Terrell
Olivia Keto MH Sr. Terrell
Kimber Ellis S So. Terrell
Zarea Winn OH So. Lancaster
Yasmine Gibson Opp/L Sr. Lancaster
