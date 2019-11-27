Poteet returned to the volleyball playoffs for the second consecutive season and a big reason was the contributions of seven players who earned 13-5A all-district honors.

The Pirates had two players claim superlative awards, as junior Kylah Hunter was named outstanding libero and senior Amara Anugwom was tabbed outstanding blocker.

Hunter recorded 475 digs, an average of 5.2 per set, and also served 40 aces. Anguwom registered a team-high 52 blocks to go along with 2.2 kills per game.

Senior middle blocker Grace Horn and sophomore outside hitter Aniyah Harrington were named to the first team.

Horn had 1.7 kills per set with 22 aces and 40 blocks. Harrington had one of the best all-around seasons of any district player, averaging a team-high 3.7 kills and 3.2 digs per game with 45 aces and 25 blocks.

Sophomore setter Margeaux Shields and junior Takylia White were second-team honorees. Sheilds led the Pirates with 790 assists, but did much more than just set up teammates with 1.1 kills and 2.9 digs per set with 43 aces and 24 blocks. White recorded 1.8 kills and 2.6 digs per game with 50 aces.

Senior right side Helah Payne had 1.3 kills per set with 42 aces and 28 blocks to earn honorable mention recognition.

West Mesquite did not make the playoffs but did make strides and had six players honored, highlighted by sophomore Mercy Okougbodu’s selection as the 13-5A co-newcomer of the year.

Senior middle blocker Ya’Janee Patt was voted to the first team, while junior setter Skye Harris and junior outside hitter Ti’Anna Freeman were second-team selections.

The Wranglers also had a pair of players on the honorable mention list with junior outside hitter Breanna Harper and senior defensive specialist Mariah Sanchez.

District champion North Forney earned four superlative awards, headlined by sophomore Davalynn Brooks being voted the 13-5A most valuable player.

Sophomore Karsyn Hunter was tabbed co-outstanding defender, freshman Logan Bearden was chosen co-newcomer of the year and Holly Perkins was honored as the coach of the year.

District runner-up Forney nabbed three top honors with senior Shelby Houston as the outstanding hitter, junior Maddie Becker the co-outstanding defender and sophomore Carsyn Riley joining Okougbodu and Bearden and co-newcomers of the year.

13-5A Volleyball All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Davalynn Brooks So.    North Forney

Outstanding Hitter

Shelby Houston   Sr.     Forney

Outstanding Libero       

Kylah Hunter       Jr.      Poteet

Co-Outstanding Defenders

Maddie Becker     Jr.      Forney

Karsyn Hunter     So.    North Forney

Outstanding Blocker

Amara Anugwom Sr.     Poteet

Co-Newcomers of the Year

Mercy Okougbodu         So.    West Mesquite

Carsyn Riley        So.    Forney

Logan Bearden     Fr.     North Forney

Coach of the Year

Holly Perkins                 North Forney

First Team

Grace Horn MB    Sr.     Poteet

Aniyah Harrington        OH    So.    Poteet

Ya’Janae Patt       MB    Sr.     West Mesquite

Kiara Trejo OH/DS        Sr.     North Forney

Kennedy Cline      MB    Jr.      North Forney

Arissa Givens       S       So.    North Forney

Bethany Jones      MB    Sr.     Forney

Brooke Johnson   MB    Jr.      Forney

Emily Alvarez      OH    Sr.     Forney

Lily Lancaster      OH    Jr.      Kaufman

Adisyn Abanilla   L       Sr.     Kaufman

Karyssa Breunig  OH    Fr.     Terrell

Second Team

Margeaux Shields S       So.    Poteet

Takylia White      OH    Sr.     Poteet

Skye Harris S       Jr.      West Mesquite

Ti’Anna Freeman OH    Jr.      West Mesquite

Kelly Reynolds     RH    Sr.     North Forney

Arianna Escudero MB    So.    North Forney

Emily Chaney      DS     Sr.     Forney

Corinne Taysom  S       So.    Forney

Lexie Guerrero     OH    Sr.     Kaufman

Abbey Gunter      MB    Sr.     Kaufman

Chloe Tuner         OH    Sr.     Terrell

Shernecia Jackson          L       Sr.     Terrell

Iyanah Taylor      MB/S So.    Lancaster

Jasmin Smith       MB    Sr.     Lancaster

Honorable Mention

Helah Payne         RS     Sr.     Poteet

Breanna Harper   OH    Jr.      West Mesquite

Mariah Sanchez    DS     Sr.     West Mesquite

Sophia Juarez       RS     So.    North Forney

Macie Wells          RS     Jr.      Forney

London Skipper   RS     Jr.      Forney

Taylee Wells         DS     So.    Forney

Avery Gunter       RS     Sr.     Kaufman

Evelyn Ramos      MB    Jr.      Kaufman

Daphne Thompson        OH    Sr.     Terrell

Olivia Keto MH   Sr.     Terrell

Kimber Ellis         S       So.    Terrell

Zarea Winn OH    So.    Lancaster

Yasmine Gibson   Opp/L         Sr.     Lancaster

         

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments