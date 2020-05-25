A new season is supposed to usher in a renewed sense of possibility.
That was what was on the minds of the Poteet and West Mesquite baseball teams as they turned their attention to the start of the 13-5A baseball season.
But it was a district season that never got underway.
Like all spring sports, the 13-5A season was suspended and later came to an abrupt end based on the University Interscholastic League’s decision to cancel the remainder of the season.
It left many athletes and teams wondering what might have been and that was especially the case in baseball, where most teams had not even had the opportunity to suit up for a district game.
Though all parties are left to speculation, there were some intriguing story lines that were ready to unfold and one of those involved 13-5A baseball.
Forney has had an iron grip on the district championship during the last four years, which included a run to the state championship game in 2018, but the Jackrabbits graduated eight all-district players from last season’s team, perhaps cracking the door for another team to burst through.
The Pirates and Wranglers were two teams hoping to seize that opening.
Poteet was returning a solid nucleus from a team that nearly caught Forney a year ago, finishing as the 13-5A runner-up, just one game back of the Jackrabbits, as they made their first trip to the playoffs since 2016.
This group was poised to take the next step.
The Pirates, who were 6-6-1, featured all-district performers in seniors Steven Fink, Jackson Huber, Michael Buckley and Coleman Camp, as well as junior Adam Byrd.
Fink and Huber were one of the best 1-2 starting combinations in the district a year ago, both with good strikeout ability, and Poteet had also gotten quality starts from Damien Gamez and Mark Juarez during the first month.
Fink and Huber can also play other positions when not on the mound and hit in the heart of a formidable lineup that not only included Buckley, who hit .343 last season, Camp and Byrd, who recorded 30 stolen bases, in the leadoff spot, but also proven contributors in Jacob Gordon, Makel Henderson, Malik Henderson and Ryan Wulf, who led the team with a .360 batting average.
Just how close were the Pirates to the district championship last season?
The one game that separated Poteet and Forney was a 12-inning affair that the Jackrabbits walked off for a 9-8 victory that proved to be the difference when the dust settled.
West Mesquite was actually the first Mesquite ISD team to enjoy success on the state stage, advancing to the state championship game in 1991.
They followed that up with a district championship the following season, but times have been tough since then, and they have not made the playoffs since 1996.
The Wranglers have been hoping to turn the corner and were able to build some confidence during a 4-8 start.
Senior Yohan Pardo, junior Dundra Lucas and sophomore David Holguin had all put together quality starts on the mound, and West Mesquite had given several other players opportunities to work their way into the bullpen rotation.
That trio of players are also key contributors in the lineup, along with Azarias Herrera, Jay Cipriano, Adam Arana, Jose Estrada, Anthony Najarro and Julian Rodriguez.
While Forney might not boast the proven star power it has in previous years, that does not mean the Jackrabbits did not have talent.
After replacing four all-district pitchers, Nathan McKissick and Ryan Dickey had already given the team extended efforts on the mound.
Senior shortstop Tyler Dickey hit better than .300 last season on his way to first-team all-district honors, while senior Campbell Anderson, who can also pitch, senior Landon Ervin and senior Riley McMurren also had all-district recognition
Forney had put together a 7-4-2 record, but many of those games were against good Class 6A programs.
Their rival, North Forney, was certainly not going to be left out of the conversation, especially after putting together a district-best 10-6-1 record.
The Falcons also had to replace a pair of all-district arms, but they did bring back 13-5A newcomer of the year junior Elian Gonzalez, who hit .381 last season, as well as second-team all-district selections in seniors Logan Williams and Aiden Anderson.
Kaufman (6-5) limped into the district season a year ago with a 5-11 record, but the 13-5A newcomers were able to earn the fourth and final playoff berth.
The Lions had returned a solid nucleus that included co-underclassman of the year Junior Maldonado, first-team utility senior Blayze Rodriguez and honorable mention picks junior outfielder Roy Garcia and sophomore outfielder Landon Tucker.
Terrell was another team that was expecting to make a jump after returning a majority of their major contributors.
That group included co-underclassman of the year sophomore Jason Gomez and all-district honorees senior Preston Rangel, senior Austin Arbogast and sophomore Beau Smith.
Lancaster endured its share of struggles last season in winning just one game and did not have a single player named to the all-district team.
Still, the Tigers showed they could have snuck up on some teams if they are overlooked during a 4-5 start.
