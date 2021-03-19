It was not the smoothest of rides through the 13-5A season for the Poteet and West Mesquite girls and boys basketball teams, as none of the four was able to claim a playoff berth.
But each team had their share of highlights and a few of those were acknowledged on the all-district team.
The Pirate and Wrangler girls teams each had one player on both the first and second teams.
Poteet, who narrowly missed the playoffs, was represented on the first team by senior Peyton Jones, who averaged 9.5 points, shooting 39 percent from three-point range, and 5.0 rebounds per game.
Jones was joined on the list by freshman Serena Anukem, who made an immediate splash to earn second-team honors.
West Mesquite senior Tiffany Ikwumere was selected to the first team, while teammate and fellow senior Jade Williams is a second-team honoree.
The 13-5A boys coaches opted for a much smaller list, voting on only superlatives and a first team, with Poteet and West Mesquite each nabbing one spot.
Pirate junior Jaran Young earned his spot on the first team after leading the team in several categories, averaging 15.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
He was joined by West Mesquite senior Josh Bennett, who was the lone selection for the Wranglers.
The district champion Highland Park girls earned pair of superlative honors with senior Madison Visinsky named the 13-5A most valuable player and Nicole Fleming voted as the coach of the year.
North Forney also claimed two major awards, as junior Raven Busby was tabbed offensive player of the year and freshman Jaz Marsh was selected as the newcomer of the year.
Rounding out the superlatives, the defensive player of the year is Royse City senior Kyla McMinn.
On the boys side, the district champion Scots brought home three major awards as senior Worthey Wiles is the 13-5A most valuable player, senior Jack Pease is the offensive most valuable player and David Piehler is the coach of the year.
The other two superlatives went to North Forney, with defensive most valuable player Jeremy Sims and newcomer of the year Jaden Jefferson.
13-5A Girls Basketball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Madison Visinsky Sr. Highland Park
Offensive Player of the Year
Raven Busby Jr. North Forney
Defensive Player of the Year
Kyla McMinn Sr. Royse City
Newcomer of the Year
Jaz Marsh Fr. North Forney
Coach of the Year
Nicole Fleming Highland Park
First Team
Tatum West So. Crandall
Kyra Samuels Jr. North Forney
Jayla Moore Sr. North Forney
Peyton Jones Sr. Poteet
Nicole Weaver So. Royse City
Kayla Kimbrough So. Royse City
Tenae Fletcher Sr. Forney
Vivian Jin So. Highland Park
Maddie Heis So. Highland Park
Tiffany Ikwumere Sr. West Mesquite
Second Team
Alexis Adams Sr. North Forney
Kayla Davis Sr. Crandall
McKenna Anderson Sr. Royse City
Caroline Bowers Fr. Greenville
Paris Laura So. Highland Park
Bri Doyle Sr. Highland Park
Jade Williams Sr. West Mesquite
Zoey Venrick So. Crandall
Gabby Ortiz Jr. North Forney
Serena Anukem Fr. Poteet
Shelby Aldridge So. Royse City
Academic All-District
Jessy Kuruvilla Poteet
Destiny Ehiogu Poteet
Serena Anukem Poteet
Valerie Medellin Poteet
Peyton Jones Poteet
Kya Richardson Poteet
Kennedy Hartman Poteet
Evanique Dennis West Mesquite
Tiffany Ikwumere West Mesquite
Teresa Juarez West Mesquite
Kashindra Robinson West Mesquite
Jatalyah Williams West Mesquite
Precious Okougbodu West Mesquite
Riley Mae Herrod Highland Park
Cate Rhodes Highland Park
Charlotte Collins Highland Park
Vivian Jin Highland Park
Kathryn Jackson Highland Park
Paris Lauro Highland Park
Alianne Elmore Highland Park
Brianna Doyle Highland Park
Ella Patterson Highland Park
Madison Visinsky Highland Park
Avery Turner Highland Park
Martha Elizabeth Kirk Crandall
Maci Williams Greenville
Brooke Hutchings Greenville
Jenna Wade Greenville
Chennia Sanders Greenville
Caroline Bowers Greenville
Brea McFrazier Greenville
Makayla Hewitt Crandall
Zoey Venrick Crandall
Tatum West Crandall
Faith Reese Crandall
Gabrielle Ortiz North Forney
Raven Busby North Forney
Jayla Moore North Forney
Tanae Fletcher Forney
Vanessa Hollingsworth Forney
Alexis Newman Forney
Rachel Banda Forney
Reese Allison Forney
Madison McDonald Forney
Taylor Sarten Forney
Deserae Charles Forney
Alayla Bolduc Forney
13-5A Boys Basketball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Worthey Wiles Sr. Highland Park
Offensive Most Valuable Player
Jack Pease Sr. Highland Park
Defensive Most Valuable Player
Jeremy Sims North Forney
Newcomer of the Year
Jaden Jefferson North Forney
Coach of the Year
David Piehler Highland Park
First Team
Jaran Young Jr. Poteet
Josh Bennett Sr. West Mesquite
Mitchell Carew Sr. Highland Park
Michael Egenes Sr. Highland Park
Nick Bene Jr. Forney
Ronnie Harrison So. Forney
Devyn Franklin Jr. North Forney
Beau Bragg Sr. Crandall
Marlon Linton Fr. Crandall
Antwon Anderson Jr. Greenville
