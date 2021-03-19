It was not the smoothest of rides through the 13-5A season for the Poteet and West Mesquite girls and boys basketball teams, as none of the four was able to claim a playoff berth.

But each team had their share of highlights and a few of those were acknowledged on the all-district team.

The Pirate and Wrangler girls teams each had one player on both the first and second teams.

Poteet, who narrowly missed the playoffs, was represented on the first team by senior Peyton Jones, who averaged 9.5 points, shooting 39 percent from three-point range, and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Jones was joined on the list by freshman Serena Anukem, who made an immediate splash to earn second-team honors.

West Mesquite senior Tiffany Ikwumere was selected to the first team, while teammate and fellow senior Jade Williams is a second-team honoree.

The 13-5A boys coaches opted for a much smaller list, voting on only superlatives and a first team, with Poteet and West Mesquite each nabbing one spot.

Pirate junior Jaran Young earned his spot on the first team after leading the team in several categories, averaging 15.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

He was joined by West Mesquite senior Josh Bennett, who was the lone selection for the Wranglers.

The district champion Highland Park girls earned pair of superlative honors with senior Madison Visinsky named the 13-5A most valuable player and Nicole Fleming voted as the coach of the year.

North Forney also claimed two major awards, as junior Raven Busby was tabbed offensive player of the year and freshman Jaz Marsh was selected as the newcomer of the year.

Rounding out the superlatives, the defensive player of the year is Royse City senior Kyla McMinn.

On the boys side, the district champion Scots brought home three major awards as senior Worthey Wiles is the 13-5A most valuable player, senior Jack Pease is the offensive most valuable player and David Piehler is the coach of the year.

The other two superlatives went to North Forney, with defensive most valuable player Jeremy Sims and newcomer of the year Jaden Jefferson.

13-5A Girls Basketball All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Madison Visinsky          Sr.     Highland Park

Offensive Player of the Year

Raven Busby        Jr.      North Forney

Defensive Player of the Year

Kyla McMinn       Sr.     Royse City

Newcomer of the Year

Jaz Marsh   Fr.     North Forney

Coach of the Year

Nicole Fleming               Highland Park

First Team

Tatum West         So.    Crandall

Kyra Samuels       Jr.      North Forney

Jayla Moore         Sr.     North Forney

Peyton Jones        Sr.     Poteet

Nicole Weaver      So.    Royse City

Kayla Kimbrough So.    Royse City

Tenae Fletcher      Sr.     Forney

Vivian Jin   So.    Highland Park

Maddie Heis         So.    Highland Park

Tiffany Ikwumere Sr.     West Mesquite

Second Team

Alexis Adams       Sr.     North Forney

Kayla Davis         Sr.     Crandall

McKenna Anderson       Sr.     Royse City

Caroline Bowers  Fr.     Greenville

Paris Laura So.    Highland Park

Bri Doyle    Sr.     Highland Park

Jade Williams       Sr.     West Mesquite

Zoey Venrick        So.    Crandall

Gabby Ortiz         Jr.      North Forney

Serena Anukem    Fr.     Poteet

Shelby Aldridge   So.    Royse City

Academic All-District

Jessy Kuruvilla    Poteet

Destiny Ehiogu    Poteet

Serena Anukem    Poteet

Valerie Medellin   Poteet

Peyton Jones        Poteet

Kya Richardson   Poteet

Kennedy Hartman         Poteet

Evanique Dennis  West Mesquite

Tiffany Ikwumere West Mesquite

Teresa Juarez       West Mesquite

Kashindra Robinson      West Mesquite

Jatalyah Williams West Mesquite

Precious Okougbodu     West Mesquite

Riley Mae Herrod Highland Park

Cate Rhodes         Highland Park

Charlotte Collins  Highland Park

Vivian Jin   Highland Park

Kathryn Jackson  Highland Park

Paris Lauro Highland Park

Alianne Elmore    Highland Park

Brianna Doyle      Highland Park

Ella Patterson       Highland Park

Madison Visinsky          Highland Park

Avery Turner       Highland Park

Martha Elizabeth Kirk   Crandall

Maci Williams      Greenville

Brooke Hutchings          Greenville

Jenna Wade          Greenville

Chennia Sanders  Greenville

Caroline Bowers  Greenville

Brea McFrazier    Greenville

Makayla Hewitt   Crandall

Zoey Venrick        Crandall

Tatum West         Crandall

Faith Reese Crandall

Gabrielle Ortiz      North Forney

Raven Busby        North Forney

Jayla Moore         North Forney

Tanae Fletcher      Forney

Vanessa Hollingsworth  Forney

Alexis Newman    Forney

Rachel Banda       Forney

Reese Allison       Forney

Madison McDonald       Forney

Taylor Sarten       Forney

Deserae Charles   Forney

Alayla Bolduc      Forney

13-5A Boys Basketball All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Worthey Wiles     Sr.     Highland Park

Offensive Most Valuable Player

Jack Pease  Sr.     Highland Park

Defensive Most Valuable Player

Jeremy Sims                  North Forney

Newcomer of the Year

Jaden Jefferson              North Forney

Coach of the Year

David Piehler                 Highland Park

First Team

Jaran Young         Jr.      Poteet

Josh Bennett        Sr.     West Mesquite

Mitchell Carew     Sr.     Highland Park

Michael Egenes    Sr.     Highland Park

Nick Bene   Jr.      Forney

Ronnie Harrison   So.    Forney

Devyn Franklin    Jr.      North Forney

Beau Bragg Sr.     Crandall

Marlon Linton      Fr.     Crandall

Antwon Anderson         Jr.      Greenville

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

