Prior to the start of the season, Lancaster was considered the prohibitive favorite to win the 13-5A championship.
That has not changed.
The Tigers have rolled through the first two months of the season and are ranked No. 1 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll.
As for the rest of the district, there are more questions, as the other six teams will all carry sub-.500 records into the start of the 13-5A slate.
Here is a look at the field:
Poteet (0-0, 6-7)
The Pirates returned to the playoffs for the first time in four years last season and are picked to repeat that feat according to the TABC preseason poll, where they were chosen to finish third.
Poteet graduated defensive player of the year DJ Basey in the middle, but the cupboard is not bare.
Senior Tyler Jones was named to the 13-5A first team last season after leading the team with 10.4 points, 3.1 assists per game and 46 3-pointers.
Junior Jaylond Police has made a smooth transition from the gridiron where he was the starting quarterback.
They also have a number of other seniors in the rotation, including Javonte Valdes, Jeremiah Wells, Malcolm Vernon, Kevin Nelson, Jalon Alexander and Lucas Svigel.
West Mesquite (0-0, 5-8)
The Wranglers are in search of their first playoff appearance since 2017, when they advanced to the regional tournament.
West Mesquite has been at its best in recent years when it has had the depth to run its up-tempo style of game and they have shown glimpse of being able to do that this year, though they were not picked in the top four in the TABC preseason poll.
The Wranglers had to replace all-district performers Dylan Wright and Juju Hargrave.
Among the players to watch thus far are senior guard Josh Bennett, junior guard Eli Hughey, senior guard Iraun Hawkins and senior forward Glendon Gilbert.
Last season, West Mesquite finished in a three-way tie for third place, but was edged out of the playoffs in a tie-breaker tournament.
Lancaster (0-0, 18-2)
The Tigers are perhaps the most talented team in the state and returned an abundance of riches from last year’s regional tournament team.
That group is headlined by most valuable player Mike Miles, offensive player of the year Wade Taylor, sophomore of the year Jalon Williams and first-team Marco Foster.
There are also plenty of other players waiting in the wings to get their chance.
Kaufman (0-0, 8-9)
The Lions were also part of the three-way tie for third, where they emerged with the fourth seed.
Kaufman is picked to fare even better this season as the TABC projected them as the 13-5A runner-up to Lancaster.
Sophomore Daylon Dickerson is off to a strong start after earning district freshman of the year honors last season.
Kaufman has also gotten production from seniors Joseph McCray, Jamar McCray and Bennie Brown.
North Forney (0-0, 4-8)
The Falcons made the playoffs a year ago out of the three-way tie and are picked fourth in the preseason poll.
Jonathyn Williams, a 6-2 senior forward, was a first-team all-district selection a year ago.
North Forney has also gotten early contributions from seniors Jeremy Sims, Dario Woodson, Caillou Collins and De’Juan Johnson.
Forney (0-0, 4-12)
The Jackrabbits did not win a district game last season and are hoping to change their fortunes.
Forney has relied on upperclassmen such as seniors Tochi Anusiem and Sam Ford and junior Trenton Ball.
One reason for optimism, though, has been the play of newcomers, including freshman Ayden McDonald and sophomore Nick Bene and Nick Newville.
Terrell (0-0, 2-16)
The Tigers are not off to the best start, but their district slate is wiped clean.
Terrell only has one senior on the roster and have leaned on juniors Tarrance Gardner, Khelai Dobson, Tommy Steward and Abdul-Reheim Mohammed.
The Tigers have also been encouraged by the play of sophomores Chris Miller and Ki’Juan Davis, who have emerged as two of the team’s top scorers.
