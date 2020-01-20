The 13-5A season hit its midpoint on Friday and the first half of the district slate offered up some surprises.
Lancaster was picked to finish third in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason poll but have been even better, completing a perfect 6-0 run with Friday’s win over Kaufman.
North Forney and Poteet are still right in the hunt and West Mesquite, which was not even projected as a playoff team in the TABC preseason poll, would be in if the season ended today.
Here is a look at the playoff race going into the second half:
Poteet (10-12)
The Pirates were coming off a banner season that saw them roll to an undefeated district championship and advance three rounds deep in the playoffs.
But while Poteet was picked to repeat as 13-5A champions in the TABC preseason poll, perhaps no team had more production to replace.
The Pirates graduated district most valuable player Tahjanay Perry and offensive player of the year Amaya Briggs. Those cornerstones combined to average 34.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 8.3 steals per game.
The cupboard is not bare, but Poteet has asked for those returners to step up their production and that effort has been coming around.
Senior post Jaliyah Johns, a four-year varsity member, returns after leading the team in rebounding on her way to first-team all-district honors a year ago. She was joined on the first team by versatile senior Raven McMillon.
Also back in the mix are a trio of other all-district honorees in Yamyra Rolla-Padilla, Daija Espinoza and Heaven Worthy, junior Peyton Jones has been solid and freshman Kya Richardson has also made a nice impact.
Poteet has a narrow loss to North Forney, but will look to turn the tables in the rematch to try to move up the ranks.
West Mesquite (13-8, 3-3)
The Wranglers made the playoffs every season from 2005-2016, winning nine district championships and advancing to three regional tournaments during that span.
West Mesquite has fallen on some hard times of late, but made progress by finishing in a tie for fourth place last season and is poised to break back through into the playoff field.
Senior Shamaria Henry led the Wranglers in scoring last season on her way to first-team all-district honors, and senior point guard Naja Bollin was a second-team selection.
With that duo in the backcourt, junior Tiffany Ikwumere, an honorable mention pick a year ago, provides balance down low.
West Mesquite has also been able to go deeper than it has in recent years. Junior Jatalyah Williams has added some scoring punch, as has senior Rabitu Salami. Sophomore Jade Coleman has led the team in scoring on occasion and they have also gotten production from players such as senior Kerrington Lamb, Joy Anderson, Miracle Glenn and junior Alyassa Ally-Willis.
Lancaster (14-5, 6-0)
In the continued mirror image of last year’s standings, the Tigers were picked to finish third in 13-5A according to the TABC, but they have exceeded those expectations thus far.
Not only have they won every district game, they have won five of the six by double-digits.
Lancaster returned a solid nucleus, including senior Aysia Ward, last year’s defensive player of the year, as well as first-team senior Kamryn Anderson and second-team senior Meme Dunlap. They have also gotten a huge scoring boost from junior forward Skylar Barnes.
North Forney (11-10, 5-1)
The Falcons were picked to finish second in the TABC preseason poll—the same spot it ended last year.
Senior Jordan Hammonds was the 13-5A newcomer of the year and is off to another good start, leading the team with 10.6 points, 2.4 assists and 3.9 steals per game.
Seniors Jordan Oliver (6.3 ppg) and Lauren Chambers (6.2 ppg) have been steady and North Forney has also gotten a boost from sophomores Raven Busby (7.1 ppg) and Kyra Samuels (4.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg).
The Falcons have rebounded from a district-opening loss with five straight wins.
Forney (8-13, 2-4)
The Jackrabbits emerged out of a three-way tie for fourth place to make the playoffs a year ago and are picked to return to the postseason in that same position in the TABC preseason rankings.
Forney returns first-team honoree junior Tanae Fletcher and second-team senior Starr Desmond and senior Sade Williams has also been strong so far.
The Jackrabbits would miss the playoffs if the season ended today, but they are still just one game off the pace.
Kaufman (11-14, 1-5)
The Lions returned senior first-teamer Kyla West and junior honorable mention selection Bre Saucedo.
Freshman Lexi Esparza, a 6-2 center, has made an immediate impact. Seniors Nicole Blevins and Emma Roeder have been steady and sophomore Paige Garmon and freshman Piper Wilburn will only get better as the season progresses.
Kaufman needs to get things turned around quickly, as they have lost five straight since a district-opening win.
Terrell (4-15, 0-6)
The Tigers were winless in district a year ago and things are not looking much better through the first half of the season. Senior Kaitlyn Nieto and junior Li’Neshya Brumley are among the players to watch for Terrell.
