Dallas Christian boasts a proud athletic tradition.
During the last four decades, Charger teams have combined to win 31 state championships in 10 different sports.
The most accomplished of those groups are the football and baseball programs, who each have eight titles, but the most recent to bring home a state trophy is the girls basketball team, who won back-to-back state championships in 2016 and 2017.
On Tuesday, Dallas Christian found itself back in the state semifinals for the fifth time in six years in a battle of the top two teams in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Private Schools poll, as the No. 2 Chargers (17-7) took on No. 1 Fort Worth Southwest Christian (24-1) on Tuesday.
Dallas Christian took it to the defending state champions and grabbed a 22-21 halftime lead. But Southwest Christian responded from there, surging head in the third quarter and holding on for a 58-50 victory.
Kennedy Chappell had a big game with 24 points, while Maddie Perkins was also in double figures with 15.
It was a tough end for the Chargers, who once again were so close to winning their third title.
Dallas Christian received a bye in the first round of the playoffs after winning the district championship.
They then rolled over Grapevine Faith Christian in the postseason opener in a 62-31 victory.
The Chargers led 29-14 at halftime, but Grapevine Faith tried to hang around, cutting the deficit to 10 at the end of three quarters.
The final frame was all Dallas Christian, as it closed with authority with a 24-3 run to put it away.
Perkins led the way with 21 points, Jenna Rasbury scored 13, Chappell had 12 and Caitlynn Jordan added nine.
In the quarterfinals, the Chargers posted a 54-38 victory over Frisco Liberty Christian.
Dallas Christian’s strong finish in its previous game carried over into this one, as they opened the game on a 17-2 run.
The Chargers led 35-15 at halftime and put it in cruise control from there behind 22 points from Jordan, 14 from Perkins and nine from Chappell.
While it was a tough end, Dallas Christian should be back in the hunt next season. Though the Chargers will bid farewell to the graduating Rasbury, Perkins, Chappell and Jordan are all sophomores, Ansley Hughes is a junior and freshmen Alayna Hughes and Leeza Dayian are among those who will also be back with playoff experience.
BOYS
The Dallas Christian boys saw their season come to an end on Saturday with a 52-48 loss to Grapevine Faith Christian in the TAPPS Class 5A quarterfinals.
The district champion Chargers had gotten a bye in the opening round and then rolled to a 71-42 win over Fort Worth Southwest Christian in the round of 16.
Dallas Christian, who finishes the season with a 15-13 overall record, will bid farewell to a talented senior class that includes 6-8 forward Jaiden Jones, Shon Coleman, Andrew Potts, Brett Judd, Colin Beene, Johnny Morris and Chaz Boyd.
