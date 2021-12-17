Just two seasons ago, Poteet and West Mesquite each qualified for the boys basketball playoffs, but last year proved to be a different challenge, with each coming up short of a return.
The slate is wiped clean as the 13-5A season gets underway next week, but the Pirates and Wranglers understand it will not be an easy road.
According the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason poll, they pick reigning district champion Highland Park to repeat. In fact, the TABC is predicting the exact same pecking order from a year ago, with North Forney following the Scots, Crandall in third and Forney in fourth.
Poteet (6-5) is off to a solid start and showed some heart in a recent game against Berkner. The Pirates trailed 22-4 after one quarter, but refused to quite, battling through the final three frames and earning a 59-53 victory.
Senior Jaran Young, who poured in 22 points in Tuesday’s 53-48 win over Ennis, was a first-team all-district performer and he has been the lead scorer thus far. In addition to Young, Poteet has gotten contributions from seniors Derrick Martin, who tallied a dozen points on Tuesday, and Jordan Smith, juniors Preston Conlee and Jakobey Kahey and sophomore Joshua Hobbs.
Despite a 64-36 loss to Lakeview on Tuesday, West Mesquite (5-7) has shown signs of being a contender in the coming weeks.
The Wranglers have one of the best scorers in the district in Kyler Wigenton, who already has several big games.
West Mesquite has a solid group of seniors in T.J. Turner, Carrie Rollie, Eric Tenison, Rodney Adams and Isaiah Martin and freshman Da’Myuis Williams has also made an immediate impact.
Highland Park (8-2) is ranked No. 17 in the TABC Class 5A state poll.
The Scots did have holes to fill after graduating four first-team all-district honorees, including most valuable player Worthey Wiles and offensive most valuable player Jack Pease.
Those departures created an opportunity for others to step up and early on, Highland Park has gotten good play from Rhodes Crow, who had a recent 27-point outing, Luke Hardenburg, Dylan Walker, Alex Taylor, Preston Taylor, Camp Wagner and Coleson Messer.
North Forney is pegged to be the 13-5A runner-up, but the Falcons have gotten off to a rough start with a 2-12 record.
North Forney does have the talent go get back on track.
Senior Zavion Wells leads the team with 10.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Senior Chris Miller is averaging 7.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and a team-high 2.7 steals and 1.9 assists per game, and younger players have stepped up, as well, with sophomore Kei’von Johson (7.1 ppg, 1.6 spg) and freshman Ledarius Jones (5.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg.).
Crandall (5-7) has employed a balanced group, as well, led by senior Jason Orta, who is averaging 11.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Among the other players to watch has been senior DaShawn Hall (8.9 ppg, 1.1 spg.), senior Elijah Dunn (7.5 ppg, 3.5 apg), junior Eli Cannefax (8.3 ppg) and senior Blake Parrish (6.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg).
Forney (11-5) is off to a strong start as it looks to return to the playoffs.
While many teams have relied on a committee-approach to offense, the Jackrabbits have three bonafide scorers in senior Nick Bene, a first-team all-district pick from a year ago, and juniors Gernarius Edwards and Ayden McDonald.
Though not projected as a playoff team, Royse City (14-2) has posted the best record through non-district action.
Greenville (9-4) has also been solid early on behind first-team all-district senior Antwon Anderson.
