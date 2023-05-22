WEST MESQUITE TRACK PRECIOUS OKOUGBODU

West Mesquite senior Precious Okougbodu finished just off the medal stand, taking fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 40-02.25 at the state track and field meet in Austin.

 Matt Welch, Staff Photo

The track and field season is a multi-month process that builds to the ultimate stage.

That is the state meet, which took place on May 11-13 at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments