Sunnyvale entered the Christmas break ranked No. 11 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A state poll.
The Raiders backed up that lofty ranking during the last week, winning three games to improve to 16-1 on the season.
The latest victory came on Saturday with a solid 69-48 victory over perennial private school power Dallas Christian.
The Raiders took control in the first half, opening a 43-27 lead, and while the second half was tighter, the Chargers were unable to make a dent in the deficit.
Micah Russell scored 18 points to lead a quartet of Sunnyvale players in double figures. Brinley Andrews scored 17 points, Takoya Stallings had 11 and Chloe Thomas added 10.
Dallas Christian got 22 points from Caitlynn Jordan and 17 from Kennedy Chappell.
Sunnyvale had also rolled to a pair of non-district victories earlier in the week.
On Monday, they cruised to a 56-31 victory over Mineola. The Raiders led by six after one quarter, but took control in the second, using a 18-5 run to open a 34-15 halftime lead.
Andrews paced the scoring with 14 points, Thomas and Russell had 12 each and Stallings chipped in with 10.
Sunnyvale stepped on Malakoff early, opening a 42-15 halftime lead, and it went on to a 65-33 victory on Tuesday.
The Raiders once again had four players in double figures, with Andrews tallying a game-high 21 points, Thomas scoring 13 and Stallings and Russell adding 11 and 10, respectively.
Sunnyvale, who is 4-0 in 13-4A and tied for first place with Caddo Mills, is slated to return to district action on Tuesday at Farmersville before its showdown with Caddo Mills on Friday.
