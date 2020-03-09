SUNNYVALE GIRLS BASKETBALL DANIELA MARCOR

Sunnyvale senior Daniela Marcor was named 13-4A most valuable player for the second consecutive season.

 Photo Courtesy of Shaira Starnes

Sunnyvale put together another banner season on the basketball court in 2019-2020.

Though they did not claim the ultimate prize of a second state championship in program history, there are plenty of positives to reflect on.

The Raiders were ranked in the top 10 all year long in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A state poll, and finished at No. 4 at the end of the regular season.

Sunnyvale compiled a 36-3 record and cruised to another 13-4A championship in undefeated fashion.

They then won a pair of playoff games before having the road come to an end with a loss to Brownsboro in the regional quarterfinals.

Given those accomplishments, it is little surprise that the Raiders took center stage with the unveiling of the all-district team.

Sunnyvale captured four superlative awards and had five additional players recognized on the team.

That group was led by senior Daniela Marcor, who was voted as the 13-4A most valuable player for the second consecutive season.

The University of Texas at Dallas-signee averaged 18.8 points, 2.8 steals and 2.6 assists per game.

Marcor further backed her reputation as one of the top outside shooters in the area, knocking down 77 3-pointers on 41 percent shooting.

Senior Brooke Daniel earned defensive player of the year honors for the second time in her career, matching the award she won as a sophomore.

Daniel was employed with defending the opponent’s best guard every game and delivered, averaging 3.4 steals per game. She also contributed offensively, scoring 5.4 points and dishing out 4.0 assists in district play.

Sophomore Brinley Andrews was tabbed as the co-newcomer of the year, as she contributed 5.2 points and 2.0 steals per game.

Jill McDill once again was named 13-4A coach of the year as Sunnyvale continues to be one of the most consistent winning programs in the state.

Junior Lena Meras and sophomore Takoya Stallings were each selected to the first team.

Meras featured one of the team’s best all-around games. She tallied 6.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, was a solid defender and also lead the team in charges taken.

Stallings followed up on her newcomer of the year campaign by averaging 9.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest.

Freshman Micah Russell made an immediate impact, recording 5.0 points and 2.0 steals per game to earn second-team honors.

She was joined there by junior Chloe Thomas, who averaged 3.4 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Rounding out the selections, junior Precious Nweke was named to the honorable mention list after providing 4.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per night.

While replacing Marcor and Daniel will be a tough chore, Sunnyvale is expected to return the rest of its key contributors and they have proven the ability to reload with reinforcements on an annual basis.

13-4A Girls Basketball All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Daniela Marcor    Sr.     Sunnyvale

Offensive Player of the Year

Kaitlyn Johnson   Jr.      Nevada Community

Defensive Player of the Year

Brooke Daniel      Sr.     Sunnyvale

Newcomer of the Year

Tatum West         Fr.     Crandall

Co-6th Man of the Year

Brinley Andrews  So.    Sunnyvale

Rylee Ortega        So.    Farmersville

Coach of the Year

Jill McDill            Sunnyvale

First Team

Lena Meras Jr.      Sunnyvale

Takoya Stallings  So.    Sunnyvale

Kemaya Linton    Sr.     Crandall

Zoey Venrick        Fr.     Crandall

Reese Fetty Jr.      Farmersville

Kylee Self   Jr.      Farmersville

Sammi Curry       Sr.     Nevada Community

Olivia Sanchez     Sr.     Nevada Community

Kalea Dalton        Sr.     Caddo Mills

Sarah Forga         Jr.      Caddo Mills

Madison Harrison          Jr.      Quinlan Ford

Second Team

Micah Russell       Fr.     Sunnyvale

Chloe Thomas      Jr.      Sunnyvale

Avery Carey         Sr.     Crandall

Ally Jones   Sr.     Crandall

Alex Brooks         Jr.      Farmersville

Jenson McTee      So.    Farmersville

Haleigh Chan       Fr.     Nevada Community

Kaleigh Durst       Jr.      Nevada Community

Josie Jenkins        Sr.     Caddo Mills

McKaelen Reynolds       Fr.     Caddo Mils

Savannah Minor  Jr.      Quinlan Ford

Honorable Mention

Precious Nweke    Jr.      Sunnyvale

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments