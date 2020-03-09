Sunnyvale put together another banner season on the basketball court in 2019-2020.
Though they did not claim the ultimate prize of a second state championship in program history, there are plenty of positives to reflect on.
The Raiders were ranked in the top 10 all year long in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A state poll, and finished at No. 4 at the end of the regular season.
Sunnyvale compiled a 36-3 record and cruised to another 13-4A championship in undefeated fashion.
They then won a pair of playoff games before having the road come to an end with a loss to Brownsboro in the regional quarterfinals.
Given those accomplishments, it is little surprise that the Raiders took center stage with the unveiling of the all-district team.
Sunnyvale captured four superlative awards and had five additional players recognized on the team.
That group was led by senior Daniela Marcor, who was voted as the 13-4A most valuable player for the second consecutive season.
The University of Texas at Dallas-signee averaged 18.8 points, 2.8 steals and 2.6 assists per game.
Marcor further backed her reputation as one of the top outside shooters in the area, knocking down 77 3-pointers on 41 percent shooting.
Senior Brooke Daniel earned defensive player of the year honors for the second time in her career, matching the award she won as a sophomore.
Daniel was employed with defending the opponent’s best guard every game and delivered, averaging 3.4 steals per game. She also contributed offensively, scoring 5.4 points and dishing out 4.0 assists in district play.
Sophomore Brinley Andrews was tabbed as the co-newcomer of the year, as she contributed 5.2 points and 2.0 steals per game.
Jill McDill once again was named 13-4A coach of the year as Sunnyvale continues to be one of the most consistent winning programs in the state.
Junior Lena Meras and sophomore Takoya Stallings were each selected to the first team.
Meras featured one of the team’s best all-around games. She tallied 6.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, was a solid defender and also lead the team in charges taken.
Stallings followed up on her newcomer of the year campaign by averaging 9.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest.
Freshman Micah Russell made an immediate impact, recording 5.0 points and 2.0 steals per game to earn second-team honors.
She was joined there by junior Chloe Thomas, who averaged 3.4 points and 3.3 rebounds.
Rounding out the selections, junior Precious Nweke was named to the honorable mention list after providing 4.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per night.
While replacing Marcor and Daniel will be a tough chore, Sunnyvale is expected to return the rest of its key contributors and they have proven the ability to reload with reinforcements on an annual basis.
13-4A Girls Basketball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Daniela Marcor Sr. Sunnyvale
Offensive Player of the Year
Kaitlyn Johnson Jr. Nevada Community
Defensive Player of the Year
Brooke Daniel Sr. Sunnyvale
Newcomer of the Year
Tatum West Fr. Crandall
Co-6th Man of the Year
Brinley Andrews So. Sunnyvale
Rylee Ortega So. Farmersville
Coach of the Year
Jill McDill Sunnyvale
First Team
Lena Meras Jr. Sunnyvale
Takoya Stallings So. Sunnyvale
Kemaya Linton Sr. Crandall
Zoey Venrick Fr. Crandall
Reese Fetty Jr. Farmersville
Kylee Self Jr. Farmersville
Sammi Curry Sr. Nevada Community
Olivia Sanchez Sr. Nevada Community
Kalea Dalton Sr. Caddo Mills
Sarah Forga Jr. Caddo Mills
Madison Harrison Jr. Quinlan Ford
Second Team
Micah Russell Fr. Sunnyvale
Chloe Thomas Jr. Sunnyvale
Avery Carey Sr. Crandall
Ally Jones Sr. Crandall
Alex Brooks Jr. Farmersville
Jenson McTee So. Farmersville
Haleigh Chan Fr. Nevada Community
Kaleigh Durst Jr. Nevada Community
Josie Jenkins Sr. Caddo Mills
McKaelen Reynolds Fr. Caddo Mils
Savannah Minor Jr. Quinlan Ford
Honorable Mention
Precious Nweke Jr. Sunnyvale
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.