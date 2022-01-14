Sunnyvale endured some ups and down throughout the course of the 2021 season.

The Raiders did not get off to the start they were hoping for and they carried a 1-4 record into October.

That also marked the start of the 6-4A Division II season and Sunnyvale got things turned around at just the right time.

The Raiders reversed their fortunes, posting a 4-1 district record to finish second and earn a return trip to the playoffs.

Sunnyvale was not quite finished, as it posted a 41-27 victory over Ferris in the bi-district round before dropping a hard-fought 35-25 decision to Van in the area finals.

The Raiders were recognized for their efforts during the season with a number of representatives on the 6-4A Division II all-district team, including four superlative award winners.

Senior Brent Winfree was voted as the defensive player of the year. Winfree recorded 65 tackles, with an eye-popping 23 for loss, with five sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and four forced fumbles.

Junior Ja’lon Gillaspie was tabbed offensive lineman of the year and his teammate on the line, freshman Alyric Brown was selected as the co-newcomer of the year.

Senior Joey Bruszer was honored as the co-all-purpose player of the year. Bruszer led the Raiders with 73 receptions for 1,027 yards and 15 touchdowns, completed both of his pass attempts for 75 yards and both went for scores and he added an interception and three pass breakups on defense.

Sunnyvale had six more players named to the first-team offense and first-team defense.

Junior quarterback Rigdon Yates completed 140-of-220 passes (66 percent) for 2,183 yards and 23 touchdowns and rushed 76 times for 272 yards.

Senior running back Matt Leavitt had 180 carries for 1,179 yards and 10 touchdowns, and also contributed 33 tackles, with three for loss.

Senior wide receiver Landry Laird recorded 50 catches for 936 yards and nine scores.

Senior Angel Saldivar and junior Nathan Raney were named to the first team on the offensive line and senior Jake Pecina was recognized as he converted 49-of-50 extra points and 8-of-14 field goals.

Senior defensive tackle Diyan Pun was named to the first-team defense, as he tallied 43 tackles with 13 for loss, two sacks and five quarterback pressures.

The Raiders had a pair of linebackers named with seniors Ty Grace and Zac Bartis.

Grace, an inside linebacker, made 98 tackles, with three for loss, with two quarterback hurries and a pair of forced fumbles. Bartis, an outside linebacker, registered 86 tackles, with three or loss, three pressures, a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery, while adding nine rushing touchdowns in short-yardage situation.

Junior cornerback Jackson Sloan was a first-team honoree, as he had 31 tackles, an interception and five pass breakups, as was junior safety Landon Wright after making 88 tackles with two for loss.

Pecina nabbed his second all-district nod as the first-team punter.

On the second-team offense, sophomore running back Evan Johnson made the list after rushing 52 times for 387 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Grace picked up his second nod at fullback, where he had a pair of catches for 37 yards and a score. Sophomore wide receiver Charlie Christopher had 12 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown to earn a spot on the second team.

That group also included junior tight end Nate Burleson and senior offensive lineman Lon Hickman.

The second-team defense included seven more Raiders, including three on the line.

Junior defensive tackle Luke Taylor had 37 stops, with three for loss, and one sack. Burleson, who also played end, had 46 tackles, with six for loss, with one sack and six quarterback hurries, while junior end Colton Morgan had 19 stops, with four for loss, two sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

Senior inside linebacker Kyse Said tallied 28 tackles, with one for loss, and senior outside linebacker Isaiah Willis made 56 stops, with five for loss, two sacks and two quarterback hurries.

Junior cornerback Adam Hamad had 19 tackles, with one for loss, and Laird grabbed a second spot, as well, as he made 54 tackles, with two for loss, with an interception for his safety spot.

Among the other superlative awards, district champion Quinlan Ford claimed four major honors.

Senior Kaiden Roden was voted as the most valuable player, senior Ja’Donavan Williams was tabbed offensive player of the year, senior Rowdy Rowan was named co-all-purpose player of the year and Quinlan Ford was also selected as the coaching staff of the year.

Nevada Community junior River Medlin was picked as the co-newcomer ofhte year, his teammate junior Quinton Hall was chosen as the co-all-purpose player of the year and Caddo Mills senior Jacob Hall is the defensive lineman of the year.

6-4A Division II All-District Football Team

Most Valuable Player

Kaiden Roden      Sr.     Quinlan Ford

Offensive Player of the Year

Ja’Donavan Williams    Sr.     Quinlan Ford

Defensive Player of the Year

Brent Winfree       Sr.     Sunnyvale

Offensive Lineman of the Year

Ja’lon Gillaspie    Jr.      Sunnyvale

Defensive Lineman of the Year

Jacob Hall   Sr.     Caddo Mills

Co-Newcomers of the Year

Alyric Brown       Fr.     Sunnyvale

River Medlin        Jr.      Nevada Community

Co-All-Purpose Players of the Year

Joey Bruszer        Sr.     Sunnyvale

Rowdy Rowan     Sr.     Quinlan Ford

Quinton Hall        Jr.      Nevada Community

Coaching Staff of the Year

Quinlan Ford

First Team Offense

Rigdon Yates       Jr.      QB    Sunnyvale

Jason Thomason  Sr.     QB    Caddo Mills

Brajeon Tidwell    Sr.     RB    Farmersville

Tyus Burnett        Jr.      RB    Wills Point

Matt Leavitt         Sr.     RB    Sunnyvale

Adrian Baxter      Jr.      RB    Caddo Mills

Blake Holbrook    Sr.     FB     Quinlan Ford

Shane Chrisman   Sr.     FB     Wills Point

Matthew Stevens  Sr.     TE     Quinlan Ford

Hayden Tanner    Jr.      TE     Nevada Community

Landry Laird        Sr.     WR   Sunnyvale

Jaden Lenamond  Sr.     WR   Caddo Mills

Caden Lemmon    Jr.      WR   Caddo Mills

Aidan Gray Sr.     WR   Farmersville

Charlie Ott  Jr.      WR   Nevada Community

Diego Capetillo    So.    OL     Farmersville

Stevie Hopper      Jr.      OL     Nevada Community

Josh Queneau       Sr.     OL     Nevada Community

Ethan Lormand    Sr.     OL     Quinlan Ford

Nathan Ramey     Jr.      OL     Sunnyvale

Angel Saldivar     Sr.     OL     Sunnyvale

Logan Hableutzel Sr.     OL     Caddo Mills

Jake Pecina Sr.     K       Sunnyvale

Noe Rodriguez     Jr.      K       Wills Point

First Team Defense

Corbin Fowler      So.    DT    Quinlan Ford

Diyan Pun  Sr.     DT    Sunnyvale

Jackson Younger  Jr.      DT    Nevada Community

Carsen Davis        Sr.     DE    Caddo Mills

Gavin Steiger       Jr.      DE    Quinlan Ford

Tristan Huff         Sr.     DE    Farmersville

Hayden Reiff        Sr.     ILB    Caddo Mills

Gustavo Sanchez  Jr.      ILB    Quinlan Ford

Shane Chrisman   Sr.     ILB    Wills Point

Ty Grace     Sr.     ILB    Sunnyvale

Jeremiah Coleman         So.    OLB  Quinlan Ford

Zac Bartis   Sr.     OLB  Sunnyvale

Sam Cuevas         Jr.      OLB  Caddo Mills

Zalen Morales      So.    CB    Quinlan Ford

Koen Parks Jr.      CB    Caddo Mills

Joseph Rolland    So.    CB    Wills Point

Jackson Sloan      Jr.      CB    Sunnyvale

Landon Wright     Jr.      S       Sunnyvale

Hunter Carter       Sr.     S       Caddo Mills

Brandol Hernandez        Jr.      S       Nevada Community

Jake Pecina Sr.     P       Sunnyvale

Second Team Offense

Brady Gray So.    QB    Farmersville

Holden Fletcher    Sr.     QB    Wills Point

Brandol Hernandez        Jr.      RB    Nevada Community

Evan Johnson      So.    RB    Sunnyvale

Ty Grace     Sr.     FB     Sunnyvale

Davion Page         Jr.      FB     Caddo Mills

Jackson Younger  Jr.      TE     Nevada Community

Nate Burleson      Jr.      TE     Sunnyvale

Jett Saldivar         Sr.     WR   Caddo Mills

Monty Vandermeer        Sr.     WR   Wills Point

Marquizs Graham          Sr.     WR   Quinlan Ford

Charlie Christopher       So.    WR   Sunnyvale

Jack Durkin          Jr.      OL     Nevada Community

Kyle Wilson         Sr.     OL     Wills Point

Cole Roberts        Jr.      OL     Wills Point

Brandon James    Sr.     OL     Quinlan Ford

Lon Hickman       Sr.     OL     Sunnyvale

Noah Luna  Sr.     OL     Caddo Mills

Hudson Gray       Sr.     OL     Farmersville

Dakota Melina     Sr.     OL     Farmersville

Cesar Alberto       Sr.     OL     Quinlan Ford

Jonah Rupe Sr.     K       Caddo Mills

Jack Winford        Sr.     K       Nevada Community

Second Team Defense

Adrian Resendiz   Sr.     DT    Caddo Mills

Luke Taylor         Jr.      DT    Sunnyvale

Eric Glassock       Jr.      DT    Nevada Community

Joseph Smith       Jr.      DE    Nevada Community

Nate Burleson      Jr.      DE    Sunnyvale

Justin Neal  Sr.     DE    Wills Point

Colton Morgan     Jr.      DE    Sunnyvale

Eric Starks  Sr.     ILB    Nevada Community

Caiden O’Brien    Jr.      ILB    Farmersville

Kyse Said   Sr.     ILB    Sunnyvale

Chauncey Chidi    Sr.     OLB  Nevada Community

Jace Daniel Sr.     OLB  Wills Point

Isaiah Willis         Sr.     OLB  Sunnyvale

Noah Allen Jr.      OLB  Nevada Community

T.J. Mboya Sr.     CB    Nevada Community

Adam Hamad       Jr.      CB    Sunnyvale

Oscar Flores         Sr.     S       Farmersville        

Lance Jamison      Jr.      S       Caddo Mills

Landry Laird        Sr.     S       Sunnyvale

Brady Wasurick   Jr.      P       Caddo Mills

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

