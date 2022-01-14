Sunnyvale endured some ups and down throughout the course of the 2021 season.
The Raiders did not get off to the start they were hoping for and they carried a 1-4 record into October.
That also marked the start of the 6-4A Division II season and Sunnyvale got things turned around at just the right time.
The Raiders reversed their fortunes, posting a 4-1 district record to finish second and earn a return trip to the playoffs.
Sunnyvale was not quite finished, as it posted a 41-27 victory over Ferris in the bi-district round before dropping a hard-fought 35-25 decision to Van in the area finals.
The Raiders were recognized for their efforts during the season with a number of representatives on the 6-4A Division II all-district team, including four superlative award winners.
Senior Brent Winfree was voted as the defensive player of the year. Winfree recorded 65 tackles, with an eye-popping 23 for loss, with five sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and four forced fumbles.
Junior Ja’lon Gillaspie was tabbed offensive lineman of the year and his teammate on the line, freshman Alyric Brown was selected as the co-newcomer of the year.
Senior Joey Bruszer was honored as the co-all-purpose player of the year. Bruszer led the Raiders with 73 receptions for 1,027 yards and 15 touchdowns, completed both of his pass attempts for 75 yards and both went for scores and he added an interception and three pass breakups on defense.
Sunnyvale had six more players named to the first-team offense and first-team defense.
Junior quarterback Rigdon Yates completed 140-of-220 passes (66 percent) for 2,183 yards and 23 touchdowns and rushed 76 times for 272 yards.
Senior running back Matt Leavitt had 180 carries for 1,179 yards and 10 touchdowns, and also contributed 33 tackles, with three for loss.
Senior wide receiver Landry Laird recorded 50 catches for 936 yards and nine scores.
Senior Angel Saldivar and junior Nathan Raney were named to the first team on the offensive line and senior Jake Pecina was recognized as he converted 49-of-50 extra points and 8-of-14 field goals.
Senior defensive tackle Diyan Pun was named to the first-team defense, as he tallied 43 tackles with 13 for loss, two sacks and five quarterback pressures.
The Raiders had a pair of linebackers named with seniors Ty Grace and Zac Bartis.
Grace, an inside linebacker, made 98 tackles, with three for loss, with two quarterback hurries and a pair of forced fumbles. Bartis, an outside linebacker, registered 86 tackles, with three or loss, three pressures, a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery, while adding nine rushing touchdowns in short-yardage situation.
Junior cornerback Jackson Sloan was a first-team honoree, as he had 31 tackles, an interception and five pass breakups, as was junior safety Landon Wright after making 88 tackles with two for loss.
Pecina nabbed his second all-district nod as the first-team punter.
On the second-team offense, sophomore running back Evan Johnson made the list after rushing 52 times for 387 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Grace picked up his second nod at fullback, where he had a pair of catches for 37 yards and a score. Sophomore wide receiver Charlie Christopher had 12 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown to earn a spot on the second team.
That group also included junior tight end Nate Burleson and senior offensive lineman Lon Hickman.
The second-team defense included seven more Raiders, including three on the line.
Junior defensive tackle Luke Taylor had 37 stops, with three for loss, and one sack. Burleson, who also played end, had 46 tackles, with six for loss, with one sack and six quarterback hurries, while junior end Colton Morgan had 19 stops, with four for loss, two sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.
Senior inside linebacker Kyse Said tallied 28 tackles, with one for loss, and senior outside linebacker Isaiah Willis made 56 stops, with five for loss, two sacks and two quarterback hurries.
Junior cornerback Adam Hamad had 19 tackles, with one for loss, and Laird grabbed a second spot, as well, as he made 54 tackles, with two for loss, with an interception for his safety spot.
Among the other superlative awards, district champion Quinlan Ford claimed four major honors.
Senior Kaiden Roden was voted as the most valuable player, senior Ja’Donavan Williams was tabbed offensive player of the year, senior Rowdy Rowan was named co-all-purpose player of the year and Quinlan Ford was also selected as the coaching staff of the year.
Nevada Community junior River Medlin was picked as the co-newcomer ofhte year, his teammate junior Quinton Hall was chosen as the co-all-purpose player of the year and Caddo Mills senior Jacob Hall is the defensive lineman of the year.
6-4A Division II All-District Football Team
Most Valuable Player
Kaiden Roden Sr. Quinlan Ford
Offensive Player of the Year
Ja’Donavan Williams Sr. Quinlan Ford
Defensive Player of the Year
Brent Winfree Sr. Sunnyvale
Offensive Lineman of the Year
Ja’lon Gillaspie Jr. Sunnyvale
Defensive Lineman of the Year
Jacob Hall Sr. Caddo Mills
Co-Newcomers of the Year
Alyric Brown Fr. Sunnyvale
River Medlin Jr. Nevada Community
Co-All-Purpose Players of the Year
Joey Bruszer Sr. Sunnyvale
Rowdy Rowan Sr. Quinlan Ford
Quinton Hall Jr. Nevada Community
Coaching Staff of the Year
Quinlan Ford
First Team Offense
Rigdon Yates Jr. QB Sunnyvale
Jason Thomason Sr. QB Caddo Mills
Brajeon Tidwell Sr. RB Farmersville
Tyus Burnett Jr. RB Wills Point
Matt Leavitt Sr. RB Sunnyvale
Adrian Baxter Jr. RB Caddo Mills
Blake Holbrook Sr. FB Quinlan Ford
Shane Chrisman Sr. FB Wills Point
Matthew Stevens Sr. TE Quinlan Ford
Hayden Tanner Jr. TE Nevada Community
Landry Laird Sr. WR Sunnyvale
Jaden Lenamond Sr. WR Caddo Mills
Caden Lemmon Jr. WR Caddo Mills
Aidan Gray Sr. WR Farmersville
Charlie Ott Jr. WR Nevada Community
Diego Capetillo So. OL Farmersville
Stevie Hopper Jr. OL Nevada Community
Josh Queneau Sr. OL Nevada Community
Ethan Lormand Sr. OL Quinlan Ford
Nathan Ramey Jr. OL Sunnyvale
Angel Saldivar Sr. OL Sunnyvale
Logan Hableutzel Sr. OL Caddo Mills
Jake Pecina Sr. K Sunnyvale
Noe Rodriguez Jr. K Wills Point
First Team Defense
Corbin Fowler So. DT Quinlan Ford
Diyan Pun Sr. DT Sunnyvale
Jackson Younger Jr. DT Nevada Community
Carsen Davis Sr. DE Caddo Mills
Gavin Steiger Jr. DE Quinlan Ford
Tristan Huff Sr. DE Farmersville
Hayden Reiff Sr. ILB Caddo Mills
Gustavo Sanchez Jr. ILB Quinlan Ford
Shane Chrisman Sr. ILB Wills Point
Ty Grace Sr. ILB Sunnyvale
Jeremiah Coleman So. OLB Quinlan Ford
Zac Bartis Sr. OLB Sunnyvale
Sam Cuevas Jr. OLB Caddo Mills
Zalen Morales So. CB Quinlan Ford
Koen Parks Jr. CB Caddo Mills
Joseph Rolland So. CB Wills Point
Jackson Sloan Jr. CB Sunnyvale
Landon Wright Jr. S Sunnyvale
Hunter Carter Sr. S Caddo Mills
Brandol Hernandez Jr. S Nevada Community
Jake Pecina Sr. P Sunnyvale
Second Team Offense
Brady Gray So. QB Farmersville
Holden Fletcher Sr. QB Wills Point
Brandol Hernandez Jr. RB Nevada Community
Evan Johnson So. RB Sunnyvale
Ty Grace Sr. FB Sunnyvale
Davion Page Jr. FB Caddo Mills
Jackson Younger Jr. TE Nevada Community
Nate Burleson Jr. TE Sunnyvale
Jett Saldivar Sr. WR Caddo Mills
Monty Vandermeer Sr. WR Wills Point
Marquizs Graham Sr. WR Quinlan Ford
Charlie Christopher So. WR Sunnyvale
Jack Durkin Jr. OL Nevada Community
Kyle Wilson Sr. OL Wills Point
Cole Roberts Jr. OL Wills Point
Brandon James Sr. OL Quinlan Ford
Lon Hickman Sr. OL Sunnyvale
Noah Luna Sr. OL Caddo Mills
Hudson Gray Sr. OL Farmersville
Dakota Melina Sr. OL Farmersville
Cesar Alberto Sr. OL Quinlan Ford
Jonah Rupe Sr. K Caddo Mills
Jack Winford Sr. K Nevada Community
Second Team Defense
Adrian Resendiz Sr. DT Caddo Mills
Luke Taylor Jr. DT Sunnyvale
Eric Glassock Jr. DT Nevada Community
Joseph Smith Jr. DE Nevada Community
Nate Burleson Jr. DE Sunnyvale
Justin Neal Sr. DE Wills Point
Colton Morgan Jr. DE Sunnyvale
Eric Starks Sr. ILB Nevada Community
Caiden O’Brien Jr. ILB Farmersville
Kyse Said Sr. ILB Sunnyvale
Chauncey Chidi Sr. OLB Nevada Community
Jace Daniel Sr. OLB Wills Point
Isaiah Willis Sr. OLB Sunnyvale
Noah Allen Jr. OLB Nevada Community
T.J. Mboya Sr. CB Nevada Community
Adam Hamad Jr. CB Sunnyvale
Oscar Flores Sr. S Farmersville
Lance Jamison Jr. S Caddo Mills
Landry Laird Sr. S Sunnyvale
Brady Wasurick Jr. P Caddo Mills
