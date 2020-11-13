SUNNYVALE FOOTBALL OBI ARINZE

Sunnyvale running back Obi Arinze had a 62-yard touchdown run as the Raiders rolled to a 38-14 victory over Ferris in a Class 4A Division 2 bi-district playoff game on Thursday at Raider Stadium.

 Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

Sunnyvale accomplished one goal by turning its season around after an uncharacteristic start, winning four of its final five games.

Next on the list was putting together a playoff run and the Raiders took the first step on Thursday with a 38-14 victory over Ferris in a Class 4A Division 2 bi-district game at Raider Stadium.

Sunnyvale improves to 5-4 and advances to the area finals where it will take on the winner of the Mexia/Spring Hill game next week at a time and place to be determined.

The Raiders struck first in the opening quarter, as Jake Taylor’s 4-yard touchdown run staked them to a 7-0 lead.

The Yellow Jackets had an early answer with a short scoring run by Nick Aguinaga but failed on the two-point conversion, leaving it at 7-6.

Sunnyvale took control from there.

The Raiders needed only two plays to answer, as Max McAda broke free for a 44-yard touchdown run to make it 14-6.

Early in the second quarter, Sunnyvale embarked on a 96-yard drive, capped when McAda hooked up with Noah McDill on a 24-yard scoring strike to push the advantage to 21-6.

It stayed that way until halftime and the scoring remained slow in the third quarter, with the lone points coming courtesy of a 32-yard field goal by Jake Pecina.

The Raiders picked it back up in the fourth to put the game away.

McAda made it into the end zone on a quarterback sneak from a yard out and Sunnyvale then got the big play when Obi Arinze busted a 62-yard touchdown run to make it 38-6.

Ferris tacked on one more score late in the fourth, but by that point, the Raiders were already celebrating on the sideline.

