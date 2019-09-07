SUNNYVALE FOOTBALL DEVIN STERLING
Shaira Starnes, Special Contributor

Sunnyvale moved to 2-0 on Friday, using a methodical dismantling of Van Alstyne to pick up a 52-13 victory at Raider Stadium.

A week after using a number of big plays to crush Kemp, the Raiders simply wore down Van Alstyne en route to the lopsided win.

Devin Sterling got things started with a pair of short touchdown runs and Tripp McAda found Noah McDill for a 18-yard scoring strike to take a 21-0 first-quarter lead.

Sunnyvale padded its cushion in the second, as Alex Luna broke free for a 25-yard scoring run and Jake Pecina kicked a short field goal to make it 31-0 going into the break.

Van Alstyne got on the scoreboard early in the third quarter, but the Raiders quickly dismissed any hopes of a dramatic comeback.

Sterling tacked on his third touchdown run of the night, Luna added his second and Max McAda found the end zone on a 4-yard run that made it 52-7.

