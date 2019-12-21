Sunnyvale added another successful chapter to its now decade-old story.

The Raiders posted their fourth undefeated regular season in the last six years and advanced to the Class 4A Division II Region II semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Texarkana Pleasant Grove.

Sunnyvale was at its most dominant during the 5-4A Division II season, where it rolled to a 5-0 record. The Raiders outscored their district opponents by a combined score of 253-70. Even more telling, they held a 176-14 advantage in the first half and 47 of the 70 points they allowed came in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand.

So it little surprise given those numbers that Sunnyvale’s dominance carried over onto the all-district team, where they captured five superlative awards and 25 additional spots.

Here is a look at the honorees:

Most Valuable Player

Tripp McAda, QB/LB, Sr.

A four-year starter, McAda was one of the most impactful players in the area. He completed 124-of-205 passes for 2,243 yards and 27 touchdowns, while rushing 123 times for 800 yards and 12 scores. McAda was also a force on the defensive side of the ball, with 102 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, one sack, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Defensive Player of the Year

Devin Sterling, LB/RB, Sr.

Sterling recorded 131 tackles, including 21 for loss, with four sacks, two quarterback pressures, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception. He also played an effective role in short-yardage situations on offense, with 38 carries for 209 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Offensive Lineman of the Year

Sam Bartis, OL, Sr.

Bartis anchored a strong offensive line that paved the way for Sunnyvale to average 452.8 yards per game.

Defensive Lineman of the Year

Ashton Wright, DL, Sr.

Wright was a force all season up front, registering 53 tackles, with 18 tackles for loss, four sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He also contributed on offense with seven catches for 21 yards, an average of 30.1 yards per reception, and three touchdowns.

Coaching Staff of the Year

Sunnyvale

Head coach John Settle and the Sunnyvale staff guided the Raiders to a 12-1 record, the district championship and a trip to the regional semifinals. In nine seasons at Sunnyvale, Settle has compiled a 82-20 record, including a 61-11 mark since 2014.

First Team Offense

Obi Arinze, RB, Jr.

Led the team with 104 carries for 1,078 yards and nine touchdowns.

Noah McDill, WR, Jr.

Posted a team-high 50 receptions for 954 yards, an average of nearly 20 yards per catch, with 14 touchdowns.

Brendon Ferguson, HB, Sr.

A solid blocker who also caught five passes for 139 yards and a pair of scores.

Wyatt Cookston, OL, Sr.

Paved the way for the Raiders to rush for 262.6 yards per game.

Alex Spera, OL, Sr.

Helped the offense pass for 190.2 yards per game.

Jake Pecina, K, So.

Converted on 62-of-67 extra points, and 4-of-5 field goals with a long of 50. Also had nine touchbacks.

First Team Defense

Daniel Cortez, DT, Sr.

Helped control the line of scrimmage with 32 tackles, one for loss, and one pass breakup.

Brendon Ferguson, DE, Sr.

Two-way standout had 50 tackles, six for loss, with an interception.

Hudson Smith, OLB, Jr.

Registered 57 tackles, one interception and three pass breakups.

Jake Taylor, ILB, Jr.

Active in the middle with 115 tackles, with 11 for loss, four sacks and four pass breakups.

Noah McDill, CB, Jr.

Had 11 tackles with two interceptions, five pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Christian Sampah, CB, Sr.

Made 19 tackles, with two for loss, with three pass breakups.

Max McAda, S, So.

Playmaker in the secondary had 84 tackles, with two for loss, to go along with four pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Second Team Offense

Alex Luna, RB, Jr.

Had 94 carries for 859 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Max McAda, WR, So.

Caught 33 passes for 689 yards and seven touchdowns, rushed 31 times for 239 yards and three scores and completed 7-of-11 passes for 109 yards and a TD.

Will Van Vessem, WR, Sr.

Posted 23 catches for 286 yards and three touchdowns.

Brent Winfree, TE, So.

Billy Metzger, OL, Sr.

Damon Bryant, OL, Jr.

Helped the Raiders average 44.6 points per game and amass 42 points in every regular season game.

Max McAda, P, So.

Averaged 37.8 yards per kick. Despite only 16 punts all season, had five downed inside the 20.

Second Team Defense

Dwayne Levy, DT, Jr.

Had 32 tackles, three for loss, and one forced fumble.

Brent Winfree, DE, So.

Recorded 17 tackles, with one for loss.

Gage Andrews, OLB, Jr.

Made 24 tackles, with two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

Alex Luna, ILB, Jr.

Registered 35 tackles, with one for loss, one fumble recovery and a blocked punt.

Joey Bruszer, S, So.

Had 27 tackles and a fumble recovery.

5-4A Division II Football All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Tripp McAda*     Sr.     Sunnyvale

Offensive Player of the Year

Tyler Townley*    Jr.      Caddo Mills

Defensive Player of the Year

Devin Sterling*    Sr.     Sunnyvale

Newcomer of the Year

Jacob Hall   So.    Caddo Mills

Offensive Lineman of the Year

Sam Bartis*         Sr.     Sunnyvale

Defensive Lineman of the Year

Ashton Wright*   Sr.     Sunnyvale

All-Purpose Player of the Year

Tyson Neighbors*         Jr.      Nevada Community

Coaching Staff of the Year

Sunnyvale

First Team Offense

Ethan Cortez        QB    Jr.      Farmersville

Parker Simpson   QB    Sr.     Nevada Community

Obi Arinze  RB    Jr.      Sunnyvale

Savion Neal          RB    Jr.      Caddo Mills

Gabriel Coleman* WR   Sr.     Lincoln

Noah McDill*       WR   Jr.      Sunnyvale

Jaquez Simpson   WR   Sr.     Farmersville

Gavyn Beane        WR   Jr.      Caddo Mills

Kaland Dalton      TE     Sr.     Caddo Mills

Sean Outlaw         TE     Jr.      Nevada Community

Brendon Ferguson         HB    Sr.     Sunnyvale

Travis Zingaro     HB    Jr.      Farmersville

Wyatt Cookston   OL     Sr.     Sunnyvale

Alex Spera  OL     Sr.     Sunnyvale

Dylan Sides          OL     Jr.      Caddo Mills

Kannon Marrow  OL     Sr.     Nevada Community

Noe Rodriguez     OL     Jr.      Nevada Community

Gabe Sandoval     OL     Sr.     Farmersville

Tremond Savanah         OL     Sr.     Lincoln

Carmelo Saxon    OL     So.    Lincoln

Clancy Dunn        K       Sr.     Nevada Community

Jake Pecina K       So.    Sunnyvale

Jesus Zamora       P       Jr.      Roosevelt

First Team Defense

Daniel Cortez       DT    Sr.     Sunnyvale

Corey Bulman      DT    Sr.     Caddo Mills

David Obamehenti         DT    Sr.     Nevada Community

Hayden Hill          DT    Sr.     Farmersville

Eddie Cherry-Simmons DT    Jr.      Lincoln

Sammy Bustillos  DE    Jr.      Caddo Mills

Sean Outlaw         DE    Jr.      Nevada Community

Chris Davis DE    Sr.     Roosevelt

Brendon Ferguson         DE    Sr.     Sunnyvale

Antonio Phifer     OLB  Sr.     Roosevelt

Hudson Smith      OLB  Jr.      Sunnyvale

Angus Aldridge    OLB  Jr.      Caddo Mills

Paul Testa   OLB  Jr.      Nevada Community

Jake Taylor ILB    Jr.      Sunnyvale

Reese Payne         ILB    Sr.     Caddo Mills

Kolton Perkins     ILB    Jr.      Nevada Community

Rian Sandoval      CB    Sr.     Caddo Mills

Noah McDill        CB    Jr.      Sunnyvale

Christian Sampah          CB    Sr.     Sunnyvale

Bryan Patterson   S       Sr.     Roosevelt

Max McAda         S       So.    Sunnyvale

Quinton Hall        S       Fr.     Nevada Community

Second Team Offense

Michael Phillips   QB    Fr.     Lincoln

Alex Luna   RB    Jr.      Sunnyvale

Byron Brown       RB    Jr.      Lincoln

Cayden Davis       WR   Jr.      Caddo Mills

Max McAda         WR   So.    Sunnyvale

Paul Testa   WR   Jr.      Nevada Community

Antonio Phifer     WR   Sr.     Roosevelt

Will Van Vessem WR   Sr.     Sunnyvale

Byron Owens       WR   Sr.     Roosevelt

Brent Winfree       TE     So.    Sunnyvale

Reese Payne         HB    Sr.     Caddo Mills

Brad Harrington   OL     Sr.     Caddo Mills

Brandon Lira        OL     Sr.     Caddo Mills

Eli Hartley  OL     Sr.     Nevada Community

Landry Lokey       OL     Sr.     Farmersville

Robert Zavala      OL     Jr.      Roosevelt

Arshad Washington       OL     Sr.     Roosevelt

Billy Metzger        OL     Sr.     Sunnyvale

Damon Bryant     OL     Jr.      Sunnyvale

Jonah Rupe K       So.    Caddo Mills

Jesus Zamora       K       Jr.      Roosevelt

Max McAda         P       So.    Sunnyvale

Second Team Defense

Dwayne Levy       DT    Jr.      Sunnyvale

Sean Newark        DT    Jr.      Caddo Mills

Mitchell King       DT    Sr.     Nevada Community

Antoine Price       DT    So.    Lincoln

Terrance Williams          DT    So.    Roosevelt

Jackson Younger  DE    Fr.     Nevada Community

Semaj Lewis         DE    Sr.     Roosevelt

Brent Winfree       DE    So.    Sunnyvale

Bryan Jones         DE    Jr.      Caddo Mills

Braden Lair OLB  Jr.      Farmersville

Miguel Cordova   OLB  Sr.     Roosevelt

Gage Andrews      OLB  Jr.      Sunnyvale

Josh Chreene        OLB  Sr.     Caddo Mills

Alex Luna   ILB    Jr.      Sunnyvale

Brayden Brewer   ILB    Jr.      Caddo Mills

Tanner Phillips     ILB    Sr.     Nevada Community

Tre Thompson     ILB    Jr.      Roosevelt

Byron Owens       CB    Sr.     Roosevelt

Cedric Webb        CB    Sr.     Roosevelt

Caland Dalton      CB    Sr.     Caddo Mills

Joey Bruszer        S       So.    Sunnyvale

Conner Pounds    S       Jr.      Caddo Mills

Noah Allen S       Fr.     Nevada Community

         

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

