Sunnyvale added another successful chapter to its now decade-old story.
The Raiders posted their fourth undefeated regular season in the last six years and advanced to the Class 4A Division II Region II semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Texarkana Pleasant Grove.
Sunnyvale was at its most dominant during the 5-4A Division II season, where it rolled to a 5-0 record. The Raiders outscored their district opponents by a combined score of 253-70. Even more telling, they held a 176-14 advantage in the first half and 47 of the 70 points they allowed came in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand.
So it little surprise given those numbers that Sunnyvale’s dominance carried over onto the all-district team, where they captured five superlative awards and 25 additional spots.
Here is a look at the honorees:
Most Valuable Player
Tripp McAda, QB/LB, Sr.
A four-year starter, McAda was one of the most impactful players in the area. He completed 124-of-205 passes for 2,243 yards and 27 touchdowns, while rushing 123 times for 800 yards and 12 scores. McAda was also a force on the defensive side of the ball, with 102 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, one sack, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Defensive Player of the Year
Devin Sterling, LB/RB, Sr.
Sterling recorded 131 tackles, including 21 for loss, with four sacks, two quarterback pressures, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception. He also played an effective role in short-yardage situations on offense, with 38 carries for 209 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Offensive Lineman of the Year
Sam Bartis, OL, Sr.
Bartis anchored a strong offensive line that paved the way for Sunnyvale to average 452.8 yards per game.
Defensive Lineman of the Year
Ashton Wright, DL, Sr.
Wright was a force all season up front, registering 53 tackles, with 18 tackles for loss, four sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He also contributed on offense with seven catches for 21 yards, an average of 30.1 yards per reception, and three touchdowns.
Coaching Staff of the Year
Sunnyvale
Head coach John Settle and the Sunnyvale staff guided the Raiders to a 12-1 record, the district championship and a trip to the regional semifinals. In nine seasons at Sunnyvale, Settle has compiled a 82-20 record, including a 61-11 mark since 2014.
First Team Offense
Obi Arinze, RB, Jr.
Led the team with 104 carries for 1,078 yards and nine touchdowns.
Noah McDill, WR, Jr.
Posted a team-high 50 receptions for 954 yards, an average of nearly 20 yards per catch, with 14 touchdowns.
Brendon Ferguson, HB, Sr.
A solid blocker who also caught five passes for 139 yards and a pair of scores.
Wyatt Cookston, OL, Sr.
Paved the way for the Raiders to rush for 262.6 yards per game.
Alex Spera, OL, Sr.
Helped the offense pass for 190.2 yards per game.
Jake Pecina, K, So.
Converted on 62-of-67 extra points, and 4-of-5 field goals with a long of 50. Also had nine touchbacks.
First Team Defense
Daniel Cortez, DT, Sr.
Helped control the line of scrimmage with 32 tackles, one for loss, and one pass breakup.
Brendon Ferguson, DE, Sr.
Two-way standout had 50 tackles, six for loss, with an interception.
Hudson Smith, OLB, Jr.
Registered 57 tackles, one interception and three pass breakups.
Jake Taylor, ILB, Jr.
Active in the middle with 115 tackles, with 11 for loss, four sacks and four pass breakups.
Noah McDill, CB, Jr.
Had 11 tackles with two interceptions, five pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Christian Sampah, CB, Sr.
Made 19 tackles, with two for loss, with three pass breakups.
Max McAda, S, So.
Playmaker in the secondary had 84 tackles, with two for loss, to go along with four pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Second Team Offense
Alex Luna, RB, Jr.
Had 94 carries for 859 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Max McAda, WR, So.
Caught 33 passes for 689 yards and seven touchdowns, rushed 31 times for 239 yards and three scores and completed 7-of-11 passes for 109 yards and a TD.
Will Van Vessem, WR, Sr.
Posted 23 catches for 286 yards and three touchdowns.
Brent Winfree, TE, So.
Billy Metzger, OL, Sr.
Damon Bryant, OL, Jr.
Helped the Raiders average 44.6 points per game and amass 42 points in every regular season game.
Max McAda, P, So.
Averaged 37.8 yards per kick. Despite only 16 punts all season, had five downed inside the 20.
Second Team Defense
Dwayne Levy, DT, Jr.
Had 32 tackles, three for loss, and one forced fumble.
Brent Winfree, DE, So.
Recorded 17 tackles, with one for loss.
Gage Andrews, OLB, Jr.
Made 24 tackles, with two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.
Alex Luna, ILB, Jr.
Registered 35 tackles, with one for loss, one fumble recovery and a blocked punt.
Joey Bruszer, S, So.
Had 27 tackles and a fumble recovery.
5-4A Division II Football All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Tripp McAda* Sr. Sunnyvale
Offensive Player of the Year
Tyler Townley* Jr. Caddo Mills
Defensive Player of the Year
Devin Sterling* Sr. Sunnyvale
Newcomer of the Year
Jacob Hall So. Caddo Mills
Offensive Lineman of the Year
Sam Bartis* Sr. Sunnyvale
Defensive Lineman of the Year
Ashton Wright* Sr. Sunnyvale
All-Purpose Player of the Year
Tyson Neighbors* Jr. Nevada Community
Coaching Staff of the Year
Sunnyvale
First Team Offense
Ethan Cortez QB Jr. Farmersville
Parker Simpson QB Sr. Nevada Community
Obi Arinze RB Jr. Sunnyvale
Savion Neal RB Jr. Caddo Mills
Gabriel Coleman* WR Sr. Lincoln
Noah McDill* WR Jr. Sunnyvale
Jaquez Simpson WR Sr. Farmersville
Gavyn Beane WR Jr. Caddo Mills
Kaland Dalton TE Sr. Caddo Mills
Sean Outlaw TE Jr. Nevada Community
Brendon Ferguson HB Sr. Sunnyvale
Travis Zingaro HB Jr. Farmersville
Wyatt Cookston OL Sr. Sunnyvale
Alex Spera OL Sr. Sunnyvale
Dylan Sides OL Jr. Caddo Mills
Kannon Marrow OL Sr. Nevada Community
Noe Rodriguez OL Jr. Nevada Community
Gabe Sandoval OL Sr. Farmersville
Tremond Savanah OL Sr. Lincoln
Carmelo Saxon OL So. Lincoln
Clancy Dunn K Sr. Nevada Community
Jake Pecina K So. Sunnyvale
Jesus Zamora P Jr. Roosevelt
First Team Defense
Daniel Cortez DT Sr. Sunnyvale
Corey Bulman DT Sr. Caddo Mills
David Obamehenti DT Sr. Nevada Community
Hayden Hill DT Sr. Farmersville
Eddie Cherry-Simmons DT Jr. Lincoln
Sammy Bustillos DE Jr. Caddo Mills
Sean Outlaw DE Jr. Nevada Community
Chris Davis DE Sr. Roosevelt
Brendon Ferguson DE Sr. Sunnyvale
Antonio Phifer OLB Sr. Roosevelt
Hudson Smith OLB Jr. Sunnyvale
Angus Aldridge OLB Jr. Caddo Mills
Paul Testa OLB Jr. Nevada Community
Jake Taylor ILB Jr. Sunnyvale
Reese Payne ILB Sr. Caddo Mills
Kolton Perkins ILB Jr. Nevada Community
Rian Sandoval CB Sr. Caddo Mills
Noah McDill CB Jr. Sunnyvale
Christian Sampah CB Sr. Sunnyvale
Bryan Patterson S Sr. Roosevelt
Max McAda S So. Sunnyvale
Quinton Hall S Fr. Nevada Community
Second Team Offense
Michael Phillips QB Fr. Lincoln
Alex Luna RB Jr. Sunnyvale
Byron Brown RB Jr. Lincoln
Cayden Davis WR Jr. Caddo Mills
Max McAda WR So. Sunnyvale
Paul Testa WR Jr. Nevada Community
Antonio Phifer WR Sr. Roosevelt
Will Van Vessem WR Sr. Sunnyvale
Byron Owens WR Sr. Roosevelt
Brent Winfree TE So. Sunnyvale
Reese Payne HB Sr. Caddo Mills
Brad Harrington OL Sr. Caddo Mills
Brandon Lira OL Sr. Caddo Mills
Eli Hartley OL Sr. Nevada Community
Landry Lokey OL Sr. Farmersville
Robert Zavala OL Jr. Roosevelt
Arshad Washington OL Sr. Roosevelt
Billy Metzger OL Sr. Sunnyvale
Damon Bryant OL Jr. Sunnyvale
Jonah Rupe K So. Caddo Mills
Jesus Zamora K Jr. Roosevelt
Max McAda P So. Sunnyvale
Second Team Defense
Dwayne Levy DT Jr. Sunnyvale
Sean Newark DT Jr. Caddo Mills
Mitchell King DT Sr. Nevada Community
Antoine Price DT So. Lincoln
Terrance Williams DT So. Roosevelt
Jackson Younger DE Fr. Nevada Community
Semaj Lewis DE Sr. Roosevelt
Brent Winfree DE So. Sunnyvale
Bryan Jones DE Jr. Caddo Mills
Braden Lair OLB Jr. Farmersville
Miguel Cordova OLB Sr. Roosevelt
Gage Andrews OLB Jr. Sunnyvale
Josh Chreene OLB Sr. Caddo Mills
Alex Luna ILB Jr. Sunnyvale
Brayden Brewer ILB Jr. Caddo Mills
Tanner Phillips ILB Sr. Nevada Community
Tre Thompson ILB Jr. Roosevelt
Byron Owens CB Sr. Roosevelt
Cedric Webb CB Sr. Roosevelt
Caland Dalton CB Sr. Caddo Mills
Joey Bruszer S So. Sunnyvale
Conner Pounds S Jr. Caddo Mills
Noah Allen S Fr. Nevada Community
