Sunnyvale and Caddo Mills were considered the two favorites in 5-4A Division II and it just so happened their head-to-head meeting fell on the opening day of the district season.
The two teams went back-and-forth all game long, but in the end, it was the Foxes who were able to claim a 44-38 victory on Friday.
Caddo Mills improves to 5-0 overall and 1-0 in district, while the Raiders fall to 1-4 and 0-1.
The Foxes struck first, taking advantage of a blocked punt and turning it into a short touchdown run by Angus Aldridge to take a 6-0 lead.
Sunnyvale countered with a scoring run by Jake Taylor and Jake Pecina kicked a field goal to take a 10-6 advantage.
Taylor’s second touchdown of the game made it a double-digit game, but it was short-lived, as Caddo Mills got a rushing score from Savion Neal and a field goal from Jonah Rupe to close to within 17-15 at halftime.
That momentum carried over into the third quarter, as Jett Saldivar had a 16-yard touchdown run and shortly Tyler Townley had an interception, he threw a 29-yard scoring strike to Konner Pounds and the Foxes suddenly led 29-17.
The Raiders refused to go away, as Max McAda’s 7-yard run brought them back to within five, but Caddo Mills again had a quick response, as Pounds got free for a 59-yard touchdown run to push it back to 36-24.
Taylor found the end zone for the third time with a 1-yard run to close to 36-31 and they had two chances to take the lead, but the Foxes held and then got a 55-yard score from Townley to restore a 44-31 advantage.
Sunnyvale again made it a one-score game when McAda hit Alex Luna for a 32-yard scoring strike to get back to within 44-38, but that was as close as it would get.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.