Sunnyvale and Caddo Mills were considered the two favorites in 5-4A Division II and it just so happened their head-to-head meeting fell on the opening day of the district season.

The two teams went back-and-forth all game long, but in the end, it was the Foxes who were able to claim a 44-38 victory on Friday.

Caddo Mills improves to 5-0 overall and 1-0 in district, while the Raiders fall to 1-4 and 0-1.

The Foxes struck first, taking advantage of a blocked punt and turning it into a short touchdown run by Angus Aldridge to take a 6-0 lead.

Sunnyvale countered with a scoring run by Jake Taylor and Jake Pecina kicked a field goal to take a 10-6 advantage.

Taylor’s second touchdown of the game made it a double-digit game, but it was short-lived, as Caddo Mills got a rushing score from Savion Neal and a field goal from Jonah Rupe to close to within 17-15 at halftime.

That momentum carried over into the third quarter, as Jett Saldivar had a 16-yard touchdown run and shortly Tyler Townley had an interception, he threw a 29-yard scoring strike to Konner Pounds and the Foxes suddenly led 29-17.

The Raiders refused to go away, as Max McAda’s 7-yard run brought them back to within five, but Caddo Mills again had a quick response, as Pounds got free for a 59-yard touchdown run to push it back to 36-24.

Taylor found the end zone for the third time with a 1-yard run to close to 36-31 and they had two chances to take the lead, but the Foxes held and then got a 55-yard score from Townley to restore a 44-31 advantage.

Sunnyvale again made it a one-score game when McAda hit Alex Luna for a 32-yard scoring strike to get back to within 44-38, but that was as close as it would get.

