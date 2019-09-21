Last season, Sunnyvale and Glen Rose hooked up in what was shaping up to be a shootout, as they combined for 48 points in 11 minutes before inclement weather forced the game to be cancelled.
The rematch was all Raiders.
Sunnyvale dominated from start to finish as they picked up a 45-7 victory at Tiger Stadium to improve to 4-0 on the season.
The Raiders struck first when Tripp McAda found Noah McDill for a 5-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead.
Glen Rose answered, as Austin Worthen threw a scoring strike to J.W. Roper to tie it at 7-7, but that would be the last points Sunnyvale would allow.
The Raider offense, meanwhile, was just getting warmed up.
Emmanuel Arinze broke free for a 49-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter to regain the lead.
Tripp McAda then hooked up with McDill for a 19-yard score and added a 2-yard touchdown run to take a 28-7 lead into halftime.
Sunnyvale tacked on plenty of insurance in the second half.
Tripp McAda had a 6-yard touchdown run an then hit Ashton Wright on a 11-yard scoring strike and Jake Pecina booted a 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to provide the final margin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.