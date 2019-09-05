Sunnyvale had its way in its season opener against Kemp last week and it will now look for a 2-0 start when it meets Van Alstyne at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Raider Stadium.
The Raiders were methodical on both sides of the ball in their 50-0 dismantling of Kemp.
Quarterback Tripp McAda was about as efficient as one could be through the air, completing 9-of-11 passes for 243 yards and four touchdowns while adding a score on the ground, as well.
Noah McDill was the prime target, hauling in five catches for 180 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Max McAda and Ashton Wright also hauled in scoring grabs.
Tripp McAda was not asked to do as much as normal on the ground, but the rushing attack was still in good hands with Obi Arinze (12-90, TD) and Alex Luna (4-53, TD).
Sunnyvale held Kemp to less than 100 yards in posting its first shutout since 2017. Jake Taylor led the effort with nine tackles, Devin Sterling had eight stops, including two for loss, and Zachary Bartis also had eight tackles and Ashton Wright made three tackles for loss.
They will look to slow down a Van Alstyne team that is coming off a 34-24 win over Audrey in its season opener.
Jake Carroll was a 1,000 yard rusher a year ago and he picked up where he left off with 184 yards and a pair of touchdowns on only 13 carries.
Quarterback Tymothe Rosenthal was efficient in his first start. He completed 5-of-7 passes for 118 yards and a pair of scores while averaging 20 yards on three rushing attempts.
The Sunnyvale secondary will have to be aware of returning receivers Drelin Davis and Cam Montgomery, who each caught touchdown passes as week ago.
Defensively, the Panthers return five starters and have several active playmakers, including Zach Moncier, who had a pair of sacks last week.
