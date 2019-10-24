Sunnyvale has been on cruise control though much of the regular season.
The Raiders (7-0) are hoping things stay that way this week as they put their undefeated record on the line against Roosevelt (4-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Sunnyvale had no problems last week in dismissing Nevada Community in a 58-17 rout.
Quarterback Tripp McAda was on his game, completing 17-of-22 passes for 379 yards and four touchdowns and adding a score on the ground.
Noah McDill had a huge night with 10 receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns, Max McAda caught four passes for 121 yards and a pair of scores and Will Van Vessem recorded three grabs for 97 yards, highlighted by a 73-yard score.
The Raiders also averaged 8.7 yard per carry (29-252) on the ground, getting rushing touchdowns from Devin Sterling, Tripp McAda and Benjamin Avila.
The Sunnyvale defense swarmed Nevada Community on Friday, holding them to 160 yards and surrendering only a pair of late touchdowns after the score was already 58-3. Devin Sterling recorded 12 tackles, with two for loss, Jake Taylor had 11 stops, with three behind the line of scrimmage, and Hudson Smith and Zachary Bartis each added eight tackles. In all, the Raiders finished with 15 tackles for loss.
Roosevelt started the season with three victories over fellow Dallas ISD programs Pinkston, Thomas Jefferson and Adamson before dropping games to Wilmer-Hutchins and Dallas Life Oak Cliff.
In district, they notched a 46-14 win over Lincoln and then were crushed by Caddo Mills, 55-6, the same Caddo Mills team that Sunnyvale defeated 55-21.
