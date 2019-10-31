Sunnyvale’s march through the regular season continued last week with a 49-0 rout of Roosevelt in another game that was essentially decided by halftime.
The Raiders improve to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in 5-4A Division II. They have outscored their opponents 408-120 overall and their margin of victory in district is 41.3 points.
Sunnyvale can wrap up at least a share of the district title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs when it hosts Lincoln at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Raider Stadium.
Sunnyvale starters got to call it an early night in Friday’s 49-0 rout of Roosevelt. Quarterback Tripp McAda completed 7-of-10 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns, Emmanuel Arinze rushed for 125 yards and a score on only eight carries, Alex Luna found the end zone twice and Devin Sterling added a 20-yard touchdown run.
The Raiders are averaging 7.9 yards per carry as a team and they have spread it around to several players, including Arinze (80-801, 7 TDs), Luna (63-549, 8 TDs), Tripp McAda (61-402, 7 TDs), Sterling (32-197, 9 TDs) and Max McAda (23-177, 4 TDs).
They have not had to rely much on the passing game in recent weeks, but they still like to send reminders it is there.
Tripp McAda has completed 61.3 percent of his passes (73-of-119) for 1,561 yards and 18 touchdowns. The Raiders are averaging 21.5 yards per catch with Noah McDill (30-617, 9 TDs), Will Van Vessem (17-262, 2 TDs), Max McAda (14-452, 5 TDs) and Brendon Ferguson (5-127, TD).
Sunnyvale held Roosevelt to 127 yards and had nine tackles for loss in Friday’s blowout win. Devin Sterling led the effort with 11 tackles, Tripp McAda had eight stops and Jake Taylor made seven tackles with a sack.
They will face a 1-7 Lincoln team that outside of a 34-29 win over Farmersville and a 21-16 setback to Wilmer Hutchins in the opener, has lost every game by at least 28 points.
The Tigers have used a pair of quarterbacks with Trevelle Gunel and Michael Phillip. Gunels is also the team’s leader rusher along with Byron Brown and Timothy Antoirle. Gabriel Coleman is having a nice season on the outside with 28 receptions and five touchdowns.
Last season, Tripp McAda had 235 total yards and three touchdowns and the defense held Lincoln to 54 yards of offense in a 42-7 victory.
