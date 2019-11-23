Sunnyvale has been a team on a mission all season long.
The Raiders’ journey will continue after they took care of business on Friday with a 28-17 victory over Mexia in a Class 4A Division II area round playoff game at Hornets Field in Athens.
Sunnyvale, who is ranked No. 6 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 4A Division II state poll, remains undefeated at 12-0 and will face its biggest challenge of the season when it takes on No. 1 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (11-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Star in Frisco.
The Raiders struck first through the air, as Tripp McAda hooked up with Noah McDill on a 35-yard scoring strike to take a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
It stayed that way until midway through the second, when Devin Sterling powered in from two yards out to extend the advantage to 14-0.
Mexia battled back late in the first half, as Jaden Proctor threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Trey Holdman and Efren Fuentes kicked a 23-yard field goal as time expired to close the gap to 14-10 heading into the break.
Sunnyvale restored its two-score cushion in the third quarter when Tripp McAda went back to McDill for a 26-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-10.
They added some extra insurance on the first play of the fourth, as Max McAda hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass from Tripp McAda to push it to 28-10.
Mexia was able to find the end zone one more time when Proctor found Holdman for a 35-yard scoring strike, but that was all the Raiders would allow as they advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the second time in school history.
