Sunnyvale raced to a big lead and kept Brownsboro at arm’s length the rest of the way as they improved to 3-0 on Friday with a 57-41 victory at Raider Stadium.
The Raiders jumped on Brownsboro from the start as Tripp McAda threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Max McAda and Obi Arinze reeled off a 34-yard scoring run to take a 15-0 first-quarter lead.
Early in the second, Tripp McAda found Noah McDill for a 5-yard touchdown pass to make it a three-score game.
Brownsboro refused to go away, as Marcos Molina had a short touchdown run and Ty McKenzie returned a fumble to the end zone to close to within 22-14.
Sunnyvale regained control before the break, as Alex Luna and Tripp McAda each had 11-yard touchdown runs to push the lead back to 36-14.
The Raiders took firm control early in the second half, as McAda hit Will Van Vessem for a 17-yard touchdown pass and hooked up with Max McAda on a 58-yard scoring strike to make it 50-14.
Brownsboro was able to put some points on the board with the outcome all but decided, as touchdown runs from Dakota Harmon and Cole Williams got them to within 50-28.
Arinze added a 58-yard touchdown run for Sunnyvale and while Brownsboro tacked on two more late scores, the Raiders were never seriously threatened.
