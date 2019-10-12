Sunnyvale was coming off its bye week and the Raiders looked rested and ready for their 5-4A Division II opener on Friday.
Sunnyvale went on the road and handed Caddo Mills a 54-21 defeat at Ed Locker Stadium.
The Raiders, who are ranked No. 7 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 4a Division II poll, improve to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in district, while the Foxes fall to 4-2 and 0-1.
Sunnyvale pounded Caddo Mills on the ground all night and they set the tone early, as Tripp McAda scored on a 6-yard quarterback keeper and Devin Sterling bulled in from a yard out for the first of his four scoring runs to take a 13-0 lead.
The Foxes got on the scoreboard when Tyler Townley broke free for a 61-yard touchdown run, but the Raiders went right back to work.
Sterling had a 7-yard touchdown run and Alex Luna scored from three yards out to make it 27-7.
After Townley’s second touchdown run of the night, McAda found the end zone on a 36-yard run to give them a 34-14 lead at halftime.
The second half followed a familiar script.
Sterling had two touchdown runs of 4 yards in the third quarter and Max McAda added a 5-yard score in the fourth to push the advantage to 54-14.
