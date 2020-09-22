Sunnyvale has endured a rough start to the 2020 season.
The Raiders played one of the toughest early schedules in the state, and found themselves looking at a 0-3 record, which exceeded their total number of losses from the last two years combined.
Sunnyvale finally returned home for the first time on Friday and took out a month’s worth of frustrations out on Carrollton Ranchview, as they cruised to a 47-14 victory at Raider Stadium.
Sunnyvale dominated on both sides of the ball, but got off to an inauspicious start when it fumbled the ball away on the first play from scrimmage.
The Raider defense rose to the occasion to force a turnover on downs and the offense then went to work, getting a 35-yard touchdown pass from Jake Taylor to Noah McDill to take a 6-0 lead.
Sunnyvale has continued to rotate three quarterbacks and each had their moments on Friday.
On the Raiders’ next drive, they again struck through the air as Joey Bruszer hauled in a 67-yard scoring strike from Rigdon Yates to push the advantage to 12-0.
Sunnyvale poured it on in the second quarter.
Jake Taylor had a short scoring run and Max McAda became the third quarterback to throw a touchdown pass, hooking up with Alex Luna for a 21-yard score.
Following an interception by Noah McDill, Obi Arinze broke free for a 45-yard touchdown run as the Raiders took a 33-0 lead into halftime.
Ranchview finally got on the scoreboard with a pick-6 early in the second half, but Sunnyvale went right back to work, with Arinze punching it in to the end zone from a yard out for his second score of the night.
The Raider defense then got into the scoring act, as Brenden Gomez intercepted a pass and returned it 35 yards to paydirt to push the lead to 47-7 and they put it in cruise control from there.
Sunnyvale now has a week to rest with its bye before returning to action for one final non-district tune-up at home against Frisco Memorial on Oct. 2.
