Mesquite, TX (75149)

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. S winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.