Sunnyvale is once again off to a great start to the season. Coming out of their bye week, the Raiders are 5-0 and ranked No. 7 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 4A Division II state poll.
Caddo Mills, though, has put together a pretty good resume of its own and it should be a good one when the two teams meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ed Locker Stadium.
Sunnyvale has made it look easy thus far, scoring 49.2 points per game and winning by an average margin of 32.8 points.
The frightening aspect for opponents as that the Raiders have not had to lean heavily on quarterback Tripp McAda as they have in the past.
McAda is still putting up big numbers, having thrown for 860 yards and 12 touchdowns and adding 288 yards and four scores on the ground.
Emmanuel Arinze (52-485, 6 TDs) and Alex Luna (44-411, 5 TDs) have joined Tripp McAda in shouldering the load on a ground game that is rolling up better than 300 yards per game. Devin Sterling and Max McAda have also rushed for three scores.
Sunnyvale has also produced big plays through the air, where they are averaging an eye-popping 19.6 yards per completion.
Noah McDill (15-302, 6 TDs), Will Van Vessem (12-145, TD) and Max McAda (8-289, 3 TDs) have been the top targets on the outside.
They will try to solve a Caddo Mills defense that is giving up only 14 points per game and has a pair of shutouts.
Quarterback Tyler Townley has completed 65.1 percent of his passes (54-of-83) for 881 yards and seven touchdowns, while adding 344 yards and seven scores on the ground.
Savion Neal is gaining nearly eight yards per carry (55-421, 3 TDs) and Gavyn Beane (22-243) leads the team in receiving.
Sterling has spearheaded the Raider defense with 50 tackles, including 11 for loss.
Jake Taylor has also been active with 41 stops, Tripp McAda has 33 tackles, with five for loss, and Ashton Wright also has five tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Last season, Tripp McAda was a highly-efficient 13-of-16 passing for 201 yards and he accounted for six total touchdowns as Sunnyvale pulled away for a 42-14 victory.
