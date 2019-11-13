Sunnyvale is considered by most to be the favorite in its playoff opener on Thursday.
The Raiders are coming off a perfect 10-0 regular season during which they were hardly threatened and are ranked No. 7 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 4A Division II state poll.
Their opponent, Pittsburg, is the fourth seed out of 6-4A Division II and carries a 4-6 record into the contest.
But Sunnyvale knows all too well to throw the records out the window.
A year ago, they carried an undefeated record into the bi-district round against a 4-6 Gilmer team, who knocked the Raiders out with a 38-24 victory.
So expect a primed and focused Sunnyvale team to take the field when they meet Pittsburg in a Class 4A Division II bi-district playoff game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Wildcat Stadium in Emory.
Sunnyvale completed an undefeated season in dominant fashion, outscoring its opponents by an average margin of 49.9-15.2.
The Raiders have not had a game decided by less than 16 points all season and even then, Brownsboro needed some late offense against back-ups to get back to within 57-41.
Sunnyvale has been able to beat teams through the air, with Tripp McAda throwing for 1,661 yards and 21 touchdowns with only two interceptions, and wide receivers Noah McDill (39-779, 12 TDs), Will Van Vessem (19-278, 3 TDs) and Max McAda (14-452, 5 TDs).
They can also pound teams on the ground, averaging 8.8 yards per carry with Emmanuel Arinze (87-1,010, 9 TDs), Alex Luna (71-767, 10 TDs), Tripp McAda (61-402, 7 TDs), Devin Sterling (33-202, 10 TDs) and Max McAda (24-188, 4 TDs).
Sterling, who has 91 tackles, including 18 for loss, and Jake Taylor, who has 88 stops, with 10 for loss, spearhead the stingy defense.
Tripp McAda (60 tackles, 8 TFL) and Max McAda (56 tackles) are other two-way players who make an impact on both sides of the ball and Ashton Wright is a force up front with 16 tackles for loss. Landry Laird leads the team with three interceptions and McDill has a pair of picks.
The playmakers on both sides of the ball will need to be ready against a Pittsburg team that will not be intimidated by Sunnyvale’s record after having already faced No. 1 Texarkana Pleasant Grove and No. 6 Gilmer in district play.
The Raiders will have an eye on running back Brayden Bolton, who has rushed for 1,031 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The Pirates have used two different quarterbacks, with Kemarian McCain logging a majority of the snaps. McCain has thrown for 679 yards and five touchdowns, but also has nine interceptions.
Pittsburg has four players with double-digit receptions, led by Promous Morrison, who has 36 catches for 392 yards and two scores.
Defensively, the Pirates have big-time players in Christian Bates, who has 130 tackles, with 24 for loss, Issam Toler, who has recorded 69 tackles, with 17 for loss, and 11 sacks and Jamarian Hill, who has six interceptions.
The winner of this game will face the winner of the Mexia/Bullard contest in the next round, with No. 1 Texarkana Pleasant Grove potentially lurking in the regional semifinals.
